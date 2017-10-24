Why Gold Could Move Between $1,160 And $2,500 In The Medium Term

Understanding the movements in gold price is imperative to be able to increase and maintain your wealth in the precious metals sector. There are several parameters that are often used to estimate/explain the future price of gold. The value of the U.S. dollar, U.S. treasury yields, inflation, price of oil, JPY/USD, strength of bond and stock market, etc. are some of the parameters regularly used to explain the direction of gold price. These parameters, however, are not independent of one another. Therefore, not appreciating the interrelations between these parameters will create confusion in the analysis of gold price. For example, price of oil could affect the gold price by causing inflation. The value of U.S. dollar increases along with treasury yields. An increase in Japanese yen with respect to the U.S. dollar could mean a lower treasury yield. Therefore, using all the above parameters at the same time could be redundant.

In this article, I propose that the fundamental driver of gold price is the real return on different asset classes particularly treasuries and the stock market. All the other parameters mentioned above, in one way or another change the real return on U.S. treasury bonds. Real return is defined as follows:

Real Return = Yield - Inflation Rate - Risk Premium

U.S. treasury bonds are considered to be practically risk-free investments, at this point in time. Therefore, the real return on treasuries is simply the yield minus the inflation rate. Investors seek assets with best real returns. However, it is difficult to price in the risk premium when it comes to stocks as it changes with sentiment. Gold has no direct yield; it's used as a store of value. When the real returns on bonds or stocks are high, gold is out of favor. The capital moves from gold to treasuries and stocks. When the real returns or expectation of real returns are low (close to zero or negative), capital flows into gold from the stock market.

The figure above shows the change in real returns on 10-year treasury bonds since 1975. The real return was negative during the high inflation period of the late 1970s. It eventually increased to 8% as the Fed increased the interest rates. Since the 1980s, the real returns on average have consistently decreased (along with GDP growth rate).

As expected, gold has hit an all-time high when the real returns have been in the negative territory (once in the 1980s and another in 2011). Declining real returns on treasuries have also benefited stocks significantly. During a bull market, the return on stocks improves with corporate earnings. That will move the capital into stocks. While gold and stocks could move up together, the perfect recipe for gold is an environment with low real returns (or expectation of low returns) coupled with high risk premiums for stocks (high volatility and recessionary periods).

Since we are roughly looking at the capital allocation based on the best returns available in the markets, it is useful to look at the price of gold and stocks in relation to money supply. The figure below shows the price of gold and the S&P 500 index per $ trillion of M2.

The figure above shows that gold has had its all-time high in the early 1980s with respect to the money supply. During the spectacular stock market boom of the 1990s the capital has moved to the stock market in chase of higher real returns. The real returns on 10-year treasuries were around 4% at that time. Stocks reached an all-time high with respect to the money supply in 2000. The 2000 crash started the flow of capital toward gold, while real returns diminished on treasuries. Gold peaked in 2011 as the real returns go into negative territory. The real returns increased since then and peaked at 2% in 2015 when gold bottoms. Since then, the real returns have decreased and hence the increase in gold price in the past two years. Stocks, on the other hand, are close to their 2008 peak with respect to money supply.

An interesting observation is that the past three times when the S&P 500 was at 200 per trillion M2, gold was just under $100 per trillion M2 (which is equivalent to $1,400 gold price with the current money supply). If the stocks reach the all-time highs of 2000, gold could go down to $50 per trillion M2, which means $700 currently. This is highly unlikely, as stocks need to double from here to reach the 2000 valuations with respect to M2. If stocks are near their peak for this cycle, gold has most likely put in a bottom in 2015 for the next leg up.

Future Expectations

In order to come up with an estimate of gold prices in the medium term, we need to consider future expectations of real returns on treasuries and the stock market's performance. The Fed intends to increase the interest rates ideally to 2.5% to 3% by the end of this cycle. It's a safe bet that the rates will increase to those levels only if inflation eventually picks up. At that level of interest rates, we can expect the 10-year treasury bonds to return around 4%. With 2% inflation, that is a real return of 2% similar to real returns in 2015. With the current level of money supply that is equivalent to $1,160 in gold price.

While this is certainly a possibility, there are several arguments against it. One of the main headwinds to higher real rates is the exorbitant amount of debt. The debt levels for households, corporations, state, and federal governments are at an all-time high. Higher real rates will lead to repricing of the interest charged on this debt. Higher interest means lower growth in the future, which will force the Fed to keep the real rates at a low level. Eric Basmajian recently published an informative article on Seeking Alpha, stating that the increase in rates this year so far will lead to a 25% reduction in GDP growth rate next year, due to higher interest costs ($160 billion increase in interest payments). The current level of debt guarantees very low real returns on treasury bonds for the years to come.

While 2% seems like the high for real returns in the near future, when this cycle ends and stock market corrects, the real return on treasuries will be negative again. The negative real returns are almost guaranteed as the Fed will cut the rates again to near zero and capital flows toward risk-off assets such as treasuries. If the real return goes into negative territory again, with a declining stock market return, I expect gold price to at least reach $180 per trillion M2 (similar to 2011 based on the previous figure), which is close to $2,500 per ounce currently.

Below is the plot of gold prices per trillion M2 with respect to real returns on 10-year treasury bonds since 2010. M2 is currently at $14 trillion. For example, a value of 100 on the chart then corresponds to 100*14=$1,400 gold price.

With the possibility of another rate hike in December, real returns on treasuries in the short term can go up. This can be a headwind for gold. However, I don't see the real return on 10-year treasuries go above 2%. The current debt load makes it impossible to have high real yields on treasuries. The possibility of a government shutdown and failure of fiscal stimulus policies can lead to a stock market correction, reducing the real returns in the short term. With an expected low of $1,160 at 2% real returns, the risk/reward is in favor of gold. The next market correction coupled with lower real returns will send gold above its 2011 highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, GDX, GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.