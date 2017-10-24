Biotech Technical Trends In IBB And XBI

The biotech sector has been marching past last year’s consolidation and making new 52 week highs. The long term picture for biotech seems intact and gaining momentum. It is always important to find good entry points. For broad exposure for of biotechnology sector the best options are XBI and IBB.

SPDR S&P Biotech XBI seeks investment results that correlate to the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF IBB, seeks investment results that correlate to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.

In this article I will focus on short term technical outlook for both the IBB, and XBI. These ETF’s are displaying clear indications of a short term technical pullback. I will highlight chart patterns that support my thesis.

Source: Morningstar

The IBB has been a popular trading vehicle for those interested in broad sector diversity in biotechnology. The IBB is weighted in larger biotech companies. The major holdings of this ETF are 24.14% in giant cap, 32.62% in large cap, 22.04% in medium cap, 13.18% in small cap, and 8.02% in micro-cap. For this reason this is the preferred investment ETF from the two if you want to trade larger biotech companies. These include the Biogen (BIIB), Amgen (AMGN), Celgene (CELG), and Regeneron (REGN), to name a few.

The XBI is a great way to get exposure on the micro-cap to medium cap biotechnology sector. The XBI allocation in giant cap, large cap, medium cap, small cap and micro-cap are; 7.45%, 9.02%, 31.00%, 30.58%, and 21.95% respectively. This weighting toward the smaller biotech companies make it a favorite way to trade smaller companies like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), and Seattle Genetics (SGEN), to name a few.

Politics has played a substantial role in consolidating the biotech sector in the last two years. The fear of a political firestorm that could force drug companies to reduce prices and ultimately lowering profits put the sector in the penalty box. Since the election this sector has slowly made headway and broken out of the consolidation making new 52 week highs. Excitement is all around the biotech sector but is it the right time to jump?

Source: Morningstar

Since 2007 the best yearly returns for the XBI was in 2013, and 2014 returning 48.39% and 44.98% respectively. Year to date for 2017 the ETF is up 46.59%. A very respectable rise but close to the yearly high of a decade of trading. This should give people pause that careful short term scrutiny is important.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Looking at the daily six month chart of IBB it shows us higher highs in stock price. Let’s look closer at the Relative Strength Index or RSI. Since the June 26 peak the RSI peaks are declining. The weakening RSI is a bearish signal. The MACD is currently below the signal line suggesting a bearish tone. Also notice the MACD peaks are declining despite an increase in stock price. A lower low in MACD with a higher high in stock price is a bearish divergence signal. This typically foreshadows a steep decline in stock price. Currently the 200 day moving average is above the previous consolidation highs from last year. This will act as substantial support but a break of the 50 day moving average is likely. The 100 day moving average is $319.24 and would expect it to be tested.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Similar trend can be seen in the XBI chart. The MACD line has crossed below the signal line suggesting a bearish signal. A declining slope for the RSI peaks. A bearish divergence is observed in the MACD histogram in correlation to higher highs in stock price. Also notice the MACD histogram black line creating lower highs, and lower lows in the blue line. The 50 day moving average will likely be breached in the near term while the 200 day moving average will act as big support. Not pictured is the 100 day moving average which is $79.94 and will likely be tested.

Source: finviz.com

The biotech sector is a personal favorite in my investing. Despite short term conditions being unfavorable to enter the broad biotech sector, there are plenty of opportunities to be found. Being informed on companies is the best way to succeed as a trader. This is especially true for stock picking in the biotech sector.

Side note: I will continue to update periodically on the biotech sector and highlight opportunities in the space. Take time to follow me and enjoy more updates on IBB and XBI, among others.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.