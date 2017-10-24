Q&A Session With Trader Tax Consultant Robert Green, CPA

Mr. Green shares his expertise on topics that relate to tax treatment of trade related vehicles such as ETPs.

A regular reader paired TBOT up with Robert Green, CPA in the hopes that we could enhance the educational experience for readers.

This past Friday, TBOT had the pleasure of having a discussion with Mr. Robert Green, CPA of GreenTraderTax.com. Before we begin, we owe a special thanks to reader toombsb for taking it upon himself to make the introduction and suggest an interview. This opportunity likely would not have presented itself otherwise, and we hope readers are able to benefit.

The phone session with Mr. Green was both productive and enjoyable. I stressed the importance of running a Q&A session that steered clear of the two extremes of vague infomercial at the one hand and esoteric technicalities at the other. In engaging the expertise of a tax accountant, I was reminded of a fun story I heard from Forbes Contributor Tony Nitti:

First thing this morning, I was scheduled for an upper endoscopy. As the anesthesiologist prepared to put me under, he asked what I did for a living and I explained that I'm a CPA who also writes about tax law, and that today was a critical day in the tax reform process. He then asked me what I thought the GOP's tax plan would be, and as I began expounding on the finer points of budget reconciliation, deficit-neutral tax reform and dynamic scoring, the sweet embrace of sleep finally took hold. It took forty-five minutes for the anesthesiologist to wake up.

My belief is that Mr. Green has targeted the middle ground in this session, giving readers enough detail to spur their interest and truly be informative, while not getting overly technical or "giving away the farm".

In that spirit, let us now turn to the Q&A. Mr. Green's responses are in italics.

1) Although a great deal of information about you and your firm is available on GreenTraderTax.com, would you mind giving us a brief description of what differentiates you from other CPA firms?

We care about and focus on traders: Trading is a real profession, and other tax professionals and solution providers underserve them. Traders deserve tax advice from CPAs and tax attorneys who are acutely aware of different tax laws and regulations that apply to them. We've worked hard defending "trader tax status" (TTS) business tax benefits, improving Section 475 MTM "tax loss insurance," retaining lower 60/40 tax rates in Section 1256, applying Section 1256g to spot forex, preventing financial transactions taxes, and protecting the trading industry from over-regulation. Traders provide essential liquidity to financial markets; if the government constrains traders, it's hurtful to the economy.

2) Is it possible for someone to receive services from your firm strictly for trading-related issues while continuing to work with a different tax professional for the rest of their return?

Yes. We offer to consult clients on trader tax issues. Our trade accounting service helps active securities traders with difficult wash sale loss adjustments and/or Section 475 MTM accounting. TTS traders use our trader entity formation service to arrange employee benefit deductions including health insurance and retirement plans. We prepare the entity tax return and clients may choose to retain a local CPA for individual returns. We recommend engaging our firm for all tax compliance work unless the client has other significant business or investment activity that their local CPA knows well.

3) How long have you been providing accounting and tax services relating specifically to volatility-related products?

I founded Green & Company CPAs in 1983. We grew into Green, Neuschwander & Manning, LLC by 2014. I began covering tax treatment for volatility products in June 2016. See my blog posts: Tax Treatment For Volatility Products Including ETNs (June 2016), Tax Treatment For Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (July 2017), and How To Apply Lower Tax Rates To Volatility Options (September 2017). Our CPA firm has been reporting volatility products on tax returns since the inception of these products.

4) Is it common for tax firms to categorize volatility products in a way that is less than optimal? If so, what do they typically get wrong?

Yes, many tax preparers cut corners, relying on broker-issued 1099-Bs. Most report CBOE-listed options on volatility ETNs and ETFs organized as publicly traded partnerships, like equities. We think these products are Section 1256 contracts with tax advantages.

Section 1256 rules apply to "non-equity" options, and these items receive the coveted lower 60/40 tax rates. (At the maximum tax brackets for 2017, the top Section 1256 contract tax rate is 28% - 12% lower than the top ordinary rate of 39.6%. See the 60/40 rates table on our site.)

Several brokerage firms classify options on volatility products as "equity options" taxed as securities. Our CPA firm established a substantial authority position to treat most of these volatility options as non-equity options. Don't expect brokers to correct 1099-Bs if the tax treatment is uncertain. Be prepared to depart from the 1099-B reporting and include an explanation in footnotes and Form 8275. If your tax savings is significant, it's wise to obtain a substantial authority opinion from a qualified tax attorney to protect against accuracy-related tax penalties. (See my blog post, How To Apply Lower Tax Rates To Volatility Options.)

5) What are the most common trading-related tax mistakes made by individuals who do not use professional help?

Many active traders don't know about trader tax status (TTS), Section 475 MTM elections for ordinary loss treatment, different forex tax treatment, trader entities with employee benefit plans, the tax treatment of various financial products, Obamacare taxes on investment income, and international tax matters for traders.

Many TTS traders are entitled to but don't deduct business and home-office expenses. They get few expenses allowed on Schedule A as investment expenses. They become stuck with significant capital loss carryovers when they could have filed a simple election statement to deduct trading losses without limitation against all other types of income in the current year or prior two tax years with an NOL carryback. (See These Tax Errors Will Cost Professional Traders Dearly.)

