Clarity About The GE Dividend

Over the weekend I listened to the General Electric (GE) Q3 earnings call webcast. I also had an opportunity to listen to David Faber's CNBC interview with Chief Executive Officer John Flannery, which took place immediately after the conference call on October 20, 2017. If you're a GE investor and if you're trying to decide how to respond to the washout quarter, I encourage you to listen to these two events.

My Seeking Alpha moniker provides a clue that I view a potential GE dividend cut with great disappointment. Some of my SA dividend-seeking colleagues have a no-tolerance approach to a dividend reduction: If a company cuts the dividend, the company is cut from the portfolio. That was my first response, even to the prospect of a dividend cut. However, I decided to take a deep breath and give myself the weekend to think it over.

It had been a busy week and Saturday morning was a work day. Saturday afternoon brought an opportunity to watch a football game. Around the edges, I responded to comments about two recent articles. So, it was late Saturday evening before my mind returned to GE. I began thinking about how I would deploy funds generated from a sale of my GE stake. Currently at $22.32, GE is 2.43% of my retirement income portfolio.

Sabbath Clarity

Sunday morning in church brought some unexpected clarity about how to respond to GE's shocking Q3 results and the widespread expectation that GE will announce a dividend cut on or before the November 13 Investor Day.

The tone was set by some exceptional music from a visiting choral group, including a cello and violins. If you're anxious about GE's potential dividend cut, or the general state of the planet, I recommend the cello. I try to pay attention to the sermon and other elements of Sunday morning, but my mind works fast, and I can usually absorb whatever is helpful from music and word, with space to apply any inspiration to issues of family, work, relationships and--of course--portfolio management. I realize some religious traditions would frown on this sort of labor during Sabbath moments, and I respect that. But, I've learned to receive clarity of thought about equities whenever it comes.

On Sunday morning, I decided to close the GE position. This brought a sense of relief. I heard this voice inside me saying, "It's a dividend portfolio." I don't claim that it was a Voice, but simply my mind sorting out the clutter of the week while gaining some focus amid the cello and violins. Circumstances dictated a quiet lunch that day, with welcome solitude over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. That was when I decided to sleep on my decision to close the GE position, trusting that further clarity would come with Monday morning.

Removing as much emotion as possible

On Sunday evening, a shift occurred in my thinking about GE. First, I decided to implement an idea that has come from several comment thread conversations. I've observed about myself and others that one's view of a stock can be greatly influenced by one's cost basis. If a friend buys a stock and it begins to steadily appreciate in price, my friend is likely to think, "This is a great company!" However, if I bought the same stock a year earlier, before it declined in value by 25%, I'm still 15% underwater and I'm thinking, "This is a lousy company!" We are looking at the same present reality and the same potential, but our viewpoints are greatly impacted by the fact that we made our buy decisions at two different times.

So, I decided to try to remove as much emotion as possible from the decision process about whether to keep GE in the portfolio. I tried to view the company from the perspective of a potential shareholder rather than a current shareholder. I asked, "Is this a good time to buy GE?" CNBC's Steve Grasso thinks $21 will be a critical level for GE. He recommended it as a stop-loss level. Others think $21 will be a support level, even if GE cuts the dividend. So, I asked myself, "If I didn't own shares, would I initiate a stake at $21? At $20?" If so, why would I sell it now?

One other personal factor shaped my thinking about GE during Sunday night and into Monday morning. I've been taking advantage of the strong bull market rally to raise some cash. GE is sucking wind, but the rest of the portfolio is marching forward quite nicely. I've done some trimming in the last couple of weeks. So, the cash position at market close on Friday, October 20 was over 9%, which is relatively high for me.

I began reviewing the portfolio to identify stocks that are candidates to add more shares. These came to mind: Procter & Gamble (PG), Wal-Mart (WMT), Duke Energy (DUK), PPL Corp (PPL), Ventas (VTR) and Qualcomm (QCOM). I began "playing with" the spreadsheet, and I saw several scenarios where I could easily replace the portfolio's income from GE.

I do not have any immediate plans for the cash that I've raised. I see it as a cushion and some "dry powder" for the inevitable correction that will one day present itself. This unusual (for me) cash position prompted a thought: If GE finds a support level in the $20-$21 range, even if the dividend is eliminated, holding GE wouldn't be much different than holding the same amount of cash.

So, on Monday morning, I began to identify the designated "replacement" purchases. WMT, DUK and PPL were up, so I deferred a purchase of those. PG and VTR were down, so I added the desired number of shares to put them at the target portfolio allocation. I'll continue to work this plan until I have an amount invested roughly equal to the market value and income contribution of the GE shares. This avoids a "fire sale," and it gives me the chance to see how the market responds to the November 13 Investor Day.

A simple strategy: CAFD

I may decide to keep the GE shares or reduce the position somewhat. The flexibility to replace the GE income with available cash rather than by selling the GE shares has given me the freedom to sell or keep some or all the holding. I now view the GE shares as "CAFD," or "cash available for distribution/deployment." I think the Sunday morning cello helped.

Whether or not I sell the GE shares, I no longer "need" the GE shares to maintain the dividend income level. Now, it's simply a matter of whether to hold the shares or convert them to cash. Obviously there's a risk that if the GE market price drops, I will have less cash available from a potential sale at that point. That's a risk I'm willing to take. This thought process has removed the emotional "edge" that would otherwise accompany a dividend cut. If a cut is announced on November 13, I can view the situation more dispassionately and make a decision regarding GE shares in the portfolio.

John Flannery

A key part of this decision process is GE's new CEO John Flannery. When he was introduced as GE's new leader, I was immediately impressed with what appeared to me to be a "cool focus." Friday's events reinforced my initial impressions. I like his laser focus on cash. I like his position that there are no "sacred cows," even though as a dividend investor, it's tempting to say, "Wait, surely the dividend is exempt from the 'no sacred cows' rule!" Sometime during Sunday's peace and quiet--perhaps the string music or the peanut butter--I affirmed Flannery's statement that he (and the Board) would deploy capital without emotion in the best interest of shareholders' total return.

I would be totally shocked if GE does not cut the dividend. Mr. Flannery has done everything to prepare investors for a dividend cut short of painting us a picture. I may or may not decide whether to continue to hold GE, but I strongly affirm Flannery's early work as GE's CEO.

The Bottom Line

For me, the bottom line is this: I feel better about GE now than at any time in the past ten years. Sadly, I realize that I've been investing in an illusion. GE investors have been sold a bill of goods that was appallingly empty of content. The grand design was to freeze the dividend until 2018 or so, when the company would dramatically increase cash flow and profits. I'll need a few more days of peace and quiet to reflect on this, asking, "What can I do to keep from being hoodwinked in the future?" This has revealed the need for another level of due diligence analysis.

I think John Flannery is a straight-shooter. I think he's on the right track. I appreciate what he has already done for GE, regardless of whether the dividend is cut.

