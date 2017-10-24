RealPage Acquires PEX For International Expansion

The deal further adds to RealPage's international expansion efforts and appears to be a good, low-cost move on which to build its presence in other English-speaking and western countries.

PEX has developed marketing and property management software for the private rental sector in the UK, EU and Australia.

Quick Take

Property management software firm RealPage (RP) has announced the acquisition of PEX Software Limited for $6.2 million in cash.

PEX provides residential property management and leasing software to the private rental and student rental housing sectors in the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia.

RealPage acquired PEX to continue its international expansion efforts as it places more emphasis on international growth opportunities in the coming years.

Target Company

London, UK-based PEX was founded in 1999 to develop modern marketing, management and leasing software solutions for landlords and property managers via an enterprise, web and mobile system.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Philip Evans, who was previously a managing director of a small group of trading companies, including residential property management.

PEX’ primary offerings include its flagship PEX Enterprise and Rezibox for smaller landlords wanting a cost-effective, web-based system.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

RealPage paid $6.2 million in upfront cash for PEX but said the deal is not material to its 2017 financial performance.

The acquisition of PEX is central to RealPage’s international expansion plans, which it said ‘ are expected to become increasingly important to RealPage.’

For $3.6 billion market cap RealPage, this deal is a cheap way to acquire a European presence, an existing sales team and infrastructure, and technology that has been built from the start to appeal to UK and greater European markets.

RealPage is also banking on growth forecasts for the private rental sector housing market in the UK, which is an interesting bet given the looming uncertainties of Brexit and the undefined relationship between the UK and the EU post-split.

But RealPage has experience in the UK, having launched a student property management solution with Greystar Europe in 2016, so management is presumably going in with its eyes open to the pitfalls and opportunities.

As RealPage stated in the deal announcement,

Industry experts believe that the PRS market will be the fastest-growing sector of the rental housing economy in the UK over the next 10 years. In contrast, other rental housing stock, including social and government housing, is forecasted to decline. RealPage believes PEX will help secure a leading market position in the high-growth PRS segment of rental housing in the UK and serve as a launching pad for expansion into the European Union.

RealPage said it will retain PEX’ London and Sydney offices and will combine PEX’ development team in Spain with its existing Barcelona office.

The deal looks to be a sound, well-informed move by RP management and given the low price, should be an acquisition that RP can integrate and capitalize on quickly as it places increased emphasis on international expansion opportunities in the English-speaking and western countries.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs.

