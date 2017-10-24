Shaw's Freedom Mobile Not Exactly Disrupting Canadian Wireless Market

Shaw's Freedom Mobile Unit's significant discount on Samsung Galaxy S8 and plans relative to flanker competitors did not appear to disrupt market.

Canadian telecom company, Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is scheduled to report fourth quarter earnings (for the quarter ended August 31, 2017) on the morning of October 26, 2017.

Shaw offers business and consumer Internet, phone, and cable and satellite video and TV services. The company also owns Freedom Mobile, a low-cost wireless carrier that offers "HOME" services in parts of Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta and "AWAY" services elsewhere.

On June 28, 2017, Shaw reported that its diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in Shaw's third quarter were $0.33 per share. (All amounts in this article are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.) That works out to $1.32 on an annualized basis. On October 23, 2017, the stock closed at $27.45 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the company were to earn $1.32 on an annualized basis, that would work out to a P/E ratio of 20.8.

Prior to the earnings announcement, Shaw closed at $30.24 on the Toronto stock exchange. The market did not seem to like what the company had to report, as the stock fell to the $27 range on June 30, 2017, a few days after the announcement.

Recent Transactions Allow Shaw To Improve and Grow Wireless Business

It appears the company and some investors have high aspirations for Shaw's Freedom Wireless business.

On August 1, 2017, Shaw announced it completed the previously announced sale of its wholly owned subsidiary ViaWest Inc. for U.S. $1.675 billion. Shaw's Q3 report stated Shaw's "Business Infrastructure Services" division was comprised primarily of ViaWest. Shaw can use part of the proceeds for growth and improvement of its Freedom Mobile wireless division. In Q3, Shaw's wireless reported operating margin was 27.3%, up from 22.0% in the prior year quarter. Shaw Business Infrastructure services was almost flat year-over-year at a 38.5% operating margin. Shaw presumably believes it can continue to grow wireless margins in the long term relative to the business it sold.

In the immediate term, investors may want to look at the impact of removal of ViaWest from continuing operations has on Q4. In Q3, the company reported $37 million in operating income before restructuring costs and amortization for Business Infrastructure Services. The entire division (recall the company stated ViaWest only "primarily" comprised the division) accounted for about 6.7% of the operating income before restructuring costs and amortization. So the sale of ViaWest may lead to a few cents per share of discontinued operations on the quarter, depending on what assumptions you make. In other words, I don't see the ViaWest sale as having a significant negative impact on continuing earnings.

On July 24, 2017, Shaw also announced that it closed an acquisition for $430 million of 700 MHz and 2500 MHz spectrum from Quebecor Media Inc. (OTCPK:QBCRF) in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, areas in which Freedom Mobile operates.

Freedom Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Test

Prior to its Q3 earnings release I wrote that Shaw's first major wireless test came with the release of the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S8. That phone was released in Canada on April 21, 2017. Its release was of note to Shaw, as it was the first Samsung phone that worked on Shaw's new LTE AWS-3 Band 66 spectrum.

For Q3, which ended May 31, 2017, just over a month after the Samsung Galaxy S8 release, Shaw's wireless customer count increased by almost 20,000 to 1,106,159 million. That represented a 1.8% increase.

Perhaps the market did not like that this represented a declining growth rate compared to the prior quarter. At the end of Q2, wireless subscribers had grown by 33,427 to 1,086,185 million, or by 3.2%. In fairness, Q2 ended on February 28, 2017, and included December holiday spending.

Comparison of Freedom's Galaxy LTE Quarter With Canada's Big Three

Below is a table showing reported wireless growth among Shaw's big three competitors for their most recently reported quarters.

