U.S. Market Systemic Risk - Using Principal Component Analysis

Recently a lot of articles I read had pundits expressing their view on the market situation with the emphasis on the systemic risk. The pundits are high ranking IB people, hedge fund managers, commentators etc. What they have in common are arguments that the present market situation looks tedious.

However is the financial theory flawed in my opinion, according to it you should be rewarded only for systemic risk because you can diversify idiosyncratic risk of individual companies. Right, this is assuming everyone should hold the market as a whole. Another peculiarity is – how do you even measure systemic risk? Almost everyone has some opinion where approximately are we in the business cycle. How accurate can this opinion be? Timing markets might be impossible, incredibly hard, or just pure luck. Those who guessed previous crisis might have been simply lucky that their prediction came to materialize. You don’t see much fame and stories about people who predict something and it didn’t happen and they lose a fortune.

With that in mind the results in this article should be taken with reserve.

Back to the question how to measure systemic risk? There can be many point of views, I will focus on straightforward measure – co-movement/correlation of separate pieces of the market with the market itself. This “research” I will do is based on the article I read recently where the authors looked at the 10 DOW industries and conducted principal component analysis (PCA) of the industry components on Dow Jones index DIA.

PCA is nice mathematical/statistical way to reduce dimensionality of the data as much as possible with loosing as less information as possible. A lot of comprehensible material about the topic is all over the place, such as here and here. Principal component analysis is used heavily in statistics, mathematics and anywhere with boatloads of data – it`s used for instance for getting major components influencing prices of fixed income derivatives instead of handling hundreds of input variables.

Because I was using 10 sector indices, there will be 10 principal components. I was using end of month prices. The DOW indices are:

Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (DJUSEN),

Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (DJUSBM),

Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (DJUSIN),

Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (DJUSNC),

Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (DJUSHC),

Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (DJUSCY),

Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Index (DJUSTL),

Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (DJUSUT),

Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (DJUSTC),

Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (DJUSFN).

The 10 principal components I constructed contain all the information about the inputs – the prices of above 10 indexes. We could reconstruct the original prices from these components entirely without a single fraction of lost information. As a rule of thumb, in similar analysis the highest emphasis is given to the most informative first few components – I will use 4 as in the original article. With increasing index of a component, the information it contains decreases heavily until they become virtually redundant. That’s why I mentioned reduction in the dimension of the data, the majority of information from 10 index price series will be compressed into 4 components; you can simply imagine it as 4 sets of data instead of 10. These 4 components generally contain vast majority of the price information, and each components contains some essence which is similar across the all 10 index prices. The first component can instance explain 40-60% of the variation in data of the indexes on the DJIA – that`s the main common “thing”, and this “thing” can be regarded as co-movement of indexes and DJIA. The difference between the orig. article and mine is that they used fixed window of data over the whole period and I used rolling 12 month long window for calculating all my variables – including PCs.

Source: original paper

The PCs vary over the time – for instance PC1 can interpret roughly 40%-70% of the data, PC2 additional 15% etc. I like to interpret it as: If the measure decreases or is low, it means that the 10 indexes don’t co-move that much – the risk is low. And vice-versa. It`s because we don’t want the industry indexes to be correlated and move in the same direction – if we hit the rock then whole market moves quickly into the same direction, with large co-movement only pouring gas into the fire. Therefore, low reading can be viewed favorably – until it changes.

The good news is that the reading actually decreased hugely over the past year – coincidentally since US got new president. The decreases is quite huge, it`s nicely reflects the low vol in the markets and smooth bull market. The flip side is what goes up must go down eventually (reversed here). I have no idea when PC1 will start rising, nor can I guarantee that it will indicate downturn around the corner, but it might be useful to catch something. The last time it spiked heavily was August 2017 and soon after that markets were drowning.

Prices cannot keep increasing forever, just as economic machine cannot keep performing without hiccups from time to time – and the winter is coming with the flu season. I have no idea if we catch the cold this winter or not, but the PC1 looks similar to valley in 2017.

