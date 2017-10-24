I Just Added These 3 High-Yield Names

Not only have I increased my portfolio's yield, but I also believe the additions (as a whole) have better long-term income growth prospects than DAL & BMY.

Last week I wrote an article about my desire to increase my portfolio's average dividend yield. Well, since then, I've made a couple of trades to help me accomplish that goal. First, I sold my Delta Air Lines (DAL) position, locking in 13.99% gains since buying shares in late August. Secondly, I trimmed back my overweight Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) position, locking in 16.01% gains. I used the proceeds from these two trades to initiate positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), and CBL & Associates Properties (CBL). In doing so, I'm significantly increased my yield on a relative basis. I also believe that I've increased my dividend growth prospects moving forward as well, killing two birds with one stone.

Delta Air Lines:

When I purchased my DAL position on August 24th, I definitely expected to hold the shares for more than a couple of months. Simply put, I thought the shares looked too cheap at $45.52 where I bought them. DAL's sell-off in late August pushed the company's share price down to levels somewhat in-line with the ones where Berkshire famously built its position in the long avoided airlines and I felt comfortable following Buffett and crew into this trade.

With that said, I knew that this wouldn't likely be a long-term holding for me. It's well known that airlines have historically been a place where even the best investors lose money. I felt comfortable taking a risk in the industry because of recent industry wide consolidation and the increasing profits that we're seeing in the legacy domestic carriers; however, this is still a highly competitive space and while I think long-term demand for air travel is only going to increase, I much prefer to have exposure to this long-term mega-trend with companies like Boeing (BA) and United Technologies (UTX). These later two companies have much wider moats, in my opinion.

DAL was paying a solid, 2.68% dividend when I bought shares, meaning that I would be paid nicely while I waited for a rebound. Well, it turned out that I didn't even need to factor in this yield to my equation. I never collected a dividend payment from Delta, selling my shares at $51.89 late last week when United (UAL) posted ugly earnings/guidance that sent their shares plummeting more than 12%. I didn't want industry contagion to put my DAL profits at risk and since shares were nearing my exit point in the mid $50's, I decided not to be greedy and sold my shares without squabbling over a couple of dollars per share.

DAL still appears to be cheap at today's share price, though I admit that it's quite difficult to evaluate an airline. I was piggy back riding on Berkshire's work on my original purchase and they don't appear to be buying shares at these levels. DAL expects PRASM to grow in Q4, which could easily push shares higher, though as I said, I view the airlines as a risky investment space and I only feel comfortable owning shares in this space when they're trading with very wide margins of safety.

This sale increased the cash position in my portfolio from ~10.8% to ~11.4%.

Bristol Myers Squibb:

BMY has been an overweight position in my portfolio for some time now. I never really meant for it to become that way, but from mid 2016-early 2017, as the company ran into sector wide issues regarding potential healthcare reform/legislation and disappointing results for Opdivo in lung cancer trials, I found myself continually averaging down as the share price dropped and dropped. I originally bought shares of BMY is August on 2016 for $63.45. This purchase came after a strong, double digit pullback related to Opdivo that I thought was overdone. Well, it turns out that dip was just the beginning of the stock's eventually weakness that pushed shares down below $50. As the stock fell, I added to my position at $60.02, $55.63, $49.89, and $49.29.

When the dust finally settled after these five purchases, BMY was one of my largest positions. This was a problem that I hoped to fix over time. I like BMY as an investment. I think Opdivo remains the spearhead of one of the world's best oncology platforms. I view BMY as a blue chip bio-pharma company, but BMY doesn't have the dividend yield/dividend growth history and/or prospects for it to be a core position within my portfolio. This may come to a surprise to many because of how often BMY is lauded as a blue chip healthcare name, but BMY's 5 year DGR is only 2.71%.

Thankfully, I was able to reduce my BMY exposure earlier in the year when the stock rebounded to $56. I locked in profits there, selling one of the lots of shares I bought below $50 in a retirement account. After that sale my cost basis was $55.40; today I locked in further profits at $64.27. After selling these shares, BMY's weighting in my portfolio is back down to ~1.75%, so still one of my largest stakes, but no longer a top 10 allocation.

