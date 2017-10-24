Disney Goes Streaming - Let's Run Some Numbers

Coincident with their third quarter earnings press release Disney (DIS) announced a strategic shift in the way we distribute our content.

Using the streaming technology acquired through their investment in BAMTech, DIS will embark on a direct to consumer (DTC) distribution strategy for The Media Networks segment, which comprises about 45% of revenue and operating income for DIS. The DTC strategy will not replace the existing distribution channels, but it is fair to say there will be cannibalization over time.

DIS has not provided any financial guidance regarding the impact of BAMTech, or the level of investment in new programming that will be created to support the DTC strategy. However, using comments from the 10Q and the associated earnings call transcript, the transcript of an interview Chairman and CEO Eiger gave at a recent BofA conference, along with some third party cost estimates and comparables, we can put together a reasonable estimate of the costs related to the DTC strategy.

BAMTech Costs

Streaming infrastructure is not inexpensive. In an earlier article about NetFlix (NFLX) I estimated their cost of infrastructure at about $1.25 billion for 2016.

Since there are no readily available sources of information about the costs of a streaming platform, and DIS has not as yet provided any guidance, for the purposes of this exercise that number will be used as a proxy. Since DIS owns 75% of BAMTech currently, lets use $1 billion as the yearly cost of running the platform.

BAMTech did come with some content, namely MLB, the NHL and some tennis and golf content. BAMTech also has subscribers. For the sake of simplicity, and because I believe the net numbers would be relatively small in any case, I make the assumption that the subscriber revenue and the cost of licensing the existing BAMTech content net to zero. Therefore the financial impact of BAMTech is the cost of the platform, or $1 billion per year. That number is likely to grow as international expansion takes place.

Note that this does not include the cost of capital for the $2.6 billion spent to acquire the 75% of BAMTech DIS now owns.

New DTC Specific Content

In his remarks at the BofA conference, Eiger said "On the TV side, we're going to create 4 to 5 original Disney-branded television series for the app, and we're going to produce probably 3 to 4 television movies that are Disney-branded"

This most likely means per year. How much will this cost?

Various estimates (here is one) of the cost of a TV series run at between $3-$5 million (and up) per episode. A yearly series runs about 10 episodes. So using the midpoint of $4 million per episode, a series would cost about $40 million. 5 series means $200 million per year. The productions will overlap so it is likely that at any one point in time DIS would be financing say 10 series. Yearly cost - $400 million.

Television movies

This one is a little more difficult. Movie budgets are all over the place. DIS would be using production capabilities it already has, and likely characters it already has. That being said, in order to maintain DIS quality and attract subscribers, these movies can't really be done on the cheap. Let's use $25 million per, so $100 million a year for made for DTC movies.

So total for DTC specific content, $500 million per year.

Lost Revenue

NetFlix has been estimated to spend $300 million for DIS content in 2018, so that one is easy.

What about existing distribution deals for ESPN and other Disney channels? For the first 9 months of 2017, the Cable Networks operation, which is largely the subscription fees for this content, provided $12.6 billion in revenue and $4 billion in operating profit for DIS. These distributors are not going to sit quietly by while DIS goes DTC with the same or similar content.

In the third quarter conference call it was confirmed, if indirectly, that there will be financial implications for DIS of going direct.

ESPN agreements

I'm not going to comment specifically about the agreements. There are elements to the agreement that – well, first of all, if we wanted to take ESPN direct, we could. There are elements to the distribution agreements that we have that would cause us to if we were to bring the service direct to the consumer or create some – I'll call them sub-optimal circumstances for us. I'm not going to get into detail about that.

I would guess that something similar exists for the other DIS channels.

So, no details from DIS, and they have recently renegotiated some contracts at what appear to be relatively favorable terms. In addition, in his interview Eiger stated that current subscribers to ESPN and Disney channels will be able to access the current content on ESPN and the Disney channels for free, by authenticating that the user has a cable subscription. New content on both ESPN and the Disney Channels, in the DTC app, will be available for an additional fee, and the goal is to eventually get to a pay per view kind of set up. Not unusual. However, in the event that cord cutting continues and those former cable subscribers buy the DIS DTC offerings, I believe that there are effects to DIS over and above just losing the revenue for the subscriber. It may be that per user payments fall if the number of users falls below a certain threshold, or there may be other adjustments. DIS is not saying, the cable operators are not saying, and any guess on my part would be just that - a pure guess. So there will be no modeling adjustment made for this, just be aware that some financial impact will be felt, and it won't be favorable.

Incremental Revenue

Revenue from the DTC platform will come in two ways - subscriber fees, and advertising. At least on the ESPN side. The Disney app will not have advertising.

