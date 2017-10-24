Procter & Gamble: No Short Term Triggers, Waiting For Lower Levels

Despite a recent pullback in the shares, I am not seeing enough value to buy at current levels yet.

The soft results follow the vote in which Nelson Peltz was denied a board seat in what essentially was an equal vote.

Procter & Gamble (PG) remains a giant despite a long period of underperformance. The company has been in business for over 180 years, is present in as many countries, and has raised its dividend for +60 years in a row.

The underperformance of the $65 billion conglomerate has rightfully attracted interest from activist investors in the person of Nelson Peltz. Recently it became apparent that P&G was successful in its efforts to deny Mr. Peltz a seat on the board after the activist, which holds a 1.5% stake in the business, lobbied for changes in a vote which was very close, rightfully claiming that the company continues to lose market share.

As some investors were hoping that Peltz´s involvement would accelerate changes at P&G, which is in progress to shed the number of brands from 170 to 65, shares have lost some ground as of recent. Disappointment on the outcome of the vote and softer first quarter results have put pressure on the shares.

P&G´s Claims

At the annual meeting in early October, management made a small victory lap as they succeeded to keep Peltz out of the boardroom. The company reported organic sales growth of 2% in its fiscal 2017 and delivered on core EPS growth of 7%, both being in line with its own ambitions.

Management furthermore highlighted the transition which the company is making in order to streamline the operations of products, deliver on $10 billion in ¨productivity¨ gains and simplify both the supply chain and organisation. It furthermore highlighted the strength of the brands and 30% e-commerce growth to $3 billion, less than 5% of total sales.

It is not margins which are the major problem according to Mr. Peltz as operating margins around 20% are actually best in class. The issue is that sales trends are simply very poor as P&G continues to shed underperforming brands in order to keep the organic growth profile of the ¨core¨ business intact. At the same time, it has very few brands which are aggressively gaining market share, resonate with millennials in terms of their goals, ingredients and care about the world.

In fact, sales are down 20% compared to 2008 at this point in time, not even accounting for the impact of ten years of cumulative inflation. In all fairness, the share count has been reduced by 18% over this time period as well, which implies that revenues per share are flat, which is still a very poor result.

What About Q1?

P&G reported a 1% increase in first-quarter sales, driven by a similar percentage increase in organic sales which is driven by volume instead of pricing, which has been flat. As P&G could not increase prices but has seen some inflation in input costs, margins have been trending down a bit despite the continued ¨productivity¨ gains.

Nonetheless, operating margins of 22.4% of sales were down 40 basis points compared to the same quarter last year. Relative strength was seen in the beauty business in which the mix and pricing were strong after the company, of course, shed beauty assets to Coty (COTY), leaving it with the remaining stronger bands. Resilient operations at the fabric and home care and healthcare were offset by continued weakness at baby, feminine and family care and notably the grooming business in which Gillette is facing tough times from subscription-based competitors, which undercut Gillette based on price.

In all fairness, the 1% growth number is not impressive, especially if we consider the weakness of the dollar, as management blames the deceleration of growth on a difficult marketplace.

On the bottom line, earnings from the continued operations were flat at $2.87 billion, thanks to lower interest costs and some other benefits. Thanks to sizeable share repurchases, as P&G has reduced the share count by 5% over the past year, earnings from the continued operations rose by six cents to $1.06 per share. After adding back restructuring costs, P&G posted so-called ¨core¨ EPS of $1.09 per share.

The company continues to operate with a very liquid balance sheet which contains $16 billion in cash, equivalents, and investments. Debt stands at $34.2 billion, for an $18.2 billion net debt load. This number jumps to $25 billion once the underfunded portion of pension and other post-retirement liabilities are included.

For the year, core earnings are seen around $4.15 per share which makes the first quarter look reasonably representative for the rest of the year, which implies that EBITDA might come in at $18 billion this year. That makes that ¨financial¨ leverage stands at 1 times EBITDA, as leverage ratios increase to 1.4 times once other liabilities are included as well.

Expectations Have Cooled

In the wake of the modest growth in Q1 and disappointment that Mr. Peltz is not added to the board, shares have fallen to $87 per share, an 8% pullback from recent highs. That is not to say that shares are necessarily extremely cheap at 21 times projected core earnings, although leverage is modest and a 3.2% dividend yield is appealing.

The issue is that growth is not very impressive, albeit in a harsh environment, despite P&G´s attempts. Investors would have undoubtedly welcomed the potential input and contribution of Mr. Peltz. As such, investors arguably doubt that the 2-3% organic growth target for the year will be achieved, certainly after the soft first quarter results which over time could pressure management again. For now, management has won the battle with Mr. Peltz, but still have to win the war with the market.

Not Buying Yet

P&G's very strong brands, including word class names like Gillette and Pampers, have not been immune to (price) competition, especially in a competitive retail environment as well as Internet-based transparency. That might indicate that current margins might not be sustainable at this point in the long run.

P&G's margins are actually quite high already, indicating that it either is very efficient or owns premium brands at premium prices. I think that the latter is mostly applicable, which undermines the growth profile of the business in this competitive environment in which large parts of society/consumers have permanently shifted to value, aided by the continued rise of discounters and other value-based retailers.

In that sense, there might be some risk in the long term as well. Right now the thesis is all about accelerating growth and keeping margins flat, or expand them a bit. While some packaged goods/consumer staple businesses are able to post margins in excess of 20%, some large players are stuck in the mid-teens as well. This is very worrying as potential organic sales growth might have to be driven by price concessions, resulting in margin contraction over time, as consumer packaged brands are no longer the holy grail which they once were.

That would have real repercussions as all earnings per share growth would have to come from buybacks, as P&G still remains focused on streamlining its brands. A 21 times multiple remains a bit too steep despite the +3% dividend yield and relative solid state of the balance sheet. As a result, I am reiterating my ¨target¨ to buy the shares at market multiples of 18-19 times earnings, translating into an entry target at $75-$80, still quite a bit removed from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.