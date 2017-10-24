GM - Recent Gains are the Tip of the Iceberg

GM (NYSE:GM) has roughly the same stigma as the other North American Vehicle Manufacturers. The stigma being that they are huge companies with lots of risks, one downturn or recall away from bankruptcy. You can forgive the market for feeling this way because it wasn’t long ago that most of the North American Vehicle Manufacturers almost did go bankrupt. In 2008/2009 GM was the prominent example. However, like I wrote about Ford (NYSE:F) last week, GM is an entirely different, and much more stable, company than it was 10 years ago. Despite a recent run-up, GM still has a fairly low PE ratio out of line with the rest of the market. I think this low PE will increase in the next 2-3 years as the market realizes GM can survive and maintain profitability during a period of softening vehicle sales.

History

By now, everyone knows the story of GM’s demise in 2008/2009. If not, there is a fairly detailed, but succinct, outline on Wikipedia. The gist being that GM had decent sales, but the company could not operate profitably. In fact, I will highlight the truly staggering fact that GM lost $38.7B in 2007, before their sales dropped 45% in 2008. It became a serious emergency and the government stepped in to help out GM. Eventually, they became a going-concern once again and have been pretty solid in the past 4-5 years.

The main difference between GM pre-2008 and GM now is not simply that the market is doing better. GM’s memory is not that short and they have changed things, operationally, dramatically for the better. For example:

In 2006, GM spent $25B on SG&A. This was 12.1% of revenues. That was more than their Manufacturing margin. Now, it’s around 7.0%. Add this to the fact that they’re no longer paying $4.0B per year in interest (just on Auto Operations – they were paying $17B total with Financial Services and other interest payments), and you can clearly see that GM is in a much better spot. In 2006, if they did not have Financial Services, they would be underwater. Today, despite GM Financial not offering as juicy profits as 2006, the company overall is significantly more profitable. Important to note, most of this comes from manufacturing and selling vehicles, GM’s core business (13.0% Auto Operations Margin in 2016, vs 4.8% in 2006).

Further, GM is already cutting costs and has plans to remain profitable even if sales fall by 40%.

What this Means

This is all very similar to my analysis on Ford, but GM is different in 2 major ways:

Innovation: Without getting into the dollar amounts actually invested, I would suggest GM is clearly leading when it comes to innovation in self-driving and all-electric vehicles. For reasons I don’t fully understand, this is what the market seems to value most right now (see Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)). GM is testing level 4 automation , has already come to market with a decent range fully-electric vehicle and the market has reacted very positively . Dividend: The GM dividend is much less attractive than Ford. Currently at 3.3%, GM is not attracting investors solely because of the dividend. GM intends to keep $20B on hand so that they can continue to " maintain the dividend without drawing on the revolver."

Recent History

GM’s stock price has really increased in the past few months, gaining about 30% since August. Looking at recent media, a lot of this increase can be attributed to the Innovation. The market is obviously expecting a seismic shift of the vehicle industry and is placing very high value on how well companies are positioning themselves in that future – Tesla being the perfect example.

Next 24 Months – Best Case, Worst Case, and Most Likely Scenarios

Best Case Scenario: GM does not see any major decline in sales and is able to keep its margin strong in all of its markets. In this scenario, GM’s profitability would actually improve because they are already implementing plans to lower costs – hoping to achieve more than $5.5B in savings when compared to 2014. If their investments in self-driving and fully electric vehicles continue to paint a positive mid-to-long term picture, GM’s PE ratio could continue to improve (up to 7.4 from 5.5 in just a few months) to conceivably the 15 range. If EPS stays flat, this would effectively double the current share price. A PE of 15 would certainly be high by historical standards, but in today’s environment, there are plenty of huge, low-growth companies with much higher PE Ratios (GE, JNJ, KO, PG, etc).

Worst Case Scenario: GM sales dive due to market conditions and Net Income drops to zero. If Net Income does not decline below zero, the dividend would be safe for approximately 8.7 years ($20B divided by current payments of $2.3B). If Net Income drops further, to -$5B (would require sales drop significantly greater than 20% -25% - what GM considers to be a “Moderate” downturn), they could weather the storm for 2-3 years. GM would probably cut dividend payments in this scenario.

Most Likely Scenario: GM will probably see flat revenue and income in the next 12 months and a decline of 3-4% in 2019 – in line with the overall auto industry. If the economy continues growing and other conditions don’t compound slowing auto sales, then GM can prove its ability to maintain profitability and investment during a “Moderate” downturn. “Moderate” being 20-25% off of the peak sales as mentioned in their earnings call for Q2 2016. In this scenario, there is no reason for GM’s PE ratio not to get closer to market averages for slow-growth companies (i.e., 12 to 15 or more). Even though their multiple has increased to 7.4 last years’ earnings in the past couple months, an increase to 14, even with a 25% decrease in Net Income, would still be approximately 42% share price appreciation. In a “Moderate” downtown, GM is still planning on doing share buybacks which would further help things.

Opportunity

If you’ve read my Article on Ford and its low PE, you might think you have déjà vu. Although there are key differences between the companies, the fact is that they are more similar, financially, than they are to themselves 10 years ago. If GM preserves the market confidence in its future innovations, along with maintaining profitability through a “Moderate” auto industry downturn, there is no logical reason for it to suffer such a low PE. I think GM offers even a bit more upside potential than Ford because it’s a little further ahead in innovation and its Foreign markets are better defined (which help insulate from a North American Downturn). I can see GM going to a PE ratio of 15 or higher in the next 2-3 years, which is a share price $94.35+ at current EPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.