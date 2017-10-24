Yandex: Undervalued Or Not?

To analyze Yandex’s (YNDX) current financial situation and to make projections for the near future it is necessary to consider the company's revenue structure and its dynamics over the last three years:

(Source: Yandex website)

On the graph above we see a declining revenue participation ratio for the Search and Portal segment: during the last two years the category has lost 4.2% to other revenue streams. The most perspective trend is demonstrated by the Taxi segment after the launch of a web version of the Yandex Taxi service in 2012. From 2015 to 2017 Yandex Taxi revenues have more than doubled, fueled by unprecedented spending on marketing (the annual report shows that marketing costs exceeded revenues yielding negative EBITDA over the last two years). The E-Commerce segment holds its position in the revenue structure growing at an average rate. The same is true for the Classifieds business.

(Source: Annual and Transition Report 2016)

Looking at the Operating Income chart, we see that the Search and Portal business is used to finance the growing E-Commerce and, in particular, the Taxi segments, as Yandex considers these markets vital for the company’s success in the near future. In 2016, Yandex spent 7.8 billion RUB (about $134M) on the Yandex Taxi and Yandex Market (the main constituent of the E-Commerce segment) services, promoting them in Russia and the CIS. For comparison, in 2015 this number was only around 2.6 billion (representing growth of 300%).

Strong competition

Recently, Yandex had to leave the Ukrainian market due to local government intrusion. It was the second-largest market for the company’s operation. In Russia, the company’s most significant competitor is, unsurprisingly, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which has been increasing its share in the search market for the last 2.5 years:

(Source: Liveinternet)

Google has increased its share in the search market from 31.7% in October 2014 to 40.8% in April 2017, according to Liveinternet.ru, while Yandex’s share has been decreasing over the same period. The main reason for this dynamic is Google’s active promotion in the Russian market. The integration of the search system into a web browser (Firefox for Yandex and Chrome for Google) also has made a significant impact on the numbers: with the growing popularity of Google Chrome in Russia the share of Google’s search system also is growing.

Yandex Taxi is a mobile aggregator, which is rapidly expanding in Russia. The niche of the transportation market is on the rise in Russia and the CIS. Currently, the market share of the mobile aggregator worldwide is only around 5% (Source: Discovery Research Group). I see a high potential for growth here for Yandex with the largest local market share of approximately 60%. Yandex’s most significant competitors here are Gett and Uber (Private:UBER). These two companies came into the Russian market after Yandex, and now there has been cutthroat competition on the local level between the three. To cool down the situation Uber and Yandex combined their services in a joint operation in Russian and the CIS.

(Source: Companies' websites)

The ride-hailing companies operating in Russia and CIS use different expansion strategies. Gett is rapidly increasing the number of cities it covers, while Yandex seems to be focused on increasing market share in existing operations. Uber is a new player on the Russian and the Eastern European markets but the company is catching up. I forecast a rapid increase in the number of cities covered by the mobile taxi aggregators and the growth of the mobile aggregators’ ratio in the overall taxi market in the region. It will be possible with the spread of the fast Internet connection across large territories in Russia and the CIS. Hence, in the mid-term I expect the Taxi and the E-Commerce segments to be the main revenue growth substitutes for the Search business in the company’s consolidated top line.

Valuation

I like using the DCF model for valuing companies with positive cash flows and standardized balance sheets. Yandex falls into the category. My DCF model for the company is based on the following assumptions:

- The EBIT CAGR is set on the level of 18.9% for the period 2017-2022. The EBIT CAGR for the period of 2011-2016 was 21%. Hence, a margin of error is integrated into the model at this level already;

- The CAGRs for unlevered net income and cash flows are set to be 20.9% and 17.2%, respectively;

- The beta for Yandex’s shares is calculated at 1.75, while the cost of equity is around 21.1%;

- Hence, the discount rate used to discount the projected cash flows, WACC, is 20.5%;

- The terminal EBITDA multiple in the base scenario is 11.5.

On the graph below, one can see a sensitivity table of fair values for Yandex’s shares with a WACC of 19%, 20% and 21%, respectively:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

According to the fair value figures, the downside risk in the base scenario with a 11.5x EBITDA multiple and a WACC of 20% is approximately 10% given the current share price of around $31.

A positive scenario with an EBIT CAGR of 21.5% shows very little upside, too (the table was constructed when the share price was around $27):

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Conclusion

From the numbers' point of view, Yandex’s future operational success already has been reflected in the share price. While we can see a potential for Yandex’s businesses in the mid-term, there does not seem to be room for a justified appreciation of the securities’ price. The Taxi and the E-Commerce segments are the company’s primary bets. But currently they are users of cash. Strategically, Yandex is doing the right thing: it uses its cash cow, the Search business, for fuel growth in the rising stars, which later may become the cash cows. Financially, this strategy already has been reflected in the company’s market capitalization. As a result, I recommend monitoring the share price, while waiting for a better entry point. I set the target price range for Yandex’s stock at $25 – $27 per share. Above that price level the risk is not justified, in my opinion.