Sears Holdings: Bupkis Fast Approaching

As of now, Whirlpool will continue to manufacture the Kenmore brands for Sears.

Per the WSJ, Sears has stopped carrying Whirlpool branded products. The impasse was purportedly due to pricing.

I have written about Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) twice.

Once on February 10, 2017: (see below)

And the second time, on April 13th: (see below)

This morning, as I am gearing up for an important earnings weeks for two of my top holdings, with Range Resources (RRC) and GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC), both on tap to report Q3 2017 earnings (10/24 after the bell for RRC and 10/26 before the bell for GNC), at 4am, I was reading the WSJ online edition.

Per the WSJ, Sears will stop selling Whirlpool (WHR) appliances (see link). So this includes brands Maytag, Kitchen Aid, and Jenn-Air. As of now, Whirlpool will still manufacture products under Sears' Kenmore label. After learning of this news, all I could think was YIKES! This partnership and relationship dates back 100 years.

Per the WSJ:

As recently as 2002, Sears sold four of every 10 major appliances in the U.S., far outpacing its rivals. But its share of the market fell to 22% in the 12 months ended March, according to TraQline, a market-research firm.

The WSJ article goes on to discuss that Sears and Whirlpool had a pricing dispute. There may or may not be kernels of true to this narrative, but it's bizarre for Sears, while on business life support, was unable to find common ground. We will never truly know what transpired, but at least optically, this essentially sends a signal that Sears' equity will be bupkis sooner rather than later. As I have discussed, Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), and Best Buy (BBY) simply drank Sears' milkshake in the appliance arena. As a consumer, I remember in the mid 2000s when we used to buy our appliances at Sears. That seems like a distant and fuzzy memory, as we have been buying them at either Home Depot or Lowe's for years now. Sadly, I'm not sure I have set foot in a Sears in many years.

Based on Sears' revenue trajectory and negative same store sales, clearly millions of other people have also stopped visiting its stores.

This is what happens when a Wall Street financier and his financial engineering go wrong.

Sears' CAPEX over the past three fiscal years has only been: $142 million in FY16, $211 million in FY15, and $270 million in FY14. However, the business mistakes were sown many years before when Sears had a better balance sheet and room on the chessboard left to maneuver.

Incidentally, if we briefly travel back to November 18, 2004, that was the date when Kmart bought Sears in a landmark $11 billion deal. Fast forward to today, and the combined equity of Sears/Kmart is only $700 million.

Source: New York Times

At that time, Eddie Lampert was king of Wall Street. Per CNN Money, November 17, 2004:

Besides stakes in Kmart and Sears, Lampert's fund also owns large positions in car dealer AutoNation and auto-parts retailer AutoZone. That concentrated approach has paid off handsomely for Lampert, who last year took home a $420 million pay package, the fourth-biggest in the hedge fund industry, according to Reuters.

Source: CNN Money

As the super bowl champion Patriots often say: "It is heavy at that top". Even former supernova hedge fund managers, like Lampert, can find themselves out of their depth and on the wrong side a very bad investment.

Takeaway

It is a sad state of affairs at the once iconic Sears. This is an important lesson that you need to reinvest in a business as the world is highly competitive and financial engineering usually ends badly. At this point, it is just mental gymnastics to argue the counterfactual, so what's the point? The fact that Whirlpool branded appliances will no longer be sold at Sears is yet another neon signpost, on the road to nowhere, that Sears' days are numbered. As I said in mid April, when the stock was riding high after a nice stock squeeze and close to $13, the equity is worth bupkis. Today's news makes this look more obvious than ever that the sky is blue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.