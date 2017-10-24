First Look At Altair's $144M IPO: Hey, It's Profitable!

The company is unique among software IPOs this year as it's a slow grower (revenues grew 4% y/y in the first half of 2017), but is profitable.

The IPO bandwagon keeps rolling on as we head into the final months of 2017. I suspect there's an innate feeling among tech CEOs that the IPO window is open now for a limited time - with the NASDAQ soaring to new highs and institutional investors clamoring for new deals to sink their teeth into - before it shuts again, as it was for the majority of 2017. Nevertheless, the recent spate of September/October tech IPOs have performed decently well as investor appetite for IPOs remains strong.

The latest to join the party is Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), the Michigan-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) program founded in 1985 and best known for its flagship Hyperworks program. Many industry observers will undoubtedly draw parallels between Altair and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), perhaps one of the best known companies in CAD (computer aided design). However, CAD differs somewhat from CAE - the primary purpose of CAD software is to design the product; the primary purpose of CAE is to test its engineering characteristics (will the materials hold up? how will they perform under stress?). Other well-known products in this sphere include MATLAB, which is heavily used in university engineering courses.

Altair's financials revealed a bit of a surprise - its profile is very different from the cloud SaaS companies that went public recently, which are growing very quickly (>40%) and burning cash at huge rates. But then again, Altair is different in many regards from a traditional Silicon Valley startup - with its 1985 founding date, it's more than twice as old as other Silicon Valley companies; it's headquartered in Michigan, a state with very few prominent technology companies; and it's also not venture-funded.

At the midpoint of its initial pricing range of $11-$13 per share, and using the undiluted 60.4 million post-IPO share count in its S-1 filing, Altair is seeking a valuation of about $725 million, significantly smaller than its "unicorn" cousins in Silicon Valley and only a ~2.1x multiple to its forward revenues. Even if this is no longer a growth company, is that valuation discount too large and is this the deal of the century?

More than likely, Altair will follow up with a hiked-up pricing range - as MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) did in the final days leading up to its IPO, moving up its range from $18-$20 to $20-$22 and ultimately pricing at $24. So expect this $11-$13 number to be a moving target. However, even if Altair notches up its pricing range to, say, $13-$15, the company is still valued at a significant discount to software peers (even when accounting for its lack of a growth premium, the delta is still too wide), especially when it has earnings and cash flow support.

IPO details are not yet final, as I think there's nearly zero chance Altair will end up pricing within its own stated range, so it's too early to declare a long/short verdict on this exciting new name. However, it's more than likely that this will be an IPO that can bear meaningful gains at the outset, so we'll highlight the key points of the Altair IPO and business and extract the need-to-knows for the upcoming offering.

The company hasn't set a firm IPO date yet but the NASDAQ IPO Calendar has an estimated IPO date of November 1.

Altair business overview

Altair is a company built around its flagship CAE offering, Altair HyperWorks. In Altair's own S-1 words, "CAE software allows engineers to simulate, predict, and optimize how physical products will perform in the real world under a range of operating conditions."

Unlike 3D CAD programs like Autodesk's AutoCAD, HyperWorks is meant to assess performance of an engineering prototype post-design on a variety of engineering metrics and real-world stress tests. Given a set of constraints and targets, HyperWorks' complex algorithms (bundled in a self-described "solver") help engineers to finalize the components and properties that go into their end products.

Engineering processes have long been reliant on software and optimization tools, and that trend has not slowed down as more and more tasks get turned over to computer-driven processes. Engineers manage enormous amounts of complexity - with multiple constraints, multiple targets, and multiple inputs - creating an impossible matrix of outcomes to optimize manually. University-level engineering courses already instill CAD and CAE software best-practices into its students, so by the time these new recruits join engineering orgs, they are already accustomed to working almost entirely on software.

HyperWorks has a rich feature set, allowing for optimization of constrained problems (its core function), as well as advanced modeling and visualization features. The following infographic - taken from Altair's website - showcases how Daimler AG used Hyperworks to optimize the windscreen antennas in its cars:

Figure 1. Daimler case study For investors, the key piece to glean from charts like these is that engineering processes have become extraordinarily complex and involve many moving pieces, necessitating the aid of algorithmic solvers like Hyperworks. In use cases like these, HyperWorks can help vehicle engineers do weight testing, "squeak & rattle analysis," fatigue assessment, and other functions.

Aside from HyperWorks, Altair also has a few other niche offerings: solidThinking, a subset of HyperWorks primarily targeted toward SMB enterprises; Altair PBS Works, primarily marketed toward IT professionals and pharmaceutical scientists; and Carriots, a PaaS platform for IoT projects that lets users store and process data from various device inputs.

Units-based subscription model and customer profile

Altair prides itself on a unique, patented subscription model which it calls "unit-based." Under this model, Altair charges customers based on the number of "units" they wish to purchase - this is generally understood to mean time/processing-power based units of software usage - that can then be used by any user within an organization, on virtually any product in the Altair suite.

Put another way, Altair's subscription model is similar to purchasing tokens to use at an arcade. For a flat rate, anyone in your family can play any game in the arcade, limited to the amount of tokens you're holding.

This model differs from traditional enterprise software licensing models. Under a traditional on-premise license model, corporate clients purchase unlimited, perpetual (never expires) usage for a certain amount of users, with maintenance and upgrades costing additional fees as time goes on. Under the newer SaaS-based subscription model, clients typically pay (on a monthly or annual basis) for a specific number of users or amount of processing power on an application.

Under Altair's model, however, clients purchase units, allocated to a pool from which any user can draw. This system is diagrammed below, taken from the company's S-1:

Figure 2. Altair units-based subscription model

Altair believes this flexible units-based spend invites customers to purchase licenses at a low upfront cost (a similar argument to the cloud subscription model), as well as improve its retention rates. Altair discloses an 88% recurring software license rate.

Altair's primary industry verticals are automotive, consumer goods/electronics, aerospace, rail, oil & gas, and heavy machinery.

The company derives an even third of its revenue between the three key geographies: 34% of billings derived from the Americas, 33% from Asia, and 33% from Europe.

Financial overview

Altair is on the larger side of the software IPO spectrum - which is to be expected, given the company is 30 years old and no longer a startup - but it's growing slower than the majority of its software peers.

The company generated $313.2 million of revenue in FY16, up 6.5% y/y from FY15 revenues of $294.1 million. In the first half of 2017, it generated $158.5 million, up 4.1% from 1H16. See the company's revenue breakdown below:

Figure 3. Altair revenue results

The company generates the bulk of its revenue from software licenses; however, it does generate a small portion (~15%) of its revenue from "client engineering services," which are similar to long-term consulting projects with clients.

Billings tracked ahead of revenue in all periods, indicating that the company is adding to its future revenue pipeline - a leading indicator of future growth. Billings new 10% y/y in 1H17 to $181.4 million, far ahead of revenue growth of 4%. When in doubt between revenue growth and billings numbers, it's usually the billings growth rate that gives the better measure of business health - as revenue only captures past performance, and billings encompasses future revenue to be recognized.

Figure 4. Altair Billings Turning to margins: like other software companies, Altair boasts a high gross margin (66.1% as of 1H17) which indicates high unit profitability of each underlying subscription, and gives Altair the potential to scale out profitability as it grows - though as Altair's growth has leveled off, it's not likely to see the same level of operating margin increases as its higher-growth peers.

Still, however, Altair's positive operating of 5% in FY16 is a lot better than the majority of its SaaS peers that are still in the negative 20s and 30s. It's important to note, however, that the company swung to an operating loss in 1H17 of $9.1 million (versus a gain of $7.2 million in 1H16). The company swung to a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million as well in 1H17 versus a gain of $4.0 million in 1H16.

