Verizon Needs Industry Consolidation

The company made clear in the earnings call that industry consolidation was key to a return to wireless growth.

The wireless giant has to react to competitive pricing from industry players impacting the ability to predict future numbers.

The one common theme throughout the Q3 earnings report and call was that Verizon Communications (VZ) needs domestic wireless consolidation. From wireless revenue declines to phone churn, the wireless giant was greatly impacted by competitive pricing and buoyed by the strength of the leading network.

The stock trades at $49 after a post-earnings rally following a relief that Q3 results didn't see further declines in postpaid phone subscribers. The question though is whether one wants to buy Verizon if Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) don't merge.

Outside of the headlines of whether Verizon met analyst estimates, the wireless giant still saw wireless service revenues and EPS decline. For the first time in three years, related revenues actually rose sequentially to $21.6 billion, but those revenues were down 2.4% from last year.

Source: Verizon Q3'17 presentation

Verizon saw resiliency in customers with retail postpaid phone churn down at only 0.75%. A definite sign that subs like the unlimited data plans as churn peaked back during Q1 requiring the implementation of the unlimited data plan. Total retail postpaid churn reached 1.15% during Q1 and has now dipped back to the early 2016 levels. Basically, if Verizon offers reasonable pricing, consumers will remain on the network.

This is where the crux of the problem occurs. T-Mobile recently announced a free subscription to Netflix (NFLX) that one-ups the unlimited data plan. While Verizon spent most of the earnings call discussing the unlimited data plan benefits in stabilizing subs, the wireless giant seemed to have no solution to the free video offering.

Specifically, CFO Matthew Ellis mentioned the following on the call surrounding the new Apple (AAPL) devices:

...if you are paying $1,000 for a new handset you are going to want to be on a good network. So, we are very confident that we will get more than our fair share of that activity when it comes through in the fourth quarter, but obviously, we will wait to see exactly how that plays out.

Verizon remains in a position of responding to the market versus dictating because the wireless giant has a profitable consumer base that the company hopes to maintain at current pricing levels. Consumers prefer to use the Verizon network until getting a better deal and the market has already seen deals for the new Apple products. Will Verizon have to answer?

AT&T (T) is offering the iPhone 8 as part of a BOMO (buy one smartphone, get one free) deal. While Sprint is offering a $350 discount on the smartphone per the home page. The $1,000 iPhone X will attract plenty of special offers to attract premium customers as pre-orders start this week.

Source: Sprint website

Verizon isn't exactly an expensive stock trading at about 13x 2018 EPS estimates. The stock though only becomes attractive if Sprint and T-Mobile consummate a merger where both parties pull back from aggressive marketing plans.

The latest news including the release of T-Mobile's Q3 results today suggests that any deal announcement will be delayed several weeks into November. As well, Reuters reported a few weeks back that DoJ officials aren't very keen on approving a deal. All indications suggest getting a deal approved will be highly difficult.

Again what matters is whether Sprint and T-Mobile hint at any reduced marketing efforts while in the lengthy merger process or an elevated attempt to take subs from Verizon. The last thing a merging entity wants is spending billions to swap customers during the year that the new entity is waiting for regulatory approval.

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon saw declining wireless service revenue and earnings due to the competitive domestic wireless market. The analyst community follows the prediction of the wireless giant that EPS will rebound next year though Verizon doesn't control the direction of competitive pricing. As long as the wireless giant has to chose between losing customers or cutting prices, the stock isn't appealing and earnings will actually decline next year. Verizon needs actual industry consolidation to improve the attractiveness of the stock.

