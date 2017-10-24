Boeing Portfolio Performance Update

Despite strictly limiting risk to a drawdown of less than 15%, this portfolio ended up 15.25% net of fees, versus 9.19 for SPY over the same time frame.

The third to close is one we built around a Boeing position in April. This portfolio was designed for an investor unwilling to risk a drawdown greater than 15%.

In late April and early May, we presented six hedged portfolios created with our system. These portfolios last up to six months. Three of them have now closed.

Are You Tired Of Winning Yet, Boeing Longs?

In a recent article (A Better Approach To Portfolio Construction), we showed the performance of two of our hedged portfolios that closed recently, and noted that they were part of a cohort of six hedged portfolios created in late April and early May. On Monday, the third of those portfolios closed. That was one built around a Boeing (BA) position, and presented in this article at the time. Below we recap the initial portfolio and show its final performance, with a focus on the Boeing position and its hedge.

April's Hedged Boeing Portfolio

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked Boeing and had $100,000 to invest to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 15%. This was the portfolio we presented in our article in late April:

That portfolio was generated by Portfolio Armor, which also generates the portfolios presented in our Bulletproof Investing Marketplace service. Although we entered Boeing manually, as we noted in our initial article, and as you can see from its potential return estimate above, our system was bullish on Boeing then.

The other securities were picked by Portfolio Armor: Micron (MU), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC), and Straight Path Communications (STRP) were selected because they had among the highest potential returns, net of hedging cost, as estimated by our site, and Cirrus Logic (CRUS) was selected during a fine-tuning step, to absorb cash left over after rounding down dollar amounts to get round lots of BA, MU, VAC, and STRP.

Each underlying security in this portfolio was hedged against a >15% decline over the next several months. Here's a closer look at the hedge on Boeing:

As you can see above, Boeing was hedged with optimal puts, while the other securities in the portfolio were hedged with optimal collars. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Boeing's case, the puts won out, which was good, as Boeing's return turned out to be an outlier.

Boeing's Performance Since (Unhedged)

Boeing was up 46.07% over the time frame of this portfolio, taking into account its dividend, better than our 30.1% potential return estimate.

But in a hedged portfolio, you have to take into account the impact of the hedges too.

Boeing's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)

Since Boeing is up nearly 46%, the put options above are going to be close to worthless. But we'll work through the numbers to explicate this.

First, let's look at the current quote on the option in Boeing's hedge above, then work out how it has done since, taking into account the hedge. Here's the relevant part of the option chain for Boeing, via Fidelity.

The columns we're concerned with there are the ones labeled Bid, Ask, and Strike. The way we value options when tracking performance is to use the intrinsic value or the midpoint of the bid-ask price, whichever is lower (we don't use last price, since options often don't trade every day and the last price can sometimes be unrepresentative of what you'd be able to buy or sell the option for now).

Recall that the put option in our Boeing hedge was the $160 one. Since Boeing closed more than $100 above that, the intrinsic value of that option is $0. So we look at the bid and ask prices, which are $0 and $0.03, respectively, and we value this at the midpoint of the two, which is $0.015. Since we had one contract covering 100 shares of BA, the put option contract was worth $1.50.

In general, the value of a hedged position equals the value of the underlying security, plus the value of the put options you own on it, minus the value of the call options you're short on it (if any). So the value of the Boeing position in our portfolio, as of April 21st, was $18,038 [100 shares @ $180.38] + $500 = $18,538.

And the value as of Monday was $26,232 [100 shares @ $262.32] + $1.50 = $26,230.50.

$26,230.50 represents a 41.5% gain from $18,538, so our hedged Boeing position was up 41.5%, net of hedging.

As you can see, this is a bit tedious to calculate manually, so we've created an automated tool to track performance in hedged portfolios. Let's see how this portfolio has done since.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Since

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since April 21st.

Overall, the portfolio was up 15.25%, net of hedging cost and trading fees, compared to 9.19% for SPY over the same time period. Note that, as of Monday's close, the portfolio was entirely in cash, as it had exited its last two positions, BA and STRP.

Prior to exiting its first position, CRUS, in mid-September (a day before its hedge expired), the portfolio had just $2,308 in cash, as you can see below.

Considering that our best-case scenario estimate for this portfolio (its net potential return in the original portfolio) was 17.52%, and its expected return was 6.74%, this is an excellent return.

Investor Takeaway

We're not going to beat the market all the time, but the key takeaway here for investors is that we can deliver competitive returns while taking far less risk than the market. In the end, both this portfolio and the market were up over the time frame, but had the market crashed, this portfolio wouldn't have been down more than 14.54%. Heads you win, tails you don't lose too much. That's our approach in a nutshell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.