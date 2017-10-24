MannKind: Bankruptcy Fears Fade Away

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) recently got a vote of confidence from its debt holders as they chose to restructure key maturities and outstanding debt, further extending MannKind's runway to get Afrezza commercially successful. The company also announced it is seeking approval for Afrezza in Brazil as its first step toward establishing international sales. Bankruptcy fears at this time are minimal as debt holders, who know the company's financial situation better than anyone, choose stock and options for the long term rather than cash now on a bet that MannKind can be successful in getting Afrezza commercially successful over the next few years.

Exchanged senior convertible notes in the amount of approximately $27.7 million due August 2018 for senior convertible notes in the amount of approximately $23.7 million due October 2021 and 973,236 shares of common stock.

The October 2021 notes feature a 5.75% interest rate and, the best part about them, is that MannKind can choose to pay the interest in stock as long as certain conditions are met. The notes also are convertible at the option of the debt holders at any time before the maturity date at a conversion price of approximately $5.15 per share subject to customary adjustments in these situations. MannKind has the option to cause any or all of the 2021 notes, at any time before the last business day preceding maturity, to be mandatorily converted into shares of common stock if the reported sales price of the stock equals or exceeds 120% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 10 trading days in any 20-day trading period within five days of the mandatory conversion notice.

This is actually a tremendous deal for both MannKind, where cash is king, and the holders of its debt who can demand cash at the end of the maturity period if sales never materialize or become significant shareholders in the company if sales do materialize, and the stock appreciates along with MannKind's prospects. MannKind now has the potential to pay off most of its significant long-term debt (principal and interest) with shares of its common stock instead of using its limited cash liquidity as it works to get the company profitable over the next year or two. Debt holders now have in place a long-term debt obligation on MannKind where they earn respectable interest (in stock or cash each year) with the option to receive significant stock rewards if the stock does well, which it can then sell on the open market for cash, or, if the prospects remain promising, hold on for the long term as significant shareholders.

Extended the maturity of $10 million of the Deerfield facility from October 31, 2017, to January 15, 2018, and allowed for such principal to be converted into common stock.

In this agreement MannKind puts $10 million in escrow for the 9.75% senior convertible notes and postpones the maturity date of the notes from the end of October 2017 until the middle of January next year. Deerfield also has an option here to convert principal due from time to time into an aggregate of up to 4 million shares of MannKind common stock under certain circumstances.

This deal, like the previous, is a win-win for both MannKind and its debt holder Deerfield. MannKind again gets to hold on to its cash by placing it in escrow ($10 million is not a short-term concern for the company after its latest capital raise) for the next few months as the company expects to see sales ramp up from the beneficial fallout of its latest positive FDA label changes. The best-case scenario for MannKind in this deal is that sales materialize significantly enough over the next 2-3 months that Deerfield elects to receive its January payment over time in stock awards and MannKind gets most of its money in escrow back in the middle of next January. Deerfield wins by getting its $10 million payment due at the end of October put into an escrow account for a few months, at an attractive interest rate, with it having the option at the end of that maturity to take the cash and interest, or to use its options and obtain additional shares of MannKind stock, which it can sell on the market, or keep at its whim.

MannKind continues to benefit from the recent positive FDA label changes, which helped the stock quadruple in a little over a week, showing the strength of movements possible for the stock on positive news.

This allowed MannKind to do a much needed and significant cash raise at near the highs of the stocks upward momentum. It also is the basis for why the company was able to renegotiate some of its main debt obligations into longer maturities with very possible stock conversion outcomes allowing MannKind to hold onto its cash instead of paying its obligations with its most valuable resource.

Finally, MannKind also noted that it and BIOMM SA submitted a registration dossier to ANVISA for Afrezza approval in Brazil. This submission includes the recent positive FDA label changes on prescribing information, along with Afrezza's rapid time-action profile. This is exciting for the company insofar as it is a first step into international markets. Brazil is a top 10 country for diabetes rates according to the World Health Organization. Upon approval for release BIOMM SA will be responsible for promotion, distribution, and sales of Afrezza in Brazil with MannKind supplying the Afrezza. This frees up MannKind to focus on the U.S. market while BIOMM assumes all the risk inherent in Brazil. MannKind will simply sit back and make money off selling Afrezza to BIOMM without having to commit any time or resources directly to the venture. While this venture has little significance for the company in the near term, it is a step in the right direction for MannKind as it will seek other international opportunities in the future.

The recent debt restructurings are a serious blow to bankruptcy theorists who specialize in gloom and doom scenarios that have circled the MannKind since long before FDA approval. The main risk of bankruptcy for MannKind comes from its debt holders, who had the option to put MannKind in a bind by demanding their cash at maturity after the company did its recent capital raise. The fact that its main debt holders have now restructured their agreements, and prolonged maturities, speaks volumes as they now see adequate risk/reward for extending MannKind the time it needs to ramp up sales instead of taking cash now and exiting their positions. If MannKind's debt holders, who know their financial situation better than anyone on earth, are optimistic enough to bet on MannKind's future, maybe that is a sign that MannKind might be an opportune risk investment for an individual investor with the stomach for a high risk/reward scenario. I remain long MNKD as the story continues to unfold. Best of luck to all.