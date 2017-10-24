After perusing through the comments section the past couple months, I seem to see a lot of common themes popping up. There's the "rigged market" crowd, the "bubble" crowd, and there's the "they can only hold this market up for so long" crowd. Many of these beliefs or thought processes overlap into different crowds (with some traders belonging to every crowd), and some traders may not realize that these belief systems are detracting from their trading success. With the S&P-500 (SPY) roaring to new highs and within a stone's throw of the 2600 area, whether one examines bullish or bearish articles on this site, 75% or more of commenters seem to fall into these categories. In this article I will address how to combat these belief systems and in turn improve your trading.

The Market Is Not Your Enemy, Belief Systems Are

Who are they? When a trader begins to pin the market against himself, this is often the first sign of emotional trading kicking in. The market itself is 100% neutral - there is no they and the market is not out to get anyone specifically. The market simply ebbs and flows, consolidates, trends, and operates on its own. There is no question that there is the occasional funny business that goes on and there's always a possibility that someone is pulling the market strings, but to assume that entity is out to get us personally is insane.

(Source: Houston Chronicle)

If we enter into a long position in a bear market based on a trading signal and the market moves 10% against us and stops us out, we cannot reasonably blame some piece of economic news or an arbitrary Fed chair for the loss. We put on a trade and the trade did not work. By blaming the trade on an external factor and not instead reviewing the trade and why it was a loser, there is a massive missed opportunity for improvement. Is it possible that the problem with the trade is that a long position was entered against the trend in a bear market and this was a low-probability trade to begin with?

Based on several studies, markets perform better when above their 200-day moving averages. If one is privy to this information, entering a new long position under the 200-day moving average gives one a disadvantage as soon as the trade is executed. This does not mean there are not systems that have positive edges that trade under the 200-day moving average, this simply means that if one is not scalping or swing trading, studies have shown they are better off to be in the market when it's above its 200-day moving average vs. below it.

The popular trade the past 3 months has been being long TVIX and UVXY and I cannot think of many worse trades that could have been put on. This is a leveraged and decaying play on shorting a market that is bullish on every single time-frame. What would influence one to put on a trade that has a negative edge to begin with? Belief systems.

Because the market is a "they" that is "out to get the trader" it becomes very difficult for one to be rational and avoid bias. If the said trader has shorted the market in the past and lost money, the S&P-500 is now seen as an enemy and something to be despised. Once a market is pinned against a trader, that trader's beliefs will now interfere with trading in that market going forward. If a trader hates a certain market as it's caused them a lot of pain, and is convinced that a market is rigged against them, how are they able to objectively look at that market from that point on? Some bears on social media actually go as far as hoping/cheering bad news so that this market that has caused them pain can be brought down. At this stage there is a complete bias in place, zero trade plan, and hope is now the strategy.

Nicholas Darvas once said that Hitler invading Stalingrad was the end of the Nazi 'bull market', but no one knew this at the time and it was only in hindsight. The takeaway from this is that at the time it is impossible to know when a market has topped, just as it's near impossible for a speculator/war general to pinpoint the day or week that the Nazi's dominance peaked in WWII. Anyone that says that they know at what price and in what month the market is going to peak is either delusional or is one of the only crystal ball holders in the world. The majority of the best traders in the past century could not project in advance at what price or in what month a market would top consistently, so I'm skeptical that any gurus today have managed to outwit the top traders of our time. Scalping and catching swing lows / highs with precision is one thing and a couple traders like Linda Raschke have mastered it, attempting to guess when a bull market is going to top is prophesizing.

What relevance does this above anecdote have? If one chooses to guess and prophesize when a market is going to top especially months in advance, their bias is likely built into that forecast. Meanwhile, if a trader reacts instead of predicts, they are taking a trading signal that has been proven to have a positive edge. This trade is done without bias as it's a reactive trade to the market giving a signal it has topped vs. making a bet that the market should top (prediction) based on a future projection. No one truly knows where prices are going and no one can predict the future, therefore any future projection especially looking out several months is just that, a prediction, especially when it is against the direction of the dominant trend.

It is one thing to say "I think the S&P-500 will continue higher into mid 2018" as the trend is up and until that changes the path of least resistance is higher. It is a much different statement to say "I think the S&P-500 will crash before year-end". This is because crashes typically do not happen within 5% of all-time highs, and a crash would be against the direction of the dominant trend and not the path of least resistance.

If this is true and I believe it to be, then why are traders lined up every day to buy a leveraged and decaying product that bets on the market going down? We have proof above that the higher probability trade is to go long while the market is above its 200-day moving average - the returns are exponentially better over the past 55 years. A bet against the S&P-500 using TVIX is not only a low-probability trade to begin with, it's a low-probability trade with twice the torque.

If a trader has information that the market performs better above the 200-day moving average, there is zero reason to have put on this trade except for a bias in that trader. This bias has been beaten into several traders as no matter where we look these days we've got "beware of years ending in 7", 1987 analogs, "bubble valuations", and ZeroHedge pumping out drivel daily. I can sympathize with traders that are stuck in this mentality as I myself was a subscriber to ZeroHedge in 2011 and my judgment was severely clouded on the market due to the constant fear-mongering.

