Market Volatility Bulletin: Are Overbought Conditions Beginning To Subside?

In comparison to last months' futures positioning, it appears that there is plenty of room at least for upside responsiveness on behalf of the M1 and M2 to VIX increases.

Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) seemingly cratered Monday as the S&P had its worst day in seven weeks. Following market close, VIX (VXX) spiked to over eleven. Despite a relatively big move in equities, there was not much movement elsewhere.

Source: CNBC Monday Close

The ten-week price path of the S&P 500 above demonstrates that the yesterday's move lower, while hardly something dramatic, stands out certainly given the action of the past couple weeks.

As markets continue to speculate about the Fed Chair nomination, Treasury yields have seen modest lift.

The Dollar (UUP), for the most part was little changed, though we did see some depreciation against the Yen as loose monetary policy in Japan appears to be here to stay following the reelection of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

As of late Friday night, Gold (GLD) and Oil (USO) were both unchanged. The Iraqi-Kurdish conflict continues to play out in Northern Iraq, though markets seem to have priced in expected changes in oil supply.

Something to keep an eye on as a potential market mover for Tuesday is the release of the PMI Composite Flash. Of course, we're in the thick of earnings season, so that carries the potential to move the markets also.

For today's shout out, we feature CNN's " Fear & Greed Index."

Similar to the Investopedia Anxiety Index we featured a couple weeks ago, we see the Fear & Greed Index as a useful way to gauge market sentiment based on factors that are more comprehensive than the VIX.

The factors taken into consideration by the index are as follows:

• Stock Price Momentum: The S&P 500 (SPX) versus its 125-day moving average

• Stock Price Strength: The number of stocks hitting 52-week highs and lows on the New York Stock Exchange

• Stock Price Breadth: The volume of shares trading in stocks on the rise versus those declining.

• Put and Call Options: The put/call ratio, which compares the trading volume of bullish call options relative to the trading volume of bearish put options

• Junk Bond Demand: The spread between yields on investment grade bonds and junk bonds

• Market Volatility: The VIX (VIX), which measures volatility

• Safe Haven Demand: The difference in returns for stocks versus Treasuries

Here is what the Index is currently indicating:

And here is what the Index has done over the past 3 years:

According to the Index's interpretation of the factors mentioned above, investors have recently become far greedier, and are currently about as greedy as it gets.

We are curious how our readers perceive the current sentiment of market participants. Do you think CNN's Fear & Greed Index is overstating the level of greed currently present in markets? Do you believe in the concept of "overbought"?

Thoughts on Volatility

Monday's action in spot VIX and SPX were uncharacteristic, as the former index closed on the day's high and the latter closed at its daily low. We do not wish to look too much into this, but truly we have not experienced market action of this sort it seems for quite awhile. Scooping up dips has amounted to a solemn duty of SPX traders for the past week or so, which has caused realized vols to reach unsightly lows.

Note how different Monday's price path was in comparison to Thursday's. The question is whether we see follow-through. Our take: maybe not immediately, but yes we will. We think VIX is heading North.

We mentioned last week that VIX is trying to break out of its downtrend, and that "buying the dip" may be quite defensible at these levels. Monday's action appears to offer some confirmation of that hypothesis.

Certainly we see plenty of scope for sudden spills in spot vol, but we think that long is the more defensible sentiment to track here.

What Mr. Uspenskiy's Tweet demonstrates is that VIX futures are likely to join spot on any move higher. The visual captures the reality that while September 25th's spot index was quite close to that of October 20th (about two-tenths of a vol according to historical data), the M1 and M2 are quite a bit out of position relative to last month.

True story: when compiling Market Volatility Bulletins, we frequently look back to see what readers have to say to generate relevant and insightful content. In doing so today, we noticed a comment from George Uspenskiy (see the above Tweet) in a recent comment thread! Here's what he has to share with readers:

We appreciate this insight, and agree that selling upside on short vol positions makes a whole lot of sense. We saw reason for this today as the M1 and M2 did respond to the increase in spot, which is by no means always the case.

Monday Market Close

We definitely saw a boost in organic vol in Monday's trade. The weekly contract was the star performer, which also would have gotten some decent action off of the heightened gamma on the contract.

We would not be too surprised to see hesitation and/or retests of S&P 500 highs before making a trip back down. The fact is that equities have been extremely overbought these last couple weeks. While that may mean that they are "due" for a pullback, we take it to mean that traders may be reticent to assume that the price action is straight down from here.

USPG's point #1 just above suggests that the gamma trade may be to buy back some deltas around here and push SPX up toward the 2570 line (his comment may well be in relation to VIX gamma, but SPX also has a very high reading at present).

If volatility is indeed going to rise, we think that buying the quarterly ES makes decent sense here. Monthly vol is up a full point from its all-time lows, while quarterly is only about 3 tenths of a point higher. While the front end of the vol curve may continue to see lift, we believe that the risk/reward setup for a long vol position lies further back on the curve.

Conclusion

