I Bond Investors: Yes, It's Possible The Fixed Rate Will Rise

Most I Bond investors are waiting until November 1 to complete their I Bond allocation for 2017. What are the odds of a higher fixed rate?

A recent surge in 5-year real yields seems to justify an increase in the fixed rate, and 10-year real yields are also rising.

As I noted in a recent article, investors in U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are in a brief 'limbo' period, facing a decision: Buy now, or wait until after November 1 when the I Bond's variable rate will rise from 1.96% annualized to 2.48%.

If you don't know a lot about I Bonds, I suggest going back to read that article - I Bonds: Here's My Late-2017 Buying Guide - which lays out a lot of I Bond basics.

In this article, I am going to try to handicap the odds of the Treasury raising the I Bond's fixed rate from 0.0% to 0.1% or higher on November 1. This is the main reason investors are delaying a purchase until November 1. A higher fixed rate - which stays with an I Bond until it is sold or matures - is always preferable. (The variable rate changes every six months, for all I Bonds.) And even though a 0.1% fixed rate adds up to only $10 a year on a $10,000 investment, it's a big deal to I Bond investors, who scrape for every advantage.

The U.S. Treasury provides no guidance on how it sets the I Bond fixed rate, and sometimes it seems to make bizarre decisions - keeping the rate low when an increase seems justified, or raising it when that seems unlikely. It could be that the Treasury looks at the current sales of I Bonds as part of the decision. I've been watching these decisions, each May 1 and November 1, looking for a consistent pattern. The best indicator, in my opinion, is the relationship of the I Bond fixed rate and the 10-year real yield of a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security. When that TIPS yield rises above 1.0%, an increase in the I Bond fixed rate will almost certainly follow.

Of course, 10-year real yields haven't risen above 1.0% since May 2011, so that won't happen soon. Nevertheless, the Treasury has raised the I Bond fixed rate to 0.1% or 0.2% four times in that period. Here is how the numbers look:

5-year real yields. We're currently seeing a flattening curve in real yields, with only a 20-basis-point spread between the 5-year and 10-year yields. This spread is typically about 30 to 40 basis points. That higher 5-year yield could be a positive indicator. If you scan down the chart, you can see that the fixed rate rose above 0.00% when the five-year yield was as low as -0.43%! In May 2016, the fixed rate rose to 0.10% when the 5-year real yield was -0.32%. We are a whopping 60 basis points above that level today.

The problem is that I don't think the Treasury focuses on the 5-year spread, at least as a major factor in rate setting. However, if that 5-year yield continues rising over the next week, the Treasury should see evidence to raise the fixed rate.

10-year real yields. The current real yield of 0.48% at least opens the door to a rise in the fixed rate. In May 2016, the fixed rate rose to 0.10% when the 10-year yield was just 0.12%. Then again, in November 2014, the fixed rate held at 0.00% when the 10-year real yield was 0.43%.

Is this all baffling? I agree. Another factor the Treasury could consider is the new variable rate, which is going to be attractive at 2.48%. Will the Treasury feel less pressure to raise the fixed rate when a good variable rate will boost demand for I Bonds? Still, the variable rate should be kept out of the fixed rate decision. A fixed rate is forever, the variable rate lasts just six months.

What will happen? My gut tells me that the Treasury likes keeping things at the status quo, and that would mean keeping a 0.00% fixed rate. The data, though, present a pretty good case for raising the fixed rate to 0.10%. Either way, I will be buying the last half of my 2017 I Bond allocation - $10,000 per person per year - in November. But I'd be much happier about that investment with a 0.10% fixed rate. The odds:

60% chance the rate holds at 0.00%.

39.5% chance the rate rises to 0.10%

0.5% chance the rate rises higher than 0.10%

I will be posting an article on the new fixed rate after the announcement on November 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Follow me on SeekingAlpha.com to get the updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.