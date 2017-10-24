Universal Forest Products' Big Run Looks Too Far, Too Fast

I missed out on the run - but I still think it went too far.

Higher lumber prices are a modest help, but unit margins were ~flat, even in Q3 - and performance hasn't been that great until this quarter.

I wrote for a few quarters that I was waiting for Universal Forest Products (UFPI) to get to $80 before it became a compelling value. The stock then hit that level, and I passed, concerned about what I thought was a relatively weak first half. That turned out to be a pretty big mistake:

UFPI has gained 41% just since August 18th. And, to be honest, I don't entirely get it. The Q3 report was unquestionably the best of the year - but it wasn't flawless, either. Lumber prices are soaring, and that seems to be driving some optimism:

But higher lumber prices aren't necessarily a driver here - in fact, they can cause some unit margin compression as the company pays higher costs under fixed-price contracts. (See page 5 of Exhibit 13 of the 10-K for a detailed explanation.) It's volatility that is more important, as seen in the margin pressure UFPI faced in Q2. This isn't Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), where higher pricing has driven 80%+ EBITDA growth in the first half of the year. Higher lumber prices help revenue, through pass-through contracts and other factors, but aren't a big driver of unit-level gross and EBITDA margins.

And so, even after a strong Q3, it looks like UFPI shares have run a bit too far, too fast. I like the company and I'd like the stock at the right price. Something close to $110 doesn't look like that 'right price', however.

A Strong Q3

To be sure, UFPI posted a strong quarter. Revenue rose 28%, with unit sales up 22%. Acquisitions helped, but organic growth was still 7% year-over-year. Gross margin declined 60 bps to 13.7% - but that was due mostly to the higher lumber prices. On a unit basis, gross margins were up modestly, with gross profit dollars increasing 23%, and a 22% increase in EBITDA implies ~flat unit margins on that line. After margin concerns dominated the Q2 conference call, that performance is comforting.

But given that UFPI already had gained 25% off the lows before the report, I'm not sure "comforting" necessarily implies the incremental gains, including an 8%+ jump on the day after earnings. Per the Q3 conference call, hurricanes did have a modestly negative impact on margins toward the end of the quarter, and a modestly positive benefit to volume. Those effects should provide a benefit to Q4. Still, from a long-term standpoint, I'm skeptical that Q3 implies some sort of accelerated margin expansion - or even completely assuages the concerns raised by what I thought were three straight quarters where the results were decent at best.

There was some good news focusing closer on the top line, though like on the margin front, I'm not sure it's quite good enough to support the current share price. Retail revenue rose 16%, with organic growth of 9% and 5% unit growth. That's a notable sequential improvement against ~flat unit growth in Q2. Sales to 'big box' retailers like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) continue to be strong, growing 13% in the quarter, and revenue from independent retailers jumped 20%.

Construction markets remain strong with 8% unit growth. Both manufactured housing and commercial builders contributed. And in the industrial segment, organic growth of 16% and organic unit growth of 11% was supported by the last quarter of inorganic contribution from last year's acquisition of environment maker idX. That business has been a disappointment from the jump, with the company moving profit targets of $25-$28 million in EBITDA back about 12 months. But CEO Matt Massad cited "improvement" in the business in the quarter and reiterated those targets.

Again, all told, it's a good quarter. I'm just somewhat skeptical it was that good, or that it necessarily offsets some of the concerns that had UFPI trading at a 17-month low barely two months ago.

Valuation

I do like UFPI as a company, and it is an intriguing macro/housing play. But at the moment, this still is a largely commodity-based, cyclical, stock with 6% trailing twelve-month EBITDA margins that's trading at 10.4x EV/EBITDA. And that strikes me as a potentially untenable contribution. The softwood lumber dispute that led to Q2 volatility, and may have affected UFPI trading as well, isn't resolved. U.S. tariffs might be a benefit for UFPI, who can use its international footprint to potentially source from South America and avoid tariff and pricing impacts. But the lack of unit margin improvements so far this year suggests there isn't some sort of notable expansion on the horizon.

The day after earnings, UFPI did announce a 3-for-1 stock split and a 13% increase in its dividend. But the dividend still yields under 1%, and the stock split shouldn't have a fundamental impact long-term.

I am kicking myself for not jumping in near the bottom a couple of months back - but I'm not willing to compound that mistake by trying to jump on near what looks like a potential top. Q3 earnings were good - but not that good. And this isn't the right play on higher lumber prices - or, at these levels, on further housing/macro strength. LPX is a much more direct beneficiary of a longer trade war, and other housing plays like GMS (GMS) look more attractive from a valuation and growth standpoint. At this point, it just looks like the optimism toward UFPI is a bit too much.