Company Wireless Subscribers At The End of Most Recent Reported Quarter (millions) Percent Change Since Prior Reported Quarter Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) 8.839 at Sep 30, 2017 8.710 at Jun 30, 2017 1.5 percent at Sep 30/17 1.1 percent at June 30/17 BCE Inc. (BCE) 8.901 at June 30, 2017 8.946 at Mar 31, 2017 *Bell reported that in the June Quarter it divested 104,833 postpaid subscribers to TELUS due to its acquisition of MTS; Bell also reported a removal of 7,268 subscribers due to cancellation of CDMA its CDMA Network in Western Canada If we exclude the customers divested to TELUS and lost due to CDMA cancellation, bell may have had 9.0 million customers or a 0.75% increase quarter over quarter as at June 30/17. Telus Corporation (TU) 8.7 million at June 30, 2017 83,000 new subscribers, based on Telus making adjustments to the opening number to reflect subscribers acquired from BCE and subscribers lost due to discontinuation of CDMA network, resulting in about 1.0% at June 30/18 Shaw's Freedom Mobile 1.106 at May 31, 2017 1.8 percent at May 31/17

The above comparisons are difficult due to different reporting time periods. For example, Rogers had 9 days of Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 8's release period in its September quarter, although the CEO stated sales of the phone were " anemic" in a conference call.

What we can see from the above table is that quarterly subscriber growth may be in the 0.75 to 1.8 percent range over differing time periods for the carriers. This is higher than the growth rate of the Canadian population in each of the first two quarters of 2017 (0.2 percent in Q1, 0.4 percent in Q2), according to Statistics Canada.

This is of note, because when I initially summarized Samsung Galaxy S8 offers among Freedom and the Flanker brands, it was clear that Freedom was offering the phone and plans at significant discounts to the Big Three. Further, it was evident that the Big Three were not competing with Freedom on price at that time. (i.e. Freedom was offering the phone for $59 down vs. $489 to $490 at the competition, and offered monthly plans at $65 or $75, compared to $90 at the competition.)

Yet with only 20,000 new subscribers, it doesn't seem that Freedom has disrupted the Canadian carrier business, yet.

Freedom's Latest Offer

On October 17, 2017, Freedom launched a new promotion on its LTE network, offering plans starting at $50 for 10 GB of monthly data. I question how well these plans will be received as they do not include any outgoing minutes. The plans charge $0.05 per minute for outgoing call minutes. The company does have other plans with unlimited talk to Canada, but these are not highlighted on the front of the company's web page at the time of writing this article. If the goal is to attract customers who may have had it with the Big Three's prices, is charging a nickel a minute for a call the best way to accomplish that goal?

Freedom and iPhone

At the time of writing this article, Freedom is not offering any iPhones for sale, although the iPhone 8's technical specifications includes Band 66 on some of its models.

According to MobileSyrup, Freedom confirmed it will offer iPhone at a "future date." I'm sure analysts will have questions about this if the company does not provide additional information before its conference call.

Shaw Saw Increase In TV Subscribers

Shaw's combined consumer cable and satellite TV subscribers increased by over 19,000 in the most recently reported quarter, and consumer Internet subscribers increased by over 20,000.

While this is impressive, I believe that long-term cord-cutting is a trend that will continue. It will be interesting to see if this TV trend continued into the most recent quarter.

Conclusion

Shaw still faces numerous challenges in developing its wireless network into a fourth major Canadian carrier.

Despite offering significant discounts relative to its competitors on Samsung's Galaxy S8, wireless subscriber growth did not appear disruptive.

If similar incentives are used when Freedom eventually offers Apple iPhones - will Freedom attract a meaningful number of consumers? As we don't know what said deals will be, I will leave that to readers to speculate.

While the shares are off 2017 highs, based on its most recently reported quarterly earnings this stock seems to have a lot of optimism priced in for a company that does not appear to be significantly disrupting the Canadian carrier market at this time. Investors who agree may want to consider looking at put options before the company reports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SHAW PUT OPTIONS ON THE TSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is long puts of Shaw Communications Inc. on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The commentary expressed in this article is not legal advice, nor investment advice, nor taxation advice, and is subject to Seeking Alpha's Terms of Use. The author does not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the information or calculations within this article.