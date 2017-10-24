No End In Sight

For 43 years on Wall Street, I have heard the same questions. The subject often changes, the questions do not. "When will it end, and how bad will it be when it does," are the questions. Sprinkled in and around these questions are the doom and gloom crowd. The world is always coming to an end and people should prepare for a major market correction, a major upturn in yields and some kind of devastation to the global economies. I read this "stuff," like you do, and I grimace.

In recent history, we have had one major catastrophe, which was the Great Depression. That was 88 years ago now and the United States, and the rest of the world, was ill prepared for its results. Since then, however, we have put in place trading curbs, all manner of regulations, such as limits on margin debt, and given the world's central banks almost unlimited authority to respond to any crisis. Consequently, I think it can honestly be said, that the structures for dealing with financial upheavals are significantly improved, from those awful days almost nine decades ago.

Fortune: Analyst: Here Comes the Biggest Stock Market Crash in a Generation 1/13/16

CNBC: Author: Dow to Crash to 3,000 by 2013 9/12/11

CBS: Meredith Whitney: Municipal Market to suffer hundreds of billion in defaults 12/10

Yahoo: Jim Rogers: Sell Everything and Run for Your Lives 2014

Fortune: John Hussman: The stock market may plunge as much as 60% 3/9/17

Yes, well, er, um, draw your own conclusions. I do not engage in this kind of gimmickry. I state it that way because "End of the World" calls are just ridiculous. Even the Great Depression was not the "End of the World" as we are still up and running.

Yesterday, in my commentary, I pointed out that the world's central banks have created money from nothing to the tune of $21.7 trillion. In my estimation, this is equivalent to a "free cash flow," as there are no offsetting costs to the printing of it.

Utilizing data from the St. Louis Fed, I went on to state, "This is at a time when the GDP of the U.S. was $18.57 trillion. This means that America's 'free cash flow' was 11.7% of our total GDP. Consequently, since the central banks' creation of money is not encumbered by any capital expenditures, at all, that the "real value" of the $21.7 trillion is 8.55 times its stated number, in terms of the "actual" effect on both the debt and equity markets."

The results of all of this are clear, in my mind. It has not been a "Trump Bump" but a "Central Bank Bump" which has caused three things to happen, and happen in tandem. They have been a rise in equity prices, a lid on sovereign bond yields and a massive compression of risk assets to sovereigns. I have said, and I keep saying, "It's all about the money."

Yesterday the Wall Street Journal reported, "Central Bankers Cling to Stimulus Amid Weak Inflation. Officials at Washington conference say low wages and consumer prices make it tough to remove measures quickly, despite global economic upturn." ECB Vice-President. Vítor Constâncio, said the link between an improving labor market and rising inflation has weakened lately, which would lead officials to maintain easy monetary policies. He further stated that the ECB's policy of reinvesting its maturing assets "will continue until further notice." That seems clear enough.

So, "When will it end and how bad will it be when it does?" The answer, in my opinion, is not ending anytime soon and nothing particularly bad when it does end in a controlled wind-down. What I am speaking of here is that when the central banks stop printing, which will be some sort of taper, and not any kind of cut-off and, further, that all of the newly minted money will still be in circulation for years to come.

Put another way, no "End of the World" is on the horizon and the direction, when eventually changed by global tapering, will be relatively mild and, if it becomes too pronounced, then the central banks will be back in and printing again, in my view. The markets are NOT heading into any kind of "death spiral."

"The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated."

-Mark Twain

I am sorry to be the bearer of "Good News." I just feel awful telling you that, in my opinion, equities are going higher, that bond yields will remain low and that risk assets will continue on with their compression. Please forgive me for my lack of "dire straits," financial headlines, and projections.

My sincere apologies.