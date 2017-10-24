Arconic Shares Plummet After Q3 Report

Arconic, Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) reported its Third Quarter Earnings before the market open on October 23rd. The results, which included a small revenue beat and a small earnings miss, was initially cheered by the market but that was quickly reversed as shares were down over 10% at points during the day. This huge decline follows a 10-week period where Arconic's stock rose over 13%. With strength expected in industrial stocks, this reaction took many investors by surprise.

ARNC data by YCharts

There are several factors that could be causing this precipitous fall in shares and it is most likely multi-factorial. Let's look at some of the major talking points of ARNC's Earnings Report.

New CEO Appointment

After months of searching following the high-profile departure of Klaus Kleinfeld, Arconic has appointed Charles "Chip" Blankenship as Chief Executive Officer effective January 15th, 2018. Interim CEO Blankenship was a 24-year veteran of General Electric (NYSE:GE) within the conglomerate's aviation and jet engine business. Blankenship's appointment actually resulted in a quick pre-market jump in the stock before sentiment turned. A report emerged on TheStreet.com claiming that the former GE executive was not the ideal replacement for Kleinfeld in the eyes of powerful activist investor Paul Singer. The report claims that Singer would've opted for former Sprint AeroSystems CEO Larry Lawson. This could be part of the reason for the fall in Arconic shares. Singer's Elliott Management is widely known as a "vulture fund" that will take whatever steps it deems necessary to achieve the return it desires. We saw what happened last time when Elliott did not approve of the company's top ranking employee; Arconic shareholders are hoping this relationship proceeds more harmoniously. Even if Elliott doesn't make an effort to remove Blankenship, it's definitely not a good start to a CEO's tenure when an activist investor controlling six of the thirteen board seats wanted to hire someone else. So not necessarily an ideal situation, but I don't believe it diminishes 10% of the company's value as the market reflected.

FY2017 Guidance

When I first saw what happened to the stock in Monday's trading I thought that maybe Arconic decided to release its guidance for 2018. Most companies wait until the Fourth Quarter, but it's certainly possible. What actually happened was that ARNC reaffirmed its 2017 guidance with the following tweaks:

Arconic reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance and actually increased the range (albeit slightly) it's projecting for full year revenue. I'll go out on a limb here and suggest that the changes to full year 2017 guidance played little part in the market reaction to earnings. So it must be the quarter itself, right?

3Q 2017 Performance

A look at operating highlights from the Third Quarter doesn't ring any alarm bells. In fact, I'd label a 14% Y-o-Y increase in EBITDA as a very positive note. That growth is partially impacted by favorable revenue generation YTD but also by the impressive cost cutting that has occurred since the arrival of Singer and his fund, something I've written about in the past with regard to Arconic. The only strongly negative takeaway, from an operational results perspective, would be the impact the price of aluminum is having on the performance of ARNC's business segments:

Now this is a clear headwind, but not one that is garnering public attention and, more importantly, not likely to affect the long term fundamentals of the business unless this pricing environment is expected to remain for years, an entirely separate conversation.

Conclusion

It appears that the 10%+ fall in Arconic shares was primarily due to the appointment of new CEO Chip Blankenship, against the wishes of activist investor Paul Singer. If you believe that this is enough of a potential issue to cause that sort of decline in the stock then avoid Arconic at all costs. However, if you believe that this is a market overreaction and that there is long term value at these levels then you're of a similar mindset to me. I currently hold no shares of ARNC having previously sold my shares but will certainly be tracking the stock's progress over the next week or so with an eye to get in at an attractive entry point. Long ARNC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARNC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.