T-Mobile: The Uncarrier Stands Out In The Telecom World

I wonder if now may be a good time to jump in and partake in one of the few growth stories in the telecom world.

CEO John Legere and team have delivered another signature "beat and raise".

Before the opening bell on Monday, T-Mobile US (TMUS) reported revenues of $10.0 billion that were an inch above expectations, but represented the company's slowest YOY top-line growth since 4Q15. EPS of $0.63 topped estimates by a healthy 17 cents, as margins remained resilient relative to the headwinds faced by peers lately.

Credit: The Verge

Top-line strength could be observed across the board, with branded postpaid revenues up YOY in the mid-single digits and the rest of the business (i.e. other services and equipment) up about +10%. As the graph below illustrates, T-Mobile continues to outperform the U.S.-based peer group on retail postpaid net adds, having raked in nearly twice as many accounts as runner-up Verizon (VZ) since the beginning of 2016 and without showing signs of giving its competitors much room to breathe. Postpaid churn ticked up sequentially to 1.23%, but fell below year-ago levels of 1.32% in what I believe to have been decent operational results. I estimate that 29 cents of T-Mobile's sizable 35-cent non-GAAP YOY improvement came from revenue growth, with the services side of the business accounting for virtually all of the upside.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

The rest of the net earnings increase came largely on the back of improved gross margins: 58.0% vs. last year's 57.3%, aided by improved profitability metrics in equipment. Although the 69-bp YOY total company margin expansion may seem unimpressive to the more demanding investor, it cuts against the grain given sector-wide pricing pressures and increased network costs associated with the new unlimited data plans introduced by all major U.S. carriers in 2017. Case in point: Verizon's 3Q17 service margins came in -180 bps softer as compared with 3Q16, and I expect AT&T (T) to follow suit. I believe T-Mobile's EPS beat was driven precisely by these relatively strong margins, which is great news for investors who were skeptical about what increased competitive challenges could mean for the company's bottom line this year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from T-Mobile's filings

Elsewhere, opex remained under check: flat YOY despite the +8% top line increase and allowing the company to produce operating leverage. Effective tax rate moved up, but not enough to cause any meaningful impact to net income. The company also increase guidance on postpaid net adds and adjusted EBITDA for the full year, which I believe helped to send the stock up about +2% during yesterday's trading session.

On the T-Mobile stock

Earlier this year, I issued a mildly optimistic but cautious statement about TMUS as a result of "the potential price and market share wars and the rich valuations". About 10 months later, I notice that T-Mobile has been weathering the storm better than its key peers. While I don't expect the competitive pressures to subside, the "Uncarrier" has been proving that it can deal with the challenges fairly well.

TMUS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG T-Mobile - TMUS 25.7x 19.0% 1.4x Verizon (VZ) 13.1x 2.8% 4.7x AT&T (T) 12.0x 3.8% 3.2x

With the stock valued at 25.7x forward earnings that might be justified by the rich +19% expected EPS growth in the long term, I start to see the appeal of TMUS with fewer restrictions. As the stock's P/E multiple has come down about five turns from the low 30s of June, I wonder if now may be a good time to jump in and partake in one of the few growth stories in the telecom world.