The swing to a net loss in FY17 is largely due to Altair tacking on large stock-based comp expenses in 2017, leading up to the IPO. Stock-based comp increased by $13.9 million in 1H17, distributed evenly across the operating spend components of R&D, sales & marketing, and general & administrative, increasing each of those components as a percentage of Altair's revenue and driving down its operating margin. Netting out the increase in stock-based comp, Altair would have reported a gain.

Altair's cash flow metrics strip out the effects of stock-based comp. While it's important from an accounting perspective to recognize cost associated with stock-based comp (as dilution is a real cost to shareholders), when analyzing the cash flow potential of the business, stock-based comp is meaningless as it has no bearing on the company's actual expenses.

Altair's free cash flow grew 19% y/y in 1H17 to $21.8 million. This FCF figure is also higher than the $11.9 million Altair generated in the whole of FY16. On a trailing twelve months basis, Altair generated $15.4 million of free cash flow.

While these are small numbers, it's important to realize that most of Altair's software IPO peers - such as Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR) and MongoDB (NYSE: MDB) are consuming gobs of cash at alarming rates. Given Altair has had a history of profitability, it has a decent amount of room to improve its cash flow growth.

On a GAAP basis, it wouldn't be unlikely for Altair to return to net income profitability for FY17, as the company's business heavily leans on Q4 (December) for a huge revenue and profit growth.

Implied valuation

Altair's IPO documents call for a total offering of 8,065,004 shares at an initial range of $11-$13, with 4,130,008 shares being new (dilutive) issuances and the remainder being existing stock tendered by current shareholders.

Using Altair's undiluted post-IPO share count of 60,390,940 shares provided in the S-1, and an IPO pricing at $12 (the midpoint of the range) would imply a launching market cap of $724.7 million.

The company will use its net proceeds from the offering (which it estimates to be $85.9 million) to pay down $71.1 million of debt, leaving its net cash intake at $14.8 million. Adding this to the company's existing cash balance of $17.4 million (as of its June 2017 balance sheet) and netting out its total post-IPO cash position yields an indicative enterprise valuation of $692.5 million.

This would yield a revenue multiple of ~2.2x based on trailing twelve months revenues (extremely cheap relative to peers) and a ~45.0x FCF multiple, which is inline to slightly expensive relative to peers. Given the instability in Altair's FCF, however, the revenue valuation is probably the best to focus on - especially as revenue multiples are how the majority of Wall Street as well as investors view software company valuations.

Also as a corollary - the company's FY16 EPS of $0.21 implies a P/E ratio of 57.1 - but with net income, as Altair's stock-based comp messes with the linearity of its earnings trends, the P/E ratio is probably not the best indicator of value.

Final thoughts

So what do we have here? A software company that's showing slow growth like an industrial company, but is profitable? Certainly Altair is a different animal from the SaaS companies we've seen go public this year - the typical Silicon Valley-backed software startups that are growing at insane rates, but losing equally mind-boggling amounts of cash. Cloudera, MongoDB, Mulesoft (NASDAQ: MULE), Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX) and Appian (NYSE: APPN) all belong to this category.

With Altair's profile vastly different from the software IPOs that preceded it, investors are sure to have their interest piqued, at the very least, by the novelty. In my view, the cheapness of the initial range of $11-$13 is unlikely to last. The IPOs of recent months have almost all thrown out an initial range as a sort of "teaser rate," with the final pricing landing higher.

At $12, Altair looks cheap from a revenue basis, and okay from a cash flow basis - though forward guidance from the company (probably not to be expected until its first earnings call) would be extremely helpful in charting out the company's growth and constructing more appropriate forward-looking multiples, instead of backward-looking valuations.

Based on where valuation ultimately lands on the Altair IPO, I would consider a long position in the stock. It can expand its revenue multiple to at least 3x (this may sound like a small multiple expansion, but starting at a base of 2.2x, this implies nearly a 40% upside from a $12 stock price). I would be careful assigning premium multiples to this stock, however, given is lower growth profile and lack of major "buzz" around the company and its product that often adds fuel to the IPO narrative.

