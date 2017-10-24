Since I wrote my first article about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRX), on March 5th, its stock has returned a dismal 7.8% loss. Even though it has been dead money for the greater part of the year, is Valeant still a buy? Obviously, the biggest focus is still, and will be for a long time, on the debt picture. However, for the drug price to recover Papa will have to stabilize its revenues and show that the company can show even a modest growth to revenue in the next couple of years. I believe that the picture has actually brightened for Valeant since last writing. Aggregate debt has decreased at or above the CEO's stated pace, average annualized interest rate has decreased, and growth drivers are showing potential

Checking in on Valeant's Debt Picture:

During Valeant's Q2 2016 conference call, CEO Joseph Papa laid out a plan to reduce Valeant's debt by more than $5 billion dollars in 18 months, which equates to February 2018. At the time of Papa proclamation, Valeant's balance sheet had $31.067 billion in long term debt on its balance sheet. After the Obagi divestiture closes, assuming similar fees to the iNova divestiture, Valeant will have $26,259 billion in long term debt on its balance sheet, a 4.808 billion decrease. Obagi, a non-core asset, is a slated to sell for $190 million to the Haitong International Zhonghua Finance Acquisition Fund. Valeant estimates that this acquisition will close in the second half of 2017. With the past issues Valeant has had with executive accountability, it is reassuring that Papa has been able to back up his original $5-billion benchmark

Another promising sign for Valeant has been its ability to decrease its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple. Since June 30th, the date of its most recent 10Q, Valeant has decreased its debt load by $2.518 billion. By the time of its earnings release, the Dendreon sale had already been completed and Valeant management accounted for its effect on EBITDA estimates. Thus, when making my multiple comparison, I will need to add back the divested EBITDA to make a fair comparison. Before the divestment of Dendreon, Inova, and Obagi, Valeant's estimated FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA would have been $3.665 to $3.815 billion, which would have equated to a leverage multiple between 7.54 and 7.85. After those same divestitures are accounted for, Valeant's estimated FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA would have been $3.535 to $3.685 billion, which equates to a leverage multiple range of 7.13 to 7.43. Obviously, Valeant is still a very over-leveraged company, but this a step in the right direction.

Source: Valeant Earnings Report and Author Tables

Valeant has also been able to decrease its average interest rate across its debt load and oversubscribe its most recent $1B refinancing effort. I believe that both of these are good signs because Valeant is going to need to refinance its debt at least a couple more times. Valeant has been able to decrease its average interest rate from 6.06% at the end of Q2 to 6.03% after its refinancing in October. Although this is only a 3bp decrease, after its coupled with an overall decrease in debt, will give Valeant an annualized savings of $162 million in interest expense. Secondarily, Valeant's early tender offer for 2020 senior notes, which was announced on October 2nd, was significantly oversubscribed and Valeant was not forced to purchase back any of its 5.375% Senior notes. Valeant was able to tender $431.331 M of its 7% Senior notes and $568.669 M of its 6.375% Senior Notes with funds from 5.5% senior secured notes. The fact that debt markets are still open to Valeant, without having to pay an astronomical coupon payment. This is an important because Valeant management is going to need to "smooth" maturities out. Currently, Valeant has three years with a large amount of debt maturities that management won't be able to pay down with operational cash flows. These years are (in descending order): 2022 ($6.491B), 2023 ($5.964B), and 2020 ($4.365B). Without the ability to refinance through debt, management will have to resort to an equity raise or a core asset sale, with both of these options being catastrophic for current stockholders. With the equity raise diluting shareholders and the asset sale will most likely be at an unfavorable multiple.

Source: Valeant Earnings Report and Author Tables

Growth Drivers:

I believe that the three most important drugs for Valeant currently to both stabilize and eventually push growth are; Xifaxin, Siliq, and Vyzulta. One of the biggest effects of Valeant's past business model and its over-leveraged balance sheet is its limited pipeline. An example of the shallowness of its pipeline is that ~80% of its R&D program will launch before the end of 2019. Although not the end of the world, it isn't ideal and growth needs to be drawn from fewer programs compared to other large cap pharma companies.

