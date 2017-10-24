Pioneer Natural Resources: A High-Quality Energy Giant

One of the larger players in the E&P space, except for the majors, is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). With a market cap of $24.7 billion as of the time of this writing, the company is materially larger than most of the firms in this space that I look at, but there’s a reason why: during its existence, management has crafted the business into a large growth machine and cash generator. In what follows, I will dig into some of the details relevant to shareholders involving the firm and give my thoughts on why investors should consider taking a closer look at it moving forward.

A big, niche player

Investors who like companies that operate in the Permian Basin are likely to appreciate Pioneer. As you can see in the map below, the business has assets there, but this isn’t the only place in which they operate. Today, they extract oil and gas from the Eagle Ford, which is a high-output, high-decline region, and this makes for a nice offset to the low-cost, low-output (per rig) Permian. These are only the active drilling locations, though. Pioneer also has assets located in the West Panhandle of Texas, as well as in Raton.

*Taken from Pioneer

While this may make the E&P giant look like more of a diversified player, the fact of the matter is that the majority of its operations are in the Permian. According to their latest investor presentation, they have 18 rigs working between Spraberry and Wolfcamp (mostly the former). As you can see in the image below, they have a large swath of land that, though spread across multiple counties, appears to be rather concentrated.

*Taken from Pioneer

It should be noted that the wells drilled by Pioneer are deep. In Spraberry and Wolfcamp A, they drill up to 9,500 feet on average, while in Wolfcamp B they drill up to 10,000 feet on average. Costs for each well’s drilling and completion ranges between $7.5 million and $8.8 million and, while these costs are anything but cheap, management estimates that they will result in an EUR (Estimated Ultimate Recovery) of between 1 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) and 1.7 million boe. A good thing about the underlying reserves is that an estimated 57% of it is in the form of oil, which should help the business more than if the majority were natural gas.

One thing I find interesting about Pioneer is its focus on the type of drilling it is testing out now compared to in the past. Today, what the firm calls “Version 3.0”, consists, among other things, of the business using around 1,700 pounds of proppant per foot, as well as higher fluid concentrations than in the past. This compares favorably to the 1,000 pounds per foot and lower fluid concentrations of their Version 2.0 wells. So far, the results for the business have been impressive, but management hasn’t stopped there. They have conducted tests on at least 15 wells that they dub Version 3.0+. As you can see in the image below, the production curve of these wells has been great, with cumulative output far surpassing just the Version 3.0 in the short time they have been in operation. Of course, the amount of proppant and fluids used in those completions is greater than the 3.0 completions.

*Taken from Pioneer

Cash flow is strong and growing

The best case scenario for an energy company is that management can grow output while seeing positive free cash flow. Sadly, that’s a rarity in this space (I’ve only seen one or two such firms that match that), but if a business can see strong growth in exchange for its negative free cash flow, then that falls under the second-best scenario in my mind. It’s in this second category that Pioneer fits.

*Taken from Pioneer

As you can see in the image above, the E&P giant’s cash flow for this year, from an operating perspective, is expected to be around $1.9 billion. This assumes oil prices of $47.50 per barrel and natural gas prices of $3 per Mcf. However, even in the event that energy prices crash, the picture would look fine. Thanks to a strong hedging policy (90% of production is hedged this year and 80% is hedged next year), the company would still make in excess of $1.5 billion even if oil dropped to around $30 per barrel while natural gas dropped to $1 per Mcf. On the other hand, if prices happen to soar, Pioneer and its shareholders will benefit handsomely. Under a scenario of oil being around $67 per barrel and natural gas being at about $4 per Mcf, the firm would generate around $2.4 billion in operating cash flow. On an aside, I’d just like to mention how amazingly cool that image they provided is. I’ve been covering energy firms for a while now, and I don’t ever recall seeing a graph that showed a sensitivity analysis like Pioneer has provided. It’s quite useful.

As I mentioned already, though, Pioneer should actually see a net cash outflow this year. This is because of the company’s massive spending plan. For 2017, management is on track to allocate around $2.7 billion toward capex. Of this, $2.3 billion will be allocated toward Spraberry and Wolfcamp. It should be mentioned, though, that not all of this cash flow will be allocated toward drilling activities. This number should be just under $1.9 billion, with $1.8 billion being spent on Spraberry and Wolfcamp, while the remaining $65 million will be spent on the Eagle Ford.

But is this money well-spent? In my opinion, the answer is likely yes. You see, according to management, production growth is on a nice track. As you can see in the image below, the firm expects total output this year to average between 269 thousand boe per day and 271 thousand boe per day. At the mid-point, this growth is about 15.4% above what was produced in 2016, while 2016’s output is about 14.7% higher than 2015’s. From what I have seen, Pioneer has not mentioned what they believe output will be next year, but if the data so far this year is any indication, the answer is that it should be quite a bit higher than what we’re seeing in 2017.

*Taken from Pioneer

Takeaway

Pioneer is a really interesting company in my opinion. With a business model focused largely on the Permian, the firm can be considered high-quality in nature. In addition to this, it’s well-hedged, produces mostly oil, followed by natural gas liquids, and its innovative practices have led to a scenario where, although cash flow should be negative this year, it will be because of tremendous production growth. In my mind, all of this places Pioneer in a rare category of E&P firms: absent something unexpected like fraud taking place, it appears to be a fairly safe prospect for investors who like energy. In particular, it should prove to be an attractive prospect for those who desire stability but want more upside that what would probably be achievable with one of the oil and gas majors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.