Is AT&T Cheap?

Investment Thesis: We will look at AT&T (T) through our lens and see if it is indeed now a value trap or a Trapping Value play.

AT&T is now in the final stages of getting approval for the purchase of Time Warner (TWX). The deal will give AT&T serious muscle in the content area but at the same time, the net debt load will bloat from the current levels of about $130 billion to close to $190-$195 billion. According to AT&T, they will work this down over the next couple of years to push leverage ratios back to pre-deal levels.

Initially after Time Warner deal announcement, AT&T was steady as skepticism remained about the approval of the deal. However, as the deal approval has gained increased certainty, AT&T's stock has headed lower and reality is finally setting in. Is this now an opportunity to buy?

The Dividend Yield is really high for a blue-chip. Is it?

One common thought process about AT&T is the rock-solid dividend yield that has jumped is really high for a dividend aristocrat and hence justifies the purchase at current prices.

T Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

There is some truth in that as AT&T's dividend yield has been significantly higher than present only on a few occasions. Even the ratio of dividend yields of Verizon Communications (VZ) to that of AT&T is close to decade lows suggesting a strong negative sentiment towards AT&T versus a general downtrend in telecom stocks.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

At the same time, AT&T's yield has gone as high as 6.5% in the past and with the certainty of the acquisition still not at 100% (TWX is still a bit away from its acquisition price), we see the possibility of further downdraft in store for the stock.

Why cheap could get cheaper

One hard lesson we have learned is that recognizing value is not a catalyst for a turnaround. Momentum and fear can drive things further far away from underlying fundamentals. In this case, we do have something to fear.

T Financial Debt To EBITDA (Annual) data by YCharts

Both AT&T's debt load and debt to EBITDA are already in uncharted territory. This is pre-acquisition as of June 30, 2017, and ignores the current portion of long-term debt. Post acquisition, the jump will push debt to EBITDA to 3.0X range or higher. AT&T has said that they plan to reduce this back down very quickly and longer-term plans aim for a sub 2.0X. We think that is going to be a challenge as year on year declines in total debt have not happened to a significant extent in AT&T's history and even the debt to EBITDA has been on a steady march up. A lot will depend on what kind of capex plans are in store for the next couple of years and what kind of synergies are realized.

Why it could work

Time Warner has been a steady performer and has been increasing its profits since the end of the 2009 recession. If Time Warner does continue its growth trajectory and some synergies are realized, the deal could work out as there is definitely a free cash flow throw off that could start working off the debt.

TWX Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The biggest risk and inbuilt assumptions

AT&T has a long weighted bond maturity of close to 15 years. Post deal, this will change a little but should stay in the same ballpark. This means that AT&T is refinancing close to 6-7% of its bonds every year. Floating debt is small and mostly hedged with swaps. This combination does insulate AT&T from interest rate hikes. However, it is currently having difficulties convincing the credit rating agencies of how having almost $200 billion of debt is a good thing.

Source: AT&T debt information

Hence the biggest risk is 1-2 years of poor operational performance that pretty much bombs the debt and interest rates. That debt to EBITDA ratio can jump up pretty quickly when faced with rising interest rates and declining revenues. Credit downgrades can then form a self-reinforcing vortex and suck the company down. An additional point to consider is that while debt to EBITDA will be only in 3 zone, the capital expenditures required to sustain this company are pretty massive.

T Capital Expenditures (TTM) data by YCharts

Additionally, organic revenue growth is hard to come by and Fitch for one see organic revenue growth of less than 1%. So while cash from operations and debt to EBITDA metrics look fine, it will take a lot of time to reduce this newly minted debt. Buying AT&T today is basically making a bet on the fact that the company can maintain current performance for the next 3 years at least. Any glitch in this time frame will make things quite problematic.

So should I invest?

The combined company should be able to generate $17-$20 billion in pre-dividend free cash flow. So while we may wonder about appreciation potential of the stock, the viability of the company is really not a risk, in spite of the huge debt numbers. What could happen though is that in a crunch, the dividend could have to be cut or eliminated. With a weighted maturity of 15 years, AT&T will be refinancing $12-15 billion of debt every year. The hefty dividend consumes most of the free cash flow and we would certainly think there is a risk over the next few years if there is an execution misstep or a recession. We have stayed on the sidelines on this one for now, but should AT&T go lower into the deal closing we certainly see the merit in selling at-the-money put options one year out to lock in the dividends and some additional upside beyond that.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate AT&T a HOLD and at 5.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.