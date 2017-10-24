Nintendo: How Many Switch Consoles Can It Ship?

But more important for long term profitability is how many games Switch will sell. To-date, its tie ratio is lower than both Wii U and 3DS, albeit for logical reasons.

Doubling production to 2m units a months is expected during 2017, which should see Switch beating 3DS’ 15 month total of 17.1m.

But supply constraints make it unclear if Switch can beat 3DS’ total of 15m shipped in its first 12 months.

Nintendo has shipped 4.7m Switch consoles in its first six months, which is more than either Wii U and 3DS.

Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) Switch is already considered a roaring success and this sentiment is reflected by investors, with the company's stock up almost 80 percent in 2017, hitting a nine-year-high.

Launched in March 2017, Nintendo shipped 2.7 million of the $300 consoles globally during its first month, adding a further 2 million units in its April-to-June quarter. We'll get the figures for its July-to-September quarter on Monday 30 October. The expectation is for more than 2 million units shipped.

(Note: Nintendo details total units shipped into retail channels. It doesn't attempt to estimate retail sales.)

Yet, despite continuing to officially predict 10 million Switch units shipped during the 12-month FY17 period ending 31 March 2018, there have already been several supply chain rumors suggesting this is highly conservative guidance.

With production now expected to double to two million a month, the consensus for a more credible estimate of FY17's total is more than 18 million units. This would give a lifetime shipped total by the end of March 2018 of more than 21 million units, compared to 12.7 million from Nintendo's FY17 guidance.

Certainly, Switch remains heavily supply-constrained in Japan, which in the first six months of 2017 had received only 1.1 million units. The Americas received 2 million units shipped during this period.

The console is generally available, however, in key European territories such as the UK, which are described within Nintendo's 'Other' geographic segment, which has received 1.6 million units.

Nintendo also plans to expand the markets in which Switch is available. It will launch in South Korea and Taiwan on 1 December, with a Chinese launch expected in early 2018.

Can Switch beat 3DS?

In an earlier Seeking Alpha article, I considered the outlook for Switch in a wider industry context. Now it seems sensible to look at it in more detail alongside the 3DS handheld and the Wii U home consoles.

What's significant about these two is not only are they Nintendo's most recent hardware releases, nor that Switch can be used in handheld and home modes. Rather, with over 67 million units shipped, the 3DS provides us with a model for the trajectory of success, whereas Wii U's production was discontinued in 2016 with less than 14 million units sold, making it Nintendo's least successful home console ever.

It started so well, though. Launching over the 2012 Holiday Season, Nintendo shipped over 3 million Wii U's at $299 during the first quarter. It never again saw such high volumes though, with only 3.4 million shipped in each of the subsequent two years.

Clearly, Switch has already out-stripped Wii U. The significant consideration is how it will compare to the 3DS. Launched at $250 in March 2011 - almost exactly six years prior to Switch - Nintendo shipped 3.6 million 3DSs during its launch quarter. This rose to 15 million during the console's first 12 months.

Nintendo subsequently shipped just under 15 million 3DSs in its second year on sale. This total dropped in the subsequent year to just under 13 million and has since stabilized around 7.5 million units in the following three years, thanks to wide product diversification (3DS XL, 2DS, 2DL XL) and strong price management.

The Chinese dilemma

Comparing Switch's trajectory to that of 3DS already demonstrates the measure of the console's early success. Over six months, Nintendo has shipped 4.7 million Switches compared to 4.3 million 3DSs during the equivalent period.

Equally, 3DS's one year total of 15 million isn't impossible to beat, at least if Nintendo has already increased Switch's production to 2 million a month. More likely, however, this extra production will come onstream later in 2017, thus boosting 2018's, not 2017's total.



For, there are challenges to overcome. The most cited are issues surrounding Switch's DRAM memory chips, with devices such as the new iPhones competing for limited supply. Equally, doubling production is never as simple as flicking a switch, especially as it appears Nintendo will be adding new manufacturing partners alongside its current suppliers Foxconn and Hosiden to fulfill its plan.

Certainly, it will be interesting to see how early in 2018 Nintendo decides to launch in China, which is a market that itself could absorb these production increases.

