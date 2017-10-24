Another Safe, Secure BDC Currently Yielding 8%

Management is committed to waiving fees, reaching 'target leverage' to cover its dividend in the coming quarters and likely closed its first LSJV investment.

There is the potential for dividend growth through ramping its LSJV and FLLP and, management is "confident that NII will exceed the current dividend" in the coming quarters.

SUNS will be reporting results in less than two weeks, and investors should be looking for increased leverage and portfolio growth.

There is a good chance that I will be purchasing shares of SUNS ifthe company makes meaningful progress in deploying capital and growing itsLSJVandFLLPwith less reliance on fee waivers.

I consider SUNS to be a safer BDC with bank-like quality investments and access to higher quality credit/origination platform, supported by PIMCO and Deerfield Management.

Does Lower Yield = Lower Risk?

Typically, lower yield implies lower risk, but this is not always the case, especially when it comes to business development companies ("BDCs"). Listed below are the BDCs with yields below 9% after taking into account semiannual and special dividends for Main Street Capital (MAIN) and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX).

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) have recently been taken over by Oaktree Capital (OAK), and there is a good chance that OCSL will cut its dividend in 2018 due to the reduced hurdle rate with the new management agreement as discussed in "Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts".

Previous articles on lower yield BDCs:

Reasons to Invest in SUNS:

80% of portfolio assets are “true first-lien”.

Management continues to “do the right thing” for investors, including waiving fees and paying expenses related to the previous equity offering.

The potential for dividend growth through ramping its LSJV and FLLP as discussed throughout this report.

as discussed throughout this report. Higher quality credit/origination platform supported by PIMCO and Deerfield Management.

Shareholder-friendly fee structure, including income incentive fee and 1.00% base management fee.

Exposure to healthcare and life sciences sectors with no direct exposure to oil & gas exploration and production or metals and mining.

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share stability.

Less likely to be impacted by spread compression.

Personal Note: There is a good chance that I will be purchasing shares of SUNS if the company makes meaningful progress in deploying capital and growing its LSJV and FLLP with less reliance on fee waivers to cover dividends.

Quotes from management: All quotes from management in this article can be found at "SUNS Transcripts" on SA.

Dividend Coverage Discussion:

Management has committed to waiving fees to support the dividend as the company deploys capital from the recent equity offering. On October 5, 2017, SUNS declared a distribution of $0.1175 per share for the month of October 2017 payable on November 1, 2017, to stockholders of record as of October 19, 2017. Management is committed to waiving fees and reaching target leverage to cover its dividend in the coming quarters:

“In our second quarter 2017, the Investment Advisor again waived $0.8 million of management and performance-based incentive fees. This is compared to the first quarter of 2017 where they waived $0.9 million. On a cumulative basis, since SUNS’ IPO in 2011, the Investment Advisor has raised the management and performance-based incentive fees and covered equity offering costs totaling $8.8 million.” “At June 30, 2017, net leverage increased to 0.39 times from 0.28 times at March 31st, and Solar Senior’s target leverage continues to be 0.80 times. As we deploy our over $150 million of available capital from existing credit facilities, we expect SUNS investment income to increase. We are confident that once we invested to our targeted leverage, our portfolio will generate quarterly net investment income that exceeds our current distributions, so we have no intention of raising incremental equity in the foreseeable future.”

There is the potential for increased earnings as the company ramps its Solar Life Science Program LLC (LSJV) and First Lien Loan Program (FLLP) providing much higher returns and overall portfolio yield growth. The LSJV is expected to generate a “mid-to-high-teens return on equity” which should provide ample growth to its current 8.2% portfolio yield.

“At June 30, 2017, when considering the unused debt capacity of our on balance sheet and off balance sheet strategic initiatives including FLLP and Gemino, SUNS had over $150 million of available capital subject to borrowing base limitations. As we invest through our diverse middle-market lending verticals, we anticipate growth in net investment income over the coming quarters.” “At June 30, 2017, the weighted average yield on our income producing portfolio was 8.2% measured at fair value, up from 8.0% from the prior quarter. The distributions from FLLP and Gemino have helped to sustain SUNS attractive weighted average portfolio yield in the face of recent spread compression in the new issue market. Additionally, as a Life Science initiative ramps, it should provide a differentiated growth opportunity in a niche asset class with attractive risk reward profile.”

On February 22, 2017, SUNS and its affiliates announced the formation of the Solar Life Science Program LLC (“LSJV”) that is expected to invest the majority of its assets in first lien loans to publicly-traded companies in the U.S. life science industry. SUNS has committed $75 million of equity to the joint venture and likely closed its first transaction in calendar Q3/Q4:

“As mentioned in our last earnings call, we finalized a new Life Science Lending joint venture. This JV is expected to invest majority of its assets in first lien loans to publicly traded companies in the life science industry. And we will be incremental to existing Life Science loan strategy. SUNS has committed $75 million of the total $300 million of equity committed to the JV. Our life science team has developed the pipe line of attractive investment opportunities for strategy, and we expect to close the first transactions either late this quarter or early in the fourth quarter.”

Recent discussions of its First Lien Loan Program (FLLP):

“Now, let me give a brief update on FLLP. At quarter’s end, FLLP had approximately a $120 million of first lien senior secured floating rate loans across 25 borrowers, with an average balance of just under $5 million. FLLP’s portfolio is 100% performing. The return on average equity for the second quarter was approximately 11%. We have deployed roughly $41 million of our $51 million equity commitment. Once this vehicle is fully ramped, we expect to further increase on ROE.”

Recent discussions of Gemino Healthcare Finance:

“At June 30, 2017, Gemino's $120.7 million funded portfolio consists of senior secured loans from 36 issuers with an average funded exposure of $3.4 million. One hundred percent of Gemino's investments are floating rate, senior secured cash-pay loans. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Gemino invested approximately $13.3 million and had investments repaid of approximately $0.3 million. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Gemino distributed $924 thousand to SUNS, consistent with the prior quarter, resulting in an annualized distribution yield, at cost, of approximately 11.25%.”

Risk Profile Discussion:

SUNS has mostly “true first-lien” positions and stable net asset value (“NAV”) and no investments on non-accrual. Management has a history of doing the right thing, including waiving fees to cover the dividend without the need to “reach for yield” and deploying capital in a prudent manner. Also, the company has access to a higher quality credit/origination platform supported by PIMCO and Deerfield Management.

“As a reminder at the end of 2016, our advisor Solar Capital Partners formed a joint venture with PIMCO. This initiative should provide significant long-term benefits to SUNS. Through an expected larger investible capital base across the Solar platform, SUNS would be more of a full solution provider which should result in greater deal flow for Solar senior and our first lien loan program. Furthermore, the partnership with PIMCO provides SUNS with access to resources of a world-class credit manager, which has invested $300 billion in corporate credit and currently employed over 50 credit research analysts with extensive industry experience.”

As of June 30, 2017, the composition of the SUNS' portfolio, on a risk ratings basis, was as follows:

“We are extremely pleased with the credit quality of our portfolio. We have always been focused on keeping risk to a low level and our portfolio credit metrics as June 30 support our success with our objectives. The weighted average EBITDA of our first lien investments, including our ownership in FLLP, was over $80 million. Additionally, leverage to our security was just over 4 times and interest coverage ratio averaged 2.6 times, both consistent with the prior quarter. Latest 12 months revenue and EBITDA for our portfolio of companies grew 6% and 9% respectively. As evidenced by these portfolio metrics, our portfolio continues to have a lower risk profile than the broad liquid leverage loan market.”

Quality of Management and Fee Agreement:

Management has a history of doing the right thing, including waiving fees to support the dividend, paying for the expenses associated with the previous equity offering, having one of the lowest base management fees in the industry as well as a shareholder friendly incentive fee structure. As mentioned earlier, management has committed to waiving fees as it continues to deploy capital and grow its joint ventures driving higher portfolio yield and dividend coverage. I believe that these waivers will continue beyond June 30, 2017, as the company is slowly deploying its capital and has mentioned “we will obviously revisit quarter-by-quarter after that.”

“In our second quarter 2017, the Investment Advisor again waived $0.8 million of management and performance-based incentive fees. This is compared to the first quarter of 2017 where they waived $0.9 million. On a cumulative basis, since SUNS’ IPO in 2011, the Investment Advisor has raised the management and performance-based incentive fees and covered equity offering costs totaling $8.8 million.” “In conjunction with our equity offering last fall, the Investment Advisor agreed to waive incentive and management fees through June 30, 2017, as necessary to ensure the GAAP net investment income fully covers our distributions. During the time period, the management waived a total of $3.1 million of incentive fees and management fees, including covering all our operating expenses, this totaled $7.3 million. We view these waivers as evidence of our continued shareholder friendly management philosophy.” Q. “The first question relates to the fee waiver. And certainly SUNS’ shareholders have benefitted significantly from the larger solar platform as I think only about a $150,000 or $160,000 of management fees were paid to the advisor this quarter. But just to confirm this will be waived to the extent necessary to support NOI in line with the dividend through the end of 2017. Is that correct?” A. “What we said is through the June 2017 quarter, we will obviously revisit quarter-by-quarter after that.”

The base management fee for SUNS is among the lowest in the industry at only 1.00% of gross assets, excluding “temporary assets”. Most BDCs have an income incentive fee with a hurdle rate that requires a minimum return on net assets to be at least 7% to 8% annually before paying incentives to the advisor. Once this hurdle is reached, the advisor is entitled to 100% of the income up to a certain point. This is called a ‘catch-up’ provision that catches up the incentives to 20% of pre-incentive fee net investment income, and then the advisor is paid 20% after the ‘catch-up’ as shown in the diagram below. SUNS investors only pay 50% of income over its 7.00% hurdle up to another hurdle of 11.67% and then 20% after that. This is a good thing for shareholders.

“Given the credit quality of our diversified portfolio, our disciplined investment philosophy and relatively low fee structure, as well as the investor-friendly actions management has taken such as the fee waivers, we believe SUNS deserves a premium valuation. As the second largest shareholder, we, the management team, are closely aligned with our fellow shareholders. We believe our ongoing efforts to responsibly steward our shareholders’ capital will result both in NAV preservation and significant investment income growth.”

Upcoming Earnings Announcements:

