Coca-Cola Might End Buybacks

KO has dramatically reduced the total cash returned to its shareholders, but we've seen this movie before.

The Coca-Cola Company's (KO) balance sheet is showing signs of stress. I recently read three articles discussing the company's dividend, but none of the articles even mentioned the company's stock buybacks, so I wanted to take a closer look.

Stock Has Lagged

The following graph compares the company's share price and dividend-adjusted total return to that of the S&P 500 index in the last year:

KO data by YCharts

I would note that the company's stock has trailed the overall index, even after adjusting for dividend payments.

What's Driving the Underperformance?

The following two graphs show the quarterly change in the company's year-over-year revenue growth and profit margins:

KO Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Shareholders should note the following two key observations:

The company's revenue declined during the vast majority of the quarters throughout the last five years. Even though the company's profit margins had declined only slightly from 2012 through 2014, the unfavorable trend has since accelerated.

Insufficient Response

The company has responded to its deteriorating free cash flow by reducing share buybacks in recent years:

KO Free Cash Flow (ttm) data by YCharts

This action, however, has not stemmed the rise in the company's leverage. As the following graph illustrates, the company's debt-to-asset ratio has increased continuously and substantially throughout the last five years:

KO Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

We've Seen This Movie Before

Philip Morris (PM) experienced a similar transition from swimming in cash from 2009 through 2011, to getting addicted to double-digit annual dividend growth, and to eventually finding itself in a pool of debt:

PM Free Cash Flow (ttm) data by YCharts

As a result, Philip Morris reduced stock buybacks in 2014, eliminated them all together in 2015, and slashed the growth rate of its dividend from double-digit increases to less than 2%.

PM Stock Buybacks (ttm) data by YCharts

This drastic reduction in total cash returned to Philip Morris shareholders has not been enough to normalize Philip Morris' high balance sheet leverage. Management recently noted that Philip Morris' balance sheet is "still under pressure" during the most recent earnings call:

I think our focus will continue to be on the dividend, even at the times when our balance sheet was or is under pressure. We're still under pressure. We still haven't recovered where we should recover for -- to be in line with our prescribed ratios coming from credit ratings.

Coca-Cola shareholders who would like to fast forward a couple of years can read my recent article, "Why Did Philip Morris Really Sink?"

Bottom Line

Coca-Cola is experiencing headwinds. Until the company starts reversing the deterioration of its balance sheet, I will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.