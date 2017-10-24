ROTY Volume 1 Edition 42: Thoughts On Underpeformers And New Trades

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately and avoid blindly following.

We are also swapping a Contender for a current ROTY holding due to higher perceived upside and an important near term catalyst.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500), with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account



Performance Since We Started Tracking





Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me the past decade or so it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits and learning from my rough patches.

Below you can see how the biotech sector has not done so well over the past month, including weakness in the past few days. As always, deal with weakness according to your plan. More conservative traders may choose to increase their cash position. As seen in the past few instances that there was significant weakness in the ROTY model account, I tend to cut certain non-performers while adding to others for which I believe a big move could still be coming.

Below you can see how the biotech sector has not done so well over the past month, including weakness in the past few days. As always, deal with weakness according to your plan. More conservative traders may choose to increase their cash position. As seen in the past few instances that there was significant weakness in the ROTY model account, I tend to cut certain non-performers while adding to others for which I believe a big move could still be coming.

IBB data by YCharts

Prima BioMed (PBMD): I found it telling that two board members have chosen to be compensated in performance rights instead of cash. That is clearly a bullish sign.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC): I wrote an updated piece on this ROTY core holding in which I outline the reasons we are sticking with the stock. JAZZ Pharmaceuticals acquired Celator for $1.5 billion, but GMI-1271 appears superior to Vyxeos. I still consider the stock highly undervalued and believe data to be presented at ASH in December could push the stock meaningfully higher. Abstracts should be coming out at the beginning of November.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT): I wrote an update piece on this ROTY core holding. I encourage readers to check it out, as it outlines why we are staying in the stock. Long story short, IPF merely provided us optionality (heads I win big, tails I lose little). Sickle cell disease is the main value driver, and an upcoming presentation along with data from the first portion of the pivotal study due in a few months should drive the stock higher.



Summit Therapeutics (SMMT): The company priced around 1.5 million American Depositary Shares in a secondary offering, raising up to $20.1 million should the underwriter option be exercised. Dilution appears modest to the tune of 10% to 12%. If dilution had been significantly higher that would have been a bearish sign, but perhaps this is a gift to institutional investors. Our thesis remains unchanged- play the run up and take partial profits prior to data.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH): The company presented additional data for SB 9200 (now called Inarigivir). All in all it appears that antiviral activity continues to be confirmed. Initial safety and tolerability data for the 50mg monotherapy cohort has been reviewed and the DSMB gave the green light for the 100mg cohort to begin enrollment. I look forward to results in higher dose cohorts, where we hope to see greater reductions in HBV DNA.

1. Initiating a pilot position in Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX): See my original article here. I believe the secondary offering could have been a gift to institutional investors and look forward to seeing who bought in. Data in the fourth quarter could push the stock materially higher and I plan on adding to the position prior.

2. Selling out our position in Polar Power (POLA): I still believe the stock could do well due to receipt of additional orders as well as a rebound in the second half of the year. That being said, I chose to switch it out for Cidara as the other stock provides substantially more opportunity for upside and is showing strength in spite of recent weakness in the biotech sector.

3. Adding to our position in Summit Therapeutics: The ROTY model account will now own a full position in the stock. Again, we plan on playing the run up and taking partial profits prior to data.

4. Adding to our position in Prima BioMed: If board members are willing to bet on the company's future, I'm willing to up our stake to a 3/4 position. I also note that in spite of significant weakness in the biotech sector yesterday the stock showed little selling pressure. See my original writeup here.

5. Adding to our position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI): I still believe their oral presentation could drive the stock materially higher. As with Prima BioMed, the stock showed little selling pressure yesterday which I take as a potential bullish sign.

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades the end result is a growing brokerage account.

Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