Today, BMY aren't exactly cheap, trading for ~21.4x 2017 EPS expectations. BMY looks a bit better on a forward basis, trading for ~20x 2018 EPS expectations, though I still view this as pricey. Morningstar gives BMY a $64 fair value estimate and S&P Capital IQ's fair value calculation is $59. Due to its recent run-up in share price, BMY's dividend yield currently sits at 2.43%. This yield simply isn't attractive enough to keep me over weight when I factor in the likelihood that management will continue to increase the dividend in the low single digits moving forward.

Around $50, I thought there was an M&A floor beneath the stock. I still think BMY remains a target for mega cap pharma companies such as Pfizer (PFE), though I think much of that will depend on what happens with corporate tax reform. I've always said that holding onto shares because of M&A speculation isn't a sold strategy though. Selling these shares is another example of casting greed aside. If BMY does get bought by another pharma co. I will still benefit significantly with my current exposure, but I feel better now BMY with representing a smaller portion of my overall portfolio.

This sale increased my cash position to ~12%.

Adding High Yield:

I've had my eye on both BIP and BEP for some time now. I've been going back and forth between the two when trying to decide which one to buy. I'm a big fan of the Brookfield management strategy, focusing on buying undervalued assets that the market has mispriced. I think about these guys in the same vein as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) and Blackstone (BX). I like owning these valued focused companies like this because I know that in the event of a major economic downturn, I can be sure that they will be out there, buying assets at attractive valuations, bolstering long-term growth prospects.

I like BEP's higher yield and focus on sustainable energy, but I also acknowledge that BIP has more flexibility with its purchases, likely giving it better growth potential moving forward. I also imagine that BIP is likely less sensitive to interest rate policy than the more constrained BEP. At the end of the day, I decided the simplest/safest thing to do was simply dividend the funds I was thinking about dedicating towards either company in two and buy both.

I don't think that BIP or BEP represent tremendous values at today's prices. That said, they do offer above average yields, which I'm happy to begin collecting as I continue to build these positions over time. Sometimes when I buy shares in the market, I know that they're likely going to be trading vehicles. This was the case with DAL and eventually BMY, as I allowed myself to become overweight. This isn't the case with BIP and BEP. I expect both of these companies to be long-term holdings for me.

I know that many DGI investors may not be overly familiar with the Brookfield L.P.'s. These companies aren't talked about nearly as often as the large domestic utilities, industrial names, or dividend aristocrats. First of all, that's because the company isn't based in the U.S.; both BIP and BEP are Bermuda based limited partnerships. I'm not a tax professional by any means, but I know that investors owning shares of BIP and/or BEP in the U.S. should expect a K-1 form. I know this turns away many DGI investors because of complications associated with K-1's, but from everything that I've read regarding these L.P.'s, Brookfield does its best to avoid UBIT, making things a bit easier for shareholders. I bought my shares in a retirement account, hoping to further simplify things a bit. I guess I'll see how this goes in the spring-time with Turbotax.

K-1/tax issues aside, I'm attracted to BIP and BEP because of the focus on cash flows in their business models. Brookfield's stated goals for both BIP and BEP is to generate long-term 12-15% returns on equity and provide unitholders with sustainable 5-9% annual distribution growth. When you consider the fact that the two companies yield 4% and 5.4% respectively, this makes for a very impressive combination of income and income growth.

BIP has a ~15b market cap, managing a diversified portfolio of assets across the gambit with regard to global infrastructure. BIP owns railroads, shipping ports, regulated utilities, transmission lines, pipelines, cell towers, fiber lines, and toll roads across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Since 2009, BIP has generated a 24% CAGR for its per unit FFO and a 12% CAGR with regard to per unit distributions. Since its inception, BIP has outperformed the S&P 500 drastically, with 19% annual returns versus the SPY's 8% annual returns.

BEP has a ~$10.5b market cap, managing a portfolio of renewable assets in markets in North America, Columbia, Brazil, and Western Europe. The U.S. makes up 65% of BEP's cash flows, making this a prime play for any domestic infrastructure legislative plans. Right now, 88% of BEP