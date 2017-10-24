Buy, Sell, Hold Before Earnings: Groupon, Ceragon Networks, GoPro

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) will announce Q3'17 results on November 6. CRNT is a stock I have recommend in the past and performed well, however much to my surprise the stock has retreated, and now is even lower than when I first recommend it.

One of the reasons for the decline, probably, has to do with the fact that analysts are not expecting revenue growth. Analysts are expecting revenue $327M for 2017 and $320 for 2018.

However the company has made it clear it does not intend to pursue deals for the sake of adding revenue at a loss. As such, the company has been very choosy at picking projects, preferring profitability vs. revenue.

So the question is, why should anyone buy CRNT, if very few expect any kind of growth in the future?

The first reason is that this is a very cheap stock. CRNT is trading at a 10 P/E and 0.5X revenue. As such, all bad news is baked in the price of the stock. In other words, I see almost zero downside, unless something catastrophic is announced.

Technically the stock has been hovering around $2 a share for a while. I do see several indicators looking bullish, however we will need something positive in order for the stock to move.

Finally, buying any stock at rock-bottom prices leaves room for a positive surprise. This could be anything like an earnings surprise, better guidance or some kind of announcement pertaining to new contract win. Any one of the above will be enough to move this stock.

Groupon (GRPN) is a stock I like a lot and have recommend it several times. For the most part, I have made good money buying and selling GRPN over the past several years.

However, while the company has been getting its act together, it has not been able to grow by much. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $0.12 for 2017 and $0.16 for 2018. Also, revenue is expected to come in at $2.86B in 2017 and $2.93B in 2018.

In other words, neither revenue growth or EPS is something that gets me excited at the $5 handle. Unless GRPN surprises the market on its Q3'17 conference call on November1, I do not think there is much upside to its stock (if any).

One of the reasons I always liked GRPN was the reduction in the share float.

So I will be listening very closely to hear what the company has to say about future share repurchases. To me, share repurchases are as important as earnings in the case of GRPN. This because both growth and EPS are weak, and I see share repurchases as a sort of compensation for weak growth.

Also, I'm curios as to how the deal announced with GrubHub (GRUB) is going.

Also, on a technical note the stock seems to be correcting. All my indicators point to short-term price pressure. I'm assuming the market is cashing in short-term profits and taking a wait and see attitude toward the stock.

I have bought the stock back and further over the years. The last time I sold was above $5 and bought as low as $3 a share recently. This is not a bad profit for several months. My basis for buying on and off GRPN has been betting on a turnaround. And while the company has been doing ok, I can't say it's a "wow."

So while I'm not negative on the company, I think talking profits at current levels is a wining proposition for those who bought at lower levels.

GoPro (GPRO) also will announce Q3'17 results on November 1. Contrary to CRTN and GRPN, we know GPRO's results will be on the top range of management's previous guidance in the range between 290-$310 million and gross margins 36%-38%.

I however think results might be better than guidance. Reason being, guidance was too early in the quarter. This means things might be better than guidance.

GPRO forecasts it will be profitable in Q3 on a non-GAAP basis. And if I'm right as per my previous article, I also think the company will be profitable for the entire year.

And with the company's new impressive product arsenal, not only will growth and profitability be achieved in 2017, but I think the company stands a good chance to achieve double-digit growth for 2018.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $1.35B for 2017, an increase of 14% Y/Y, and revenue of $1.44B for 2018, which means growth of 6.3%. However I think these estimates might prove too conservative. Even if the above figures are confirmed and growth does not surprise the market, the company is on a clear path to growth and profitability.

On a technical note, most indicators are bearish, however things are begging to become bullish. GPRO has corrected recently from the $12 handle. However I think we could see $12 again in the blink of an eye, if results are even slightly better than guidance. I for one think they will be, and are fully invested.