What is the end result? A market that many are not long based purely on clouded judgment and a market vs. them mentality. These traders are no longer making trades based on logic, but instead based on their ingrained belief systems.

For fun and educational purposes, I will be doing an exercise below. The below chart is of a mystery market. Based on looking solely at the below chart, would you go long, go short or do nothing?

I will revisit the answer later.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Some people out there may be reading this and realizing they do have a bias against certain markets. Maybe this article will help some readers come to this realization, but it isn't much help to give someone a diagnosis without any plan on how to fix this issue. So how do we remedy having bias in markets? There are a few easy fixes that I believe can be done today without any work.

Have some sort of system or strategy that has a positive edge, and do not be a jack of all trades, be a master of one to two. So many traders want to trade every market and trade several different setups, but I believe this is the opposite of what one should do. Rather than spend 300-500 hours on 8-10 different systems, I would much rather spend 2000-25000 hours on two different systems or strategies. In the same period of time as I'd have spent with 4-5 systems, I am going to know these systems inside out. I will know the nuances of the average trade and I may even have a pattern in place of emotions that are felt when in these type of trades and how to avoid letting those emotions get the best of me.

The best money management rules in the world cannot help a trader who is trading a strategy without a positive edge. A system without a positive edge means that the longer the system is traded, the more likely it is to lose money. As an easy example, a casino has a positive edge, and those who go to casinos have a negative edge. That's why during the course of the night and over the course of several visits someone may be successful, but over time the casino should have their positive edge realize and will get it all back from us. Of course, this is why they want us to stay longer and offer us compensation if we are winning.

Turn off the TV. CNBC, Twitter, and the thousands of talking heads out there with opinions are of little value to our day-to-day trading. A good chunk of the content is people making 'calls' well into the future based on bias and not rooted in much logic. Bringing their bias into our trading is not doing us any favors, and it's not relevant to our trade plan either.

Write out a trading plan. If a trader knows they are making errors and is willing to accept the fact that an asset class above its 200-day moving average tends to perform better than an asset class below its 200-day moving average, then a system should be built that focuses on strength vs. weakness. We have empirical proof that markets show a higher return when in bull markets vs. bear markets, this means that the majority of our trades should be buying bull markets vs. buying into bear markets. A check-list can be very helpful to make sure a trade meets all criteria.

Bottom-fishing seems to be a favorite strategy of many traders I see, and also used to be one of my pass-times. The easiest way I found to eradicate this habit was to build a technical scan that only allows me to look at stocks above their 200-day moving average. How can one bottom fish and buy into bull markets if they are unable to physically see or be aware of those stocks?

Embrace your losers. One of the worst things we can do as a trader is to sweep a loss under the rug and pretend it didn't happen. Every loss offers an opportunity to learn and to make sure that all trade criteria/rules were followed in reviewing that trade. Is it possible that the loss was not the market but instead a trading error on our part? Did we buy too soon before the signal was generated? Did we worry about giving up a profit and stop out before our system said to get out of the trade? I am willing to bet that more than 50% of losing trades by many novice traders were based on a trade put on without a plan.

These are very simple things that a trader can do to help them become more successful that can be put into practice today. Once these quick fixes are in place and a trader starts treating trading like a business vs. a hobby, results should follow.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Above is a current look at the chart that was shown above with the posed question and the options of go long, go short, or do nothing.

If you said "go short" then you were correct as this chart was of a multi-month breakdown in an asset class. Now the question I will pose is, if you did answer "go short", are you currently long the S&P-500?

The charts shown above were simpy charts that I had flipped upside of the breakout last year in the S&P-500 from my July 2016 article "S&P-500: Bears Beware. Why 2016 Is The New 1995".

The interesting thing about this exercise is that I am willing to bet a good portion of people that correctly identified the highest probability trade from the earlier chart completely missed or completely ignored the 2-year breakout in the S&P-500 - the exact same chart turned upside down.

This exercise was done to show us how belief systems affect our trading. Most traders that had a market vs. them mentality, were bearish on the S&P-500 last year due to the many top calls and Brexit/Election fears. Most traders that were bearish would look at that chart and see a quadruple top, and not a market that was emerging out of a tight pattern within a longer bull market. The belief systems we have within us will shape how we trade and often this is not for the better.

Does this mean we are never allowed to short the market? No. Does this mean the market going to go up forever? Obviously not. Having said that, shorting a bull market is not a winning strategy long term and some of the best traders in the world wouldn't dare try it. This is because even they of all people can accept this is not a high-probability trade. This does not mean that trade cannot make money, but if there are better trades out there, why take the sub-optimal one?

Being long in bull markets and short or in cash during bear markets has generated the highest returns for the S&P-500 since 1960. If one is trading long with the majority of their portfolio under the 200-day moving average, some introspection should be done into whether these trades were based on logic and sound strategy, or instead based on an innate bias. The same of true is someone who is net short with the majority of their portfolio trading above its 200-day moving average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my name at the top of this article. Additionally, I invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I publish trade ideas regularly.