Xifaxin

In Q2 2017, Xifaxin accounted for 34% of Valeant's 'Branded Rx' segment, or $421.6M in sales, up from 31% the year before. Management made a concerted effort to pull more value from its assets by expanding its (primary care physician) PCP sales force because ~70% of IBS-D patients present their symptoms to a PCP. The increased sales force will in-theory allow Xifaxin to receive a higher percentage of IBS prescriptions given. Valeant in its previous statements believed that the growth would start to show in the second half of 2017, which makes the Q3 earnings release important because Xifaxin already saw a 16% increase YoY in Q2 2017.

There may be a sign that the sales force investment is starting to pay off though. Based on a Barrons article on October 9th, a survey conducted by two Deutsche Bank analysts with 25 PCPs found that Xifaxin's market share in the IBS-D market could increase from 26% to 32%. This survey is a small sample size and could be biased, but is a strong bellwether for arguably Valeant's most important drug.

Siliq

Valeant launched Siliq on July 27 a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-17 receptor, and is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Siliq has faced critique because of its black-box label for suicidal ideation, which could potentially impede sales. However, moderate-to-severe psoriasis can significantly affect someone's life, and they may be willing to accept the risk if the efficacy of Siliq continues to show. Big news for Siliq was the recent announcement that the Siliq injection provided high levels of skin clearance (PASI 100) over more than 2 years in patients. The black box warning will more than likely impede Siliq from being a "blockbuster" drug (>$1B annual sales), but its efficacy will earn it a significant share of the multi-billion dollar psoriasis US market-Valeant estimates it will be a ~$7 billion in 2018. We will see the first small glance at Siliq's potential in the Q3 earnings report, but it will only be a small percentage of its future sales. Basically, don't be terrified if the sales don't hit an annualized $500M right out of the gate. Physician uptake will not happen overnight.

Vyzulta

Vyzulta is a drug that will hopefully get approval from the FDA in the coming weeks. It is a drug that will be used as a therapy for open-angle glaucoma patients. It is difficult to estimate the peaks sale for this drug because the market is dominated (68.3%) by latanoprost generics. Vyzulta does seems to outperform latanoprost but according to Tony Realini: professor of ophthalmology and director of the glaucoma service, clinical research and the glaucoma fellowship at West Virginia University Eye Institute, "It's too early to tell how much of the market it will capture…Based on what we know about these drugs so far, there may be an efficacy advantage to LBN (Vyzulta) over latanoprost, but I'm not sure whether that translates to being cost effective in the long run." If Vyzulta does prove to be cost effective, it could take a chunk out of a market that Valeant valued at ~1.6 billion. A sizeable increase to Valeant's cashflow to help pay down debt and boost growth.

Risks:

There are significant risks to the thesis that I have made above. I will lay out two of the "scarier" scenarios below, which would make selling a position in Valeant the right decision.

Credit markets Dry up: One of the biggest risk that faces Valeant is the drying up of the credit market. Valeant's current balance sheet will not be significantly affected by the Federal Reserve raising rated because its balance sheet is primarily composed of fixed rate debt. According to Valeant's last earning report, ~75% of its debt is fixed rate and protects the company from a rising rate environment. The bigger risk for Valeant is the fact that, in a rising rate environment, investors will be far less thirsty for high yield-producing risky instruments. Without investors willing to buy debt with coupon payments at close-to-current rates (5-7.5%), management will have a difficult time 'smoothing' future maturity dates through and will put significant pressure on the balance sheet. Valeant will more than likely have to resort to a core asset sale or an equity raise. As previously mentioned, catastrophic for investors Growth Drivers Sour: Valeant is largely reliant on the drugs listed above. If any or all of the drugs, don't reach their potential it would difficult for the stock price and revenue to recover. For example, if the sales force increase with Siliq is not effective, and the growth in Q2 was just a flash in the pan, the Branded Rx segment will continue to decrease in revenue and overall revenue will struggle. Without the increased product revenue, management will once again have to resort to an equity raise or core asset sale.

Conclusion:

Valeant has been dead money since March 3rd and has actually decreased in value by 8%. However, the future is brighter now. With a strengthening balance sheet and more growth drivers are starting to come online, which will fuel top line growth. There is obviously still considerable risk in this name but Valeant is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.