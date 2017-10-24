New Residential Investment Corp.: An Aggressive Dividend Play

I've come across a lot of stocks and funds with 11% yields. Either their price performance is poor or the yield isn't stable/sustainable. You can imagine how pleasantly surprised I was when I came across New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). In this article, we will discuss how NRZ can fit in your portfolio by taking a look at the dividend and financial statements.

Investment thesis: NRZ offers sustainable growth and income for investors with moderate to aggressive risk appetites over a term of 1-3 years

NRZ's Business Model

NRZ is a publicly traded Mortgage REIT that focuses on residential mortgage assets. Instead of investing directly into homes and renting them out, management seeks to invest in residential loans, derivatives, and Mortgage Servicer Rights (MSRs).

(Source - NRZ 2016 Annual Statement)

Analysis of Financials and Lending Activities

An analysis of NRZ's financial statements shows that while there is top-line and Net Interest Income growth, bottom-line growth has been less consistent.

In regards to their loan portfolio, the overall figures of non-performing loans and bad loan % can be construed as cause for alarm. However, that is NRZ's business strategy. They seek to buy these non-performing loans at a deep discount and squeeze out as much cash flow as they can and possibly sell the loan to another lender at a premium if conditions improve.

(Source: Original Image - Data from NRZ 2016 Annual Statement)

(Source: Original Image - Data from NRZ 2016 Annual Statement)

The Quarterly Dividend

An analysis of the quarterly dividend yields mixed results. As you can see below, the stock offers a great yield that is growing YoY in today's low interest rate environment. There is also favorable tax treatment with the cash flow as holding the position for 61+ days results in qualified dividends. The current payout ratio is also a conservative 67% according to Yahoo Finance. The Dividend to Free Cash Flow Ratio shows that management paid out more dividends than Free Cash Flow in 2 out of the 4 years since the IPO. The ratio has improved over time as a result of greater funds from operating activities and better cost control. This reflects favorably on the stock's dividend for prospective investors. Next, we will examine the sustainability of earnings to fuel these dividends.

(Source: Original Image - Data from NRZ 2016 Annual Statement)

(Source: Original Image - Data from NRZ 2016 Annual Statement)

How to profit from NRZ's price performance

Due to interest rate sensitivity, NRZ’s price performance tends to be cyclical and has a high correlation to bonds and REITs. As such, depending on what your goals are, the stock can be diversified in different ways. Investors that want growth but the stability of principal should consider combining NRZ with core equities (i.e. SPY) and corporate bonds to satisfy that requirement. Income-seeking investors that don’t mind the cyclical nature should consider allocating assets to corporate bonds, treasuries, and REITs. While your principal will fluctuate with each cycle, the high current income smooths out returns and presents buying opportunities. Thus, the key to securing your profits is disciplined rebalancing.

(Source - Google Finance)

Any cause for concern?

Overall, I believe NRZ is well positioned for growth and income in the next 1-3 years. However, there are various indications of market-wide poor performance that investors need to be aware of. Lenders have tightened lending standards since the financial crisis but here are things that have me worried:

There is a push for bank deregulation, which will inevitably lead to risky lending and investment in derivatives like CDOs. Overheating real estate market seems unsustainable and looks like a bubble, given the U.S. boom/bust cycle. Prices are so high, there is no money to be made in rental real estate. What's going to happen to demand when rates continue to rise?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.