DIS has not indicated pricing for any of this. There are a lot of moving pieces here - pricing for the whole DTC platform, pricing if a cable subscription is authenticated and the viewer only buys the "premium" content, and other configurations that have not been discussed.

Generally, subscription pricing for content of this kind is about $ 10 per month. Industry estimates are that cable providers pay DIS about $7.5 per month for ESPN, and about that for the Disney channels.

Remember too that while the ESPN app is scheduled to launch early in 2018, the Disney content offering will not launch until 2019 when the NFLX contract expires.

Too many potential variable here. What we will do, then, is add up the costs outlined above, and determine how much revenue DIS DTC will have to generate to break even.

Break Even

Identified Costs of the DIS DTC platform

($ in millions, except where noted)

BAMTech Yearly Cost $1,000 TV Series yearly 400 Made for platform movies yearly 100 Lost revenue, NFLX 300 Lost revenue, cable ??? Advertising and marketing ??? Total cost $1,900 Assumed price per subscriber (per year in dollars) $120.00 Number of incremental subscribers to break even (in millions) 15.9

Each additional $10 million in cost would require 83K subscribers at $10 per month ($120 per year) to break even. So for example if one models incremental advertising and promotion at $100 million, DIS would need an additional 833K subscribers to break even.

Additionally, this does not include lost cable subscribers. For each cable subscriber lost, DIS needs .7 subscribers to their platform.

For reference, below is the estimated number of current subscribers from the DIS 2016 Annual Report

Estimated Subscribers (in millions)

ESPN - Domestic

ESPN 90

ESPN2 89

ESPNU 71

ESPNEWS (2) 70

SEC Network (2) 62

Disney Channels - Domestic

Disney Channel 93

Disney Junior 74

Disney XD 78

Freeform 91

International Channels (3)

ESPN channels 141

Disney Channel 205

Disney Junior 140

Disney XD 12

Can DIS capture 16 million + subscribers with their DTC platform? Can they capture the 25 million + needed to make it profitable? Probably. Can they do it without losing too much revenue from cable distributors? I don't know.

Brodcasting

There is another aspect to DIS venture into DTC. We have not yet addressed ABC, or advertising. Some language from the conference call

Turning to Broadcasting, third quarter operating income reflected lower advertising revenue and higher programming costs, partially offset by higher affiliate revenue. Ad revenue at the ABC network was down 5% for the third quarter, as higher pricing was more than offset by a decrease in impressions.

Quarter-to-date, primetime scatter pricing at the ABC network is running 11% above upfront levels. We continued to see nice growth in Broadcasting affiliate revenue, driven primarily by higher rates. Total Media Networks affiliate revenue was up 2% in the quarter due to growth at both Cable and Broadcasting. The increase in affiliate revenue was driven by about 7 points of growth due to higher rates, partially offset by approximately a 3.5 point decline due to a decrease in subscribers. I'll note that year-to-date, the impact of sub losses on the growth in affiliate revenue is less than 3 percentage points.

We also know that the entire, I'll call it traditional TV ecosystem, is disadvantaged in terms of sale of advertising because of our lack of access to consumer data.

The technology that we're gaining through Bam gives the ability to improve that significantly, significantly. How we leverage it to the ABC business, I'm not 100% sure at this point, but I think I've answered your question at least best I could. There are a variety of dynamics at stake in terms of why monetization of the ABC side isn't as strong as it could be, though.

Clearly, Eiger, and by extension DIS, believes they are underpricing advertising because the number of impressions is not being properly captured, and DTC, and BAMTech, will allow them to bypass the ratings system.

Conclusion

The hurdle for DIS to be economically successful with DTC is high. To be sure there are a lot of moving parts which have not been quantified, most of which (loss of cable revenue) are likely to be negative to DIS, although perhaps they can charge more than $10 per month. We shall see.

What does it mean for DIS as an investment?

The costs will hit the P&L prior to any increases in subscribers or revenue, likely reducing EPS and cash flow in 2018 and probably 2019. DIS is currently an EPS, cash flow and dividend investment, and the investments necessary to transition to DTC will depress EPS and cash flow, so that's a negative.

I believe investors will have to believe that the transition to DTC will turn DIS to a growth story, with a resultant expansion in multiples. There will possibly be some disruption in the stock as this story unfolds, and the class of investor rotates from (for lack of a better term) value to growth.

I for one will sit this one out, not taking a position either way until there is more clarity. I may miss an opportunity by doing that, but so be it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not intended as investment advice. Please do your own due diligence before making any investments.