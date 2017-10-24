scPharmaceuticals Files To Raise $100 Million In U.S. IPO

Part of a new trend toward repurposing existing drugs for easier delivery, the company has a promising future but may need additional capital to fund its ambitions.

The firm is expecting approval as early as 1H 2018 for its subcutaneous delivery device and drug candidate.

scPharmaceuticals intends to raise $100 million in an IPO according to an S-1 filing.

Quick Take

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) has filed an S-1 registration statement to sell $100 million in common stock in a U.S. IPO.

The company is developing subcutaneous drug delivery technologies and related therapies to reduce costs and increase convenience from standard intravenous delivery.

We don’t know the final IPO terms yet, although I like the firm’s prospects. I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn the details.

Company and Technology

Burlington, Massachusetts-based scPharma was founded in 2014 to develop more cost-effective ways to deliver drugs that assist in improved patient adherence and convenience.

Management is headed by CEO John Tucker, who has been with the firm since January 2017 and was previously CEO of Algal Scientific and Alcresta.

Below is a brief overview video of scPharma’s approach to handling heart patient fluid overload:

(Source: MD Magazine)

The company’s current pipeline is composed of subcutaneous delivery of Furoscix (scFurosemide) via its sc2Wear Infusor device, as well as other candidates as shown below:

(Source: scPharma)

An additional benefit of its scFurosemide delivery system is that it provides treatment while allowing the patient mobility with minimal interruption of their normal daily routines.

The firm has completed trials for its lead candidate and submitted an NDA to the FDA. Management stated that it expects ‘a standard product review of ten months from the receipt date and potential FDA approval in the first half of 2018.’

Investors have invested around $80 million in the company to-date, and include venture capital firms such as 5AM Ventures, OrbiMed, Lundbeckfond and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, an Indian biopharma.

Market and Competition

According to a recent market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global drug delivery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2016 to 2021, reaching $625 billion in total size.

Of course, scPharma’s market is a small subset of that total, but I have noted a continuing trend toward less invasive, lower cost drug delivery systems as new materials science combined with faster R&D capabilities have created opportunities for new market entrants.

The area of repurposing drugs formerly delivered by IV-only is a promising subsector of the drug delivery technology market.

Part of the potential benefit to firms such as scPharma is that they develop proprietary formulations of already approved drugs to combine them with their new delivery device. The result is a more defensible advantage rather than just delivering the same compound in a new device.

For new, purpose-built subcutaneous devices, it is difficult to determine direct competition.

However, companies such as Unilife have developed off-the-shelf devices for wearable injectors of various types. Unfortunately for the Unilife, it recently filed for bankruptcy, so the outlook for independent device developers appears problematic.

Financials and IPO Details

scPharma’s recent financial results are typical of a regulatory stage biopharma in that it has no revenues and significant R&D and G&A costs.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: scPharma S-1)

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $39 million in cash and $3.7 million in total liabilities.

scPharma intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although that figure is commonly used as a placeholder and could change significantly.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

pre-commercial planning and commercialization of Furoscix, if approved, including the development of our sales and marketing infrastructure automation necessary to increase manufacturing capacity for our sc2Wear Infusor research and development, including for our infectious diseases program working capital and other general corporate purposes

Listed managers of the IPO include Jefferies, Leerink Partners and BMO Capital Markets.

Commentary

scPharma is a late stage biopharma/medical device hybrid firm that appears to be on the cusp of what it expects to be FDA approval in 1H 2018.

Upon marketing approval in the U.S. for its lead candidate scFurosemide/sc2Wear Infusor, scPharma intends to sell its solution via a direct sales force of approximately 40 individuals.

Depending on the amount it raises in the IPO, it may need additional financing to support this significant rollout effort at the same time it is continuing clinical trials for its scCeftriaxone candidate, so investors considering this IPO would be well advised to be in the stock for a multi-year period to see its potential upside.

We don’t know the proposed post-IPO market cap or expected price per share, so I’ll provide a final opinion when we know more details.

Assuming the firm’s expected FDA approval materializes and depending on valuation, this IPO will be one to watch as its device and platform are promising entrants into a market desirous of improved drug delivery options for patients.