6) What is the current tax treatment of gains and losses on volatility-related products, and how do you perceive the likelihood of it changing as a result of tax reform?

The tax reform framework did not address tax treatment issues for volatility products, and I don't expect any changes from current law.

Let's start with a simple one. The CFE-traded VIX futures are "regulated futures contracts" (RFCS) on a qualified board or exchange (QBE). Because Section 1256 includes RFCs, I expect brokers to use Section 1256 for these products. There's no uncertainty here.

CBOE-listed options on VIX Indexes are not equity options, referencing a single equity price or narrow-based index of equity prices. They are likely non-equity options included in Section 1256, which references a barometer VIX Index, which does not contain equity prices. Most brokers agree.

CBOE-listed options on VIX securities ETFs, structured as registered investment companies (RICs), are likely equity options because a security ETF RIC acts like a single equity. Most brokers agree.

CBOE-listed options on VIX commodity ETFs, structured as publicly traded partnerships (PTPs), are likely non-equity options because a commodity ETF PTP is not a single equity or narrow-based equity index. Most brokers disagree and treat it as an equity option, but I believe you can divert from the broker's 1099-B to use Section 1256 treatment.

CBOE-listed options on VIX ETNs are likely non-equity options because an ETN is not a single equity or narrow-based equity index. An ETN is a prepaid executory contract. Most brokers disagree and treat it as an equity option, but I believe you can use Section 1256 treatment.

Volatility ETFs and ETNs are treated like securities. Learn more on my blog post How To Apply Lower Tax Rates To Volatility Options.

7) If changes do occur, what do you think is most likely to change? More specifically, do you anticipate changes applying to both long-term and short-term capital gains?

The tax reform framework omitted capital gains tax cuts. Previous blueprints applied lower long-term capital gains rates to all capital gains, dividends, and interest income, but I expect the current law to continue.

8) Are individuals who use an LLC for their trading activities likely to benefit from potential corporate tax cuts?

The new framework's top tax rate for corporations is 20%, pass-through entities (PTE) 25%, and individuals 35%. Taxpayers and their advisers will want to consider reorganization to maximize tax benefits.

The framework narrowed the definition of which businesses may qualify for the PTE rate: "The business income of small and family-owned businesses conducted as sole proprietorships, partnerships and S corporations." Traders eligible for trader tax status are small, family-owned businesses.

The framework also calls for measures to prevent abuse of the PTE rate: "the committees [i.e., Ways and Means, and the Senate Finance Committee] will adopt measures to prevent the recharacterization of personal income into business income to prevent wealthy individuals from avoiding the top personal tax rate." We have to wait for the committees to define "wealthy" in this context. I hope the tax writers don't consider TTS trading gains as personal income rather than business income. (See How Tax Reform Framework Impacts Traders And Investors.)

9) Do you think it is possible that such changes would be retroactive for 2017?

The tax reform framework's only retroactive provision is "full expensing," active on the framework-date of Sept. 27, 2017. Other provisions won't take effect until 2018.

10) We have heard that you do not recommend holding SVXY in a tax-sheltered account such as an IRA. Can you explain the reasoning behind this?

No, this isn't something I've said. Perhaps this incorrect statement is in reference to my blog post, MLPs Can Generate Tax Bills In Retirement Accounts. I wrote it's a tax problem for retirement accounts to invest in energy businesses structured as MLPs (master limited partnerships) since the Schedule K-1 passes through business income to the investor. Retirement accounts treat business income as unrelated business income (UBI), which triggers the unrelated business income tax (UBIT). That tax bill comes as a nasty surprise to retirement account owners. A MLP is a publicly traded partnership (PTP).

Many of the volatility ETFs are organized as PTPs, but they don't operate a business, like energy production. Schedule K-1s for these items do not pass through UBI, so there is no UBIT. Plus, I don't think volatility ETF PTPs would pass through margin interest or other interest expense, which would trigger UBIT.

11) Are there any other volatility-related products you believe to be particularly poorly or well constructed from the standpoint of taxation?

An ETN holder does not own an underlying instrument or futures index, so he or she should not use Section 1256 treatment. In the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) prospectus, the tax attorneys suggested reasons why the IRS might apply Section 1256 as "possible alternative" tax treatment. But, they did not imply investors should try to use Section 1256 treatment. Our firm's tax attorneys researched whether there is "substantial authority" for the position that 1256 applies to VXX and they concluded there is no substantial authority.

12) Your web page is full of vast resources, and we encourage traders to have a look at it. That said, are there any particular resources you would point them toward (either on or off your site) to help them become more educated on these issues?

Watch my September 2017 Webinar, How To Apply Lower Tax Rates To Volatility Options and read my blog posts mentioned above. Feel free to email me at info@greentradertax.com with any questions.

On behalf of The Balance of Trade and our readers, I want to thank Robert for sharing his time and expertise. We strongly recommend that you click on some of the links to more extensive responses that Mr. Green has provided on questions or issues that are of interest to you the reader.

I cannot make promises that are not mine to keep, but if you have follow-up questions that are generally useful and do not represent overly specific tax advice for Mr. Green, you either shoot him an e-mail or ask/comment in the thread below. He may well be inclined to respond to comments.

