Too Many Bears For A Top?

The recent rally has been slightly euphoric as tax reform proposals are back in the news.

Markets (SPY) usually top on euphoria and good news. Tom Demark in his book New Market Timing Techniques, says,

My studies suggest that market tops are not made because omniscient top pickers or informed trading syndicates with massive financial resources co-ordinate their selling campaigns; rather a diminution in buying occurs at that particular point in time and price declines of its own weight.

He calls it buyer exhaustion. Be careful when the market can no longer rally on good news.

But the current market feels less euphoric than you may expect at tops. Sure, there's good news around; occasionally you'll hear calls for the S&P500 to reach 3000 on Trump's tax reforms, but for every bullish call there seems to be three bearish ones.

Can the market top with this amount of pessimism?

There are always bears

One thing to consider is there have always been bears, and always will be. The 2000 top had euphoria - more than you would find today - but many of the pros sold early, and those who continued to play were under no illusions the market was overvalued. They were operating under the 'greater fool theory'.

During the 2009-2017 bull market the crash calls have been relentless, but there are a few reasons for this.

Firstly, anyone can tweet, write a blog, or find an audience for their market call. The amount of crash calls have grown exponentially, but so has market commentary of all kinds.

Secondly, the 2008-2009 crash is still fairly fresh in people's minds. The old adage about 'fear of missing out' has shifted to fear of suffering another huge loss. Retail has been more reluctant to chase the rally.

Thirdly, the amount of information available to traders is immense. Much of that information can be perceived as bearish.

Lastly, crash calls get attention. A call for a continuing rally or a buy-able 2% pullback may be actionable, but it won't get as much recognition.

So there will always be a huge number of bearish calls. Does that mean the market will never drop?

Perma-bear = Perma-wrong?

All the bearish calls were present at the 2015 highs, and finally in August of that year they were proved correct - at least in the short term - as the market crashed over 10% in three days.

The 2015 correction wasn't huge, but clearly the market can drop with a backdrop of pessimism. And the more price and valuations are stretched, the more it could fall.

I have observed many smaller tops and bottoms with the same bearish sentiment using simple gauges of sentiment like the one provided by my broker. Here is what it says about the Dow Jones (DIA) at the moment.

source IG markets

Not surprisingly, retail is heavily short the rally. Obviously this doesn't tell us by how much, or from where, but during nearly every market rally you can see the same kind of figure. Perma-bears are wrong and trying to short all the way up.

As a contrarian indicator this works amazingly well, but the one time it does not work is right at the top. The percentage short tends to stay high as a market tops and reverses (I am talking mostly about smaller scale reversals, but the same is true at more significant tops).

So, you can say - for one brief moment - the bears had it right. They were bearish at the top, even if they didn't know it was the top at the time.

The problem is the bears don't stay bears long. Perhaps they already have under-water shorts they want to close near break-even. Perhaps they weren't really that bearish to start with and only wanted a dip to buy.

For one reason or another, as the market declines, the bears very quickly turn bullish. It only takes a fall of a few percent for the sentiment indicator shown above to tell us the majority of retail are long and trying to buy the dip. It sounds crazy, but I've observed it over and over again. A bear can stay out of the market from 1800-2560 on the basis of it being overvalued, but give them a 5% dip and they'll happily buy 2450.

I'll give you an example.

Well known market bear, Northmantrader has been warning of a crash as long as I can remember. His appearances on CNBC and Marketwatch have got plenty attention, but are nearly all wrong. See for yourself.

But I'm not picking on Northmantrader because he has been wrong. I'm spoiled for choice on that front. What's interesting is his behavior during the 2015 crash. It perfectly illustrates the point I made above.

Northman had been bearish all the way through 2015 so you'd think he eventually made a killing when the market crashed. Wrong. In his own words,

Let’s speak plainly: The last 3 days sucked. To start with: Markets crashed and we weren’t short.

But that's not all. He started to buy the crash way too early, and by the sounds of it had a tough time,

On the way we got stopped plenty times as the action was absolutely relentless on the downside. No trend lines, support levels, MA disconnects, nothing mattered. This was complete panic, pure and simple.

Bears turning bullish and buying the dip is a sure sign of more falls to come.

Conclusions

Throughout this bull market there has been a steady supply of top calls and crash warnings. For the record, I've recently joined them. To be honest, I would be much more confident if all the bears capitulated, turned bullish and went long for another 50% rally, but I doubt that will ever happen. The bearish backdrop will probably never change. But that doesn't mean the market will never top.

Bearish sentiment can be used as a contrarian indicator, but the market can top and reverse with the same sentiment.

At some point the bears will be right, but they probably won't even realize it. We can only say the top is in after some time when the market starts accelerating lower, by which time the bears have usually turned bullish and are buying the dip. That is the time to remember the crash warnings and be very careful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.