Smart Beta: Eyes On The Prize

By Yvette Murphy, Senior Product Manager

In the first part of two blogs about the accessibility of smart beta, I stated that smart beta indexes do not have to be complex, and we discussed two examples of smart beta index construction that were intuitive and simple to understand. In this blog, I want to look at how these alternatively weighted methodologies have fared when compared to a more traditional market cap weighted index. I'll also examine whether the method of their construction achieved the desired objectives.

It's important to remember that the performance of smart beta indexes must be assessed within the context of their stated objectives - return enhancement, volatility reduction or increased diversification. The two smart beta index examples we used in the earlier blog were equal weighted and fundamentally weighted. The objective of the former is increased diversification, and the objective of the latter is to enhance returns by selecting securities by fundamental factors.

We can see in the chart below that when compared to the cap weighted Russell 1000 Index, both the Russell 1000 Equal Weight Index and the fundamentally weighted Russell RAFI US Index outperformed over the period presented. However, did the two smart beta indexes achieve their objectives of greater diversification and improved fundamentals?

One way of assessing whether equal weight indexes achieve their objective of increased diversification is to look at the concentration in the top 10 constituents. As of May 31, the weight in the top 10 constituents in the Russell 1000 Index is predictably high at 15.9%, dominated by familiar large technology and financial names such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Likewise, we would expect similar levels of concentration for the Russell RAFI US Index, given strong fundamentals are highly correlated with high market value. By comparison, the Russell 1000 Equal Weight Index demonstrates much higher diversification, with only 2.4% of the total index weight attributed to the top 10 constituents.

To determine if the Russell RAFI US Index managed to attain its goal of improved fundamentals overall, we can compare its primary fundamental measures with those of the cap weighted index. As we can see in the chart below, with the exception of the price earnings ratio, the Russell RAFI US Index improved on each of its fundamental measures.

While these two intuitively constructed smart beta indexes might not always outperform their cap-weighted counterparts, they do achieve their specified objectives. Indexes that are constructed differently from a standard cap-weighted index will likely perform differently in various market environments, so market participants should always consider their own objectives and risk considerations. Smart beta indexes simply provide alternative means of focusing on specific objectives without being overly complex.

© 2017 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE TMX") and (4) MTSNext Limited ("MTSNext"). All rights reserved.

The Russell RAFI Index Series is calculated by FTSE or its agent. All rights in the Indexes vest in FTSE.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE TMX and MTS Next Limited. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®" "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®", "FTSE4Good®" and "ICB®" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, or FTSE TMX.

Frank Russell Company and Research Affiliates LLC have entered into a strategic alliance with respect to the Russell RAFI Indexes. Subject to Research Affiliates' intellectual property rights in certain content, Frank Russell Company is the owner of all copyrights related to the Russell RAFI Indexes. Frank Russell Company and Research Affiliates jointly own all trademark and service mark rights in and to the Russell RAFI Indexes. Research Affiliates is the owner of the trademarks, service marks, patents and copyrights related to the Fundamental Index and the Fundamental Index methodology.

All information is provided for information purposes only. Every effort is made to ensure that all information given in this publication is accurate, but no responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication or any of the information or data contained herein.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Russell indexes or the fitness or suitability of the indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this communication should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indexes cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group index data and the use of their data to create financial products require a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE TMX, MTSNext and/or their respective licensors.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.