Why software matters more

Yet given the low margins on hardware sales - it's estimated at launch the $300 Switch costs over $250 to manufacture - selling consoles is just a gateway to generating long term profit through software sales.

One useful way of gauging such success is by measuring tie ratio, which is the total number of software units shipped versus the total number of hardware units shipped.

Compared to the tie ratio for 3DS and Wii U during their first six months, Switch ranks last.

One reason for this is, during the six month period, there were few Switch titles available. For example, Wii U launched with 37 titles in the US, which had increased to 44 within six months. Switch launched with just 10 titles (physical and digital) in the US, which rose to 17 within six months.

Another reason is because relative few Wii U hardware units shipped, the tie ratio was boosted by the propensity of its core audience to buy more games than would be the case for a more successful mass market console

Nintendo's guidance is that during the console's first five quarters, it will ship 40.5 million Switch games, which, at that point, would give the console a tie ratio of 3.2. This would be higher than 3DS (2.7) but lower than Wii U (5.0).

It's also worth pointing out that historically Nintendo's home consoles always generate a higher tie ratio than its handheld consoles.

The average tie ratio for Nintendo home consoles is 8.1 compared to 5.0 for handhelds, and this despite the trend that console longevity always increases tie ratio, and that handheld devices typically have a longer lifespan than home consoles.

And this remains the biggest unknown about Switch. As a handheld/home console hybrid, it's not clear which trend it will follow, especially as higher hardware sales would decrease tie ratio in the short term, while the wider availability of digitally-only distributed games would trend in the opposite direction.

Strong support

What is clear is that despite the current lack of quantity, Switch's first year has been a strong one in terms of the quality of games released.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (a remake of a Wii U game) has sold 3.9 million units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (another remade Wii U game) has sold 3.5 million, so the vast majority of Switch owners bought both titles.

No doubt, the first big Switch exclusive game Super Mario Odyssey will experience similar adoption when it's released on 27 October.

Equally, after a slow start, third party publishers such as EA, Take-Two, Bethesda, Sega and Ubisoft are now supporting Switch with high profile titles ranging from FIFA 18 and Sonic Forces to Doom and Skyrim.

Maintaining this sort of release schedule into 2018 will be important to maintain Switch's tie ratio into the new year given 2017 will have seen releases from three of Nintendo's biggest franchises.

For while much focus will, no doubt, remain over the level of hardware production and shipments, Nintendo's ability to generate the level of profitability expected is much more dependent on Switch's software sales. This is especially the case given 3DS is now well into the elder stages of its lifetime

Indeed, an interesting thought experiment is whether Nintendo will move from its previously dual handheld and home console product line-up - GameCube and GameBoy Advance, Wii and DS, Wii U and 3DS - to a single product line.

Perhaps instead of comparing Switch to Wii U or 3DS, we should be comparing it to a combined Wii U and 3DS total, but that's another article for another day.

Takeaways

Market sentiment around Nintendo is sky high and given the strength of demand for Switch, it's unlikely this will change in the short-term.

Indeed, if Nintendo can successfully add new production capacity and launch successfully into new markets like South Korea and China, it will only rise.

In this context, key questions in the coming days and weeks will be

Whether Nintendo raises FY17 guidance for Switch shipments from 10 million (and by how much)?

Whether Nintendo raises FY17 guidance for Switch software from 35 million (and by how much)?

How early in 2018 Nintendo announces Switch's Chinese launch?

Whether Nintendo's guidance for Switch shipments for FY18 is anything close to 24 million?

If the answers are yes, yes, early and yes, then the bulls will continue to ascend. However, if FY18 continues to see Switch supply constrained, especially in Japan and North America, then there should be some concern over the level of profits it's starting to leak through the failure to generate software sales from Switch consoles that could be sold if they could be supplied.

Also, in the medium term, it should not be overlooked that Nintendo's business is evolving in significant ways, which offer new opportunities and challenges.

For example, it is not clear if, as the 3DS business runs down, Nintendo is moving to a single product line, nor how seriously it's taking mobile games, which generated over $100 million of sales in FY16, as well as $160 million of licensing profits generated from the success of third party mobile game Pokemon Go.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.