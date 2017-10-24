NVIDIA: Caution Into Q3

Nvidia is about to release its Q3 2018 results, but it will be difficult to live up to expectations.

Investment Thesis

Nvidia (NVDA) is fast approaching its Q3 2018 results. And although I suspect that Nvidia will continue to deliver positive results, I remain a lone voice in arguing that its share price is now reflective of too much optimism with no room for skepticism from investors. I passionately believe that Nvidia’s shares are currently overpriced.

Investment Prospect

Nvidia is a couple of weeks from releasing its Q3 2018. Realistically, one can expect the company's strong momentum to continue, as the company's year to date results are meaningfully up in both its segments. However, as an investor whose primary concern is the potential loss of capital, I find Nvidia ’s shares to have an asymmetrical risk-reward imbalance. Any business, no matter how great, has a price at which investors are no longer willing to purchase its shares - there is a price limit. This line of thinking is clearly not the same, as suggesting that investors go out and take a short position in Nvidia. In fact, I would be very nervous, possibly even more so, to be short a great company such as Nvidia . However, one does not have to be a shareholder either.

Being a savvy investor is not about squeezing every last cent out of a share price, but it is more about being disciplined enough and leave some profit on the table, some room for error, some margin of safety.

Datacenter: Business Opportunity

Nvidia’s datacenter segment has been delivering strong growth as its Q2 2018 results showed that this segment was up a phenomenal 175% year over year. While its datacenter revenue comprises of less than 20% of its consolidated revenue, this type of growth could soon reach a third of Nvidia's overall revenue.

However, while its competitors had previously been flat-footed and slow, they too have apparently started to wake up and take note. Namely, AMD (AMD), which has sought to re-enter the large datacenter market, which AMD feels could have a total addressable market size of $21 billion. Furthermore, what has been a particularly noteworthy win for AMD, was it being able to sign Apple (AAPL) up as a customer, which, as I argue elsewhere, is a much-needed victory for AMD - both in terms of its reputation, but also just as importantly, in terms of needed revenue.

Back with Nvidia, by partnering up with Microsoft (MSFT) and supplying its Azure business with Nvidia's Tesla V100 GPU accelerators, this has been nothing but a huge win for Nvidia. Microsoft's near-term biggest opportunity is likely to come from Azure, which has been growing its revenues at plus 90% in its year to date results. This, in and of itself, will surely please Huang and team. In fact, I suspect that in the coming weeks, when Nvidia update's its shareholders of its Q3 results, this news of Azure, will make its way into its earnings call. Once again, offering evidence that Nvidia’s V100 GPUs is likely to be the driving force being the datacenter revolution.

Gaming: Strong Tailwinds

Moving on, gaming also continues to provide Nvidia with strong industry tailwinds. This strong environment allowed Nvidia to deliver extraordinary results, with its Q2 2018 being up 52% year over year. This level of growth is welcome anytime, but particularly welcome when this level of aggressive growth comes from Nvidia’s core business, which accounts for just over 50% of Nvidia's consolidated revenue as of Q2 2018.

One thing is clear; Nvidia's Pascal-based GPUs are leading the gaming revolution. Nvidia's business model is an envious one too many operators in this highly competitive sector. The case in point being that Nvidia provides the platform which gamers crave in the most demanding and rewarding gaming experiences. While at the same time, Nvidia carries close to nil financial risk, if any particular game-title flops, since there are always better games, with even more demanding specifications just around the corner, which demand Nvidia’s GPUs. Furthermore, truly cementing Nvidia's industry-leading position as the number one GPU manufacturer are over two decades of experience and optimization - with the most talented engineers seeking top positions at Nvidia rather than its competitors.

Moreover, Nvidia's strong volume sales of its GeForce GTX allowed the company's margins to markedly improve once again, with its gross margin ending up at 58.8% in H1 2018 vs. 57.7% in H1 2017.

Financials

Source: author's calculations

Nvidia's financials always make me pause and reflect. This is a truly remarkable money making machine. Not only does it have a 20% normalized free cash flow margin (which I use as cash proxy in place of ROIC), it also generates a nicely stable and largely predictable amount of free cash flow. Apart from during the period of fiscal 2009 and fiscal 2010, where it posted GAAP EPS losses, Nvidia has delivered positive and growing EPS and free cash flow numbers over time. Moreover, while Nvidia carries a net cash position of just over $3.5 billion, Huang and team, have been good stewards of capital, opting to deploy the company's excess free cash flow into the business, rather than increasing its dividend. A strategy which has so far, evidently paid off. Which brings me to my only gripe with this remarkable business - its price.

Valuation

Source: author's calculation

So here it is, posted in the table above, my reasons for trepidation. Nvidia's shares are so egregiously overpriced relative to its past performance that it leaves absolutely to room for the enterprising investors to benefit from any mispricing in its share. For example, while Nvidia's revenue has arguably been steadily growing with a CAGR of 12% over the past years, investors are currently willing to pay 15.5 times its current revenue. This is 5 times more than in the past 5 years on average. Think about it, is this warranted? Most likely it is not. The company is valued as if its cash flows are likely to keep growing at 60% year over year, without any evidence that it can in fact deliver on this expectation.

While I concede that Nvidia is the flagship company responsible for shaping the new data revolution, an industry which is largely embryonic, I feel nothing but anxiety at seeing the current valuation which investors are willing to pay to participate in the company's growth opportunity.

Conclusion

Nvidia continues to deliver strong results, and as it updates the market in approximately two weeks’ time, of its Q3 2018 results, I suspect that stakeholders will be pleasantly rewarding for seeing their company deliver strong growth in its datacenter lines, as well as, in other business lines. However, I do not feel so sure, that Nvidia's shareholders are likely to be equally satisfied, as the shares current valuation are so inflated, with absolutely no room for mishaps in the team’s execution - quite a precarious situation for shareholders to be in. When there are so many safer investment opportunities elsewhere, I wonder why shareholders are willing to stay invested at this valuation.

