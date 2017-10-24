CarGurus Vs. Cars.Com - The Ultimate Growth Vs. Value Story

This is the ultimate comparison of growth vs. value. Will CarGurus dominate Cars.com? Or is there an opportunity for both companies to thrive?

CARG has a tech-focused management team, led by Langley Stienert, who founded Tripadvisor. CARS, until the recent spin-off, was owned by a consortium of newspaper companies.

CARG is No. 1 in terms of web traffic, with strong revenue growth momentum of 70%-plus. CARS claims to be No. 1 in brand awareness, but it has zero revenue growth.

Both companies are online auto marketplaces connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars, with similar enterprise values of $2.5bn-$3bn.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is a high-flying, hot tech IPO that could eventually become a very dominant player. But at 10x EV/sales, you pay a big premium for its growth expectations. On the other hand, Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is a classic spin-off value story. At only 11x EV/EBITDA and 9% free cash flow (FCF) yield (CARS generated $78mn in FCF in the first half of 2017), valuation is attractive. With its No. 1 brand recognition and a new management team, there is an opportunity for them to turn the business around for further growth and continue to be a major player.

The online auto marketplace is a mature space; as a result, I believe multiple competitors could coexist. This is the ultimate comparison of growth vs. value. It will be very interesting to see how things for both companies play out in the next 12 months.

Here are my 15 thoughts from comparing the two companies:

1) CARS has experienced practically zero growth in the last two years. I think they are facing numerous challenges -- in particular, how to reinvigorate revenue and web traffic growth. Despite outspending CARG, but with a ratio of 8-to-1 on product/technology costs, CARS's technology platform is inferior to CARG. Lastly, the management team is also guiding flat to declining EBITDA margins, but I think they could just be extra conservative.

2) As a spin-off, Cars.com has many of the right ingredients in terms of becoming a fantastic turnaround story: a) a re-energized management team with lots of stock options as incentive; b) without Tegna, they now have dedicated capital to reinvest in the business, even though the debt level is a bit high; c) conservative revenue guidance, in that I believe converting affiliate revenue to direct sales is an opportunity for 2018/2019 to increase revenue; and d) potential margin improvement via cost reduction. There could be tremendous upside if CARS can start generating growth.

3) Cars.com is No. 1 in brand awareness, while CARG was ranked at No. 6 according to a Cars.com presentation. However, somehow CARG has managed to be the leader in website traffic and not CARS. In fact, CARS has not seen any growth in traffic in the past year. Management blamed it on the "migration to a new platform," but my view is that their platform is not as competitive and CarGurus has just done a better job in terms of SEO and UI/UX.

4) Cars.com has very high cost structure. In the first half of 2017, total cash operating cost + COGS (excluding one-time costs and D&A) for CARS and CARG were $198mn and $130mn, respectively. This implies, on an absolute and annualized basis, Cars.com's cost structure is higher by $136mn ($68mn per half year). In particular, the huge difference in product development/tech/operation costs is astounding. CARG is simply managed much more efficiently.

It would be a huge opportunity if CARS can find ways to reduce costs, but it might not be that easy. Recently, the company decided to launch an aggressive Q4 marketing campaign, presumably to defend its market share/brand awareness.

5) Regarding ownership and management teams, until the spin-off CARS was owned by a consortium of newspaper companies. Even though CARS has hired a solid team in the last nine months (new CTO, CFO, chief revenue officer, and chief product officer, etc.), it remains to be seen if they can jump start the business. On the other hand, CARG has a proven tech-focused and founder-led management team.

6) CarGurus has achieved very impressive revenue growth, increasing by 100% and 70% in 2016 and the first half of 2017, respectively. According to comScore, CARG is the most visited online auto marketplace and in the first half of 2017, monthly sessions have increased by 37%.

7) The strength in CarGurus lies with its tech platform, which provides a more intuitive search results/user experience, and its "freemium" business model, which allows dealers to try it out without any commitments. As a result, the number of paid and non-paid dealers exceeds 40,000, while CARS only has 21,465 dealers.

8) Another item that would allow CARG to become more sticky with its dealers is the recent launch of a dealer search engine marketing product, which helps dealers more effectively acquire customers through paid search, social media, and re-targeted advertising.

9) CARG has option value from its international expansion, while CARS does not have any international presence. If you strip out the international operations, CARG actually has 17% operating margins for its U.S. business, compared to 18% for Cars.com. CarGurus' international business can potentially contribute up to $150mn-plus in revenue, compared to only $3.7mn today.

10) There is tremendous opportunity for CarGurus to increase its revenue per dealer. According to comScore, in the second quarter of 2017, CARG captured 51% of total minutes consumers spent visiting the major U.S. online automotive marketplaces. However, its average share of dealers' online marketing spend is less than its proportionate share of online traffic.

11) Average annual revenue per subscribing U.S. dealer for CARG is $11,048 vs. $15,299 for CARS. Given CARG's freemium model, I believe it's much easier for CARG to monetize its dealers network and eventually it could exceed CARS revenue per dealer.

12) The number of paying dealers at CARG has already surpassed CARS. In the U.S., CARG has 23,347 paying dealers vs. 21,465 for CARS. Given its freemium model, I strongly believe in the opportunity for CARG to upsell to its current 40,000-plus dealers.



13) More importantly, in the first half of 2017, CARG saw its paying dealers increased by 38% YoY, while CARS experienced a loss of dealers by 0.5%. While this might not sound material, it's something to monitor for continued loss.

14) In terms of valuation, CARG trades at whopping 10x EV/sales, but given its growth profile and positive margins, it's not too outrageous. Assuming 5x sales on a 2021 revenue estimate of $1bn (an aggressive but achievable number), the stock could be worth $45 in three years' time, representing CAGR of 16%. That is decent, but not something that makes you say "wow."

Given its recent hype, I would be a buyer if the stock trades below $25.

15) With regard to CARS, the situation is a bit tricky. While it's very cheap, its business could be under serious threat from CARG. That said, CARS has all the attributes of a typical spin-off -- in particular, management incentive via its stock options and the opportunity to convert affiliate revenue to direct revenue. However, with 2.8x net debt to EBITDA and only $37mn of cash on its balance sheet, it could hinder some of their growth/marketing plans.

That said, with CARG being publicly listed, this could allow CARS to have a better benchmark on its cost structure and create necessary cost reduction/restructuring. It would be material if they can find ways to reduce costs by $100mn per annum -- in particular, with regard to their tech/product operations.

My thesis on CARS is probably more of a cost cutting/restructuring story than a revenue turnaround play. Below $24 and trading at 10.5x EV/EBTIDA means this could be a buying opportunity. But it's very important to monitor its monthly web traffic and revenue trends. It will be very interesting to see how things for both companies play out in the next 12 months, as this is ultimate growth vs. value story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CARG, CARS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.