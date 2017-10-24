Sell Del Taco Before It's Too Late

Image credit

Del Taco (TACO) has been through quite the volatile year. The stock continues to experience peaks and valleys at extremely high rates, as evidenced below, and the Q3 report from late last week sent shares tumbling from near their highs once again. The report showed some very strong comp sales but margins were extremely weak and investors were merciless. So what do we do with the stock now?

Prior to the report, Del Taco had made a new high at $16 after a very strong multi-month rally. Two successive attempts to crest the high were rebuffed and that set the stage for the bears to be in control on any bad news, and the report provided just that opportunity. The stock actually fell below $12 on the news but has since recovered a bit, although surely it is hardly consolation to anyone that endured the losses.

In the process, TACO blew through its major moving averages, so they’re no help any longer. In addition, the momentum indicators look absolutely horrendous. Of course, one might expect such a thing for a stock that just lost almost a quarter of its value but still, it’s pretty ugly. The only consolation from a technical perspective is that the stock is oversold here and that it is at a level that has served as support in the past. Perhaps the combination of the two will keep Del Taco afloat but, on the other hand, be careful if it doesn’t. I happen to think the bulls will get a decent crack at keeping the stock afloat because these levels have been strong support many times in the past year, and I don’t expect that will change. But for now, things are not well.

Revenue was up better than 6% in Q3 on new units, higher franchise revenue and, most importantly, terrific comp sales numbers. Comps were up 4.1% to bring TACO’s two-year stacked comp to 10.8%. In case you’ve been living in a cave, the restaurant sector hasn’t exactly been performing all that well in that time span but don’t bother telling Del Taco; these numbers are absolutely fantastic. Indeed, this is what investors were buying when TACO became publicly traded at what I’d characterize as a robust valuation. Unfortunately for TACO, even blistering hot comp sales numbers aren’t good enough when margins are in the tank.

Contribution margin at the unit level fell 170bps to 19.2% in Q3 as just about everything deleveraged. Over half of the loss of margin came from labor costs – Del Taco is particularly susceptible to minimum wage hikes due to the locales it serves – but food/paper costs as well as operating expenses moved against it as well. All in all, there is absolutely nothing positive to point to from a margin perspective and, while Del Taco isn’t alone in the restaurant sector with this affliction, the curious thing is that it experienced all of this margin loss with the distinct benefit of having hot comp sales. Normally when a restaurant manages to achieve really strong comp sales, operating costs get leveraged down and margins improve. But TACO managed to grow revenue by 6% and comps by more than 4%. That’s a terrible problem to have and the question you have to ask is, if TACO has margins this terrible with +4% comps, what would they look like with flat comps? That is why the stock was hammered; there is literally no reason at all to think margins will improve anytime soon if a blowout comp number isn’t good enough to even salvage a decent quarter.

All may not be lost; TACO still has a buyback worth about 5% of the float to work through, so that should help boost EPS a bit. In addition, TACO’s introduction of queso seems to be going extremely well, unlike Chipotle’s experience doing the same thing earlier this year. The thing is that even if queso brings people in the door, margins were so terrible in Q3 I’m not sure it would help all that much. Honestly, the way TACO’s margins performed in Q3 was astonishingly awful so I’m struggling to say something positive here.

The other thing is that TACO’s valuation remains huge at 22 times next year’s earnings. And given the less than stellar way that it has performed this year, margins included, I simply cannot comprehend that sort of valuation. No company with margins falling the way that TACO saw in Q3 should be going for anything close to that sort of valuation, but it is and has been for some time. To me, there is simply no way to justify a price of $12, or $11 or even $9 from a fundamental perspective. Q3 showed me all I needed to see in terms of its ability to grow margins with impressive comp sales and for that reason, TACO is a strong sell. There’s no reason to be bullish on a company that cannot capitalize on world-beating comp sales so I’m moving on.

