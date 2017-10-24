Moonshot Monday: Wal-Mart Buys Flirtey

HyperChange TV - Moonshot Monday #25

Intro - The Fight Against Amazon

Wal-Mart (WMT) has finally accepted that e-commerce is the future of retail and has been investing hand over first to catch up to Amazon (AMZN).

The largest acquisition to date has been Wal-Mart's purchase of Jet.com in August 2016, for a whopping $3B. Beyond that, Wal-Mart spent $310M on Bonobos, $51M for Moosejaw, $70M for Shoebuy, and the list goes on.

Interestingly, the one area where Wal-Mart hasn't made a large acquisition is in disruptive logistics technologies.

Two of the most important competitive advantages in e-commerce are fast and cheap shipping. Getting packages to customers a day (or even an hour) faster may seem like a boring moat, but it's something Amazon has built its entire business around.

To get consumers to switch from Amazon to Wal-Mart's e-commerce platform, it will need shipping options that are at least as convenient as the two-day free shipping that comes with Prime.

If Wal-Mart wants to stand a chance it needs to be thinking about tomorrow's most disruptive shipping technologies today.

That is why drone deliveries should be the top thing on Wal-Mart's agenda.

Drone Deliveries Are The Next Big Thing

Amazon shocked the logistics world when it unveiled its drone delivery concept in late 2015, Amazon Prime Air.

Using drones as a last mile delivery solution may not only be cheaper than traditional methods, but it is going to be a lot faster.

In its Prime Air commercial, Amazon indicates this technology could drop shipping times from two days, to around 30 minutes. Given consumers' ever shortening attention spans in the digital age, the transition to drone deliveries seems like an inevitability in the long term.

But, despite winning the battle for drone delivery hype, Amazon is not winning the battle for drone delivery execution.

A tiny startup out of Reno, Nevada, named Flirtey is quietly becoming the market leader in autonomous drone deliveries.

Since posting the above YouTube video, Amazon has only announced a very selective private beta program in the UK for its drone deliveries. Nothing has been done commercially in the US.

Flirtey on the hand, has already partnered with 7-Eleven, Johns Hopkins and Domino's, and is making commercial US deliveries.

In late 2016, Flirtey completed 77 successful trips from 7-Eleven to customers in Reno. This program is expected to expand to new regions this year.

In New Zealand, Flirtey is piloting a program with Domino's (DPZ) to deliver hot pizza via drone.

The company raised $16M in early 2017 from a star-studded lineup of VCs, and has a grand vision to permanently disrupt the logistics industry.

Flirtey's combination of ambitious vision and impressive execution are quickly making it a leader in this emerging drone delivery niche.



Conclusion - Buy Flirtey

Despite having twice the amount of sales and nearly ten times the amount of profit as Amazon, Wal-Mart trades at about half of its market cap.

Much of this valuation discrepancy has to do with the market's perception of Wal-Mart being a laggard in e-commerce.

Buying Flirtey would allow Wal-Mart to leapfrog Amazon as a first mass-market mover in drone deliveries.

Wal-Mart will inevitably have to start testing drone deliveries as the cost continues to fall and the technology improves. Flirtey's custom designed drone, FAA approval, and tier one partnerships will allow Wal-Mart to accelerate these ambitions.

Not to mention, beating Amazon to the first US drone delivery will be a huge win from a branding standpoint.

Wal-Mart has over $6B in cash on its balance sheet, giving the company more than enough ammunition to buy Flirtey tomorrow. I think they should pull the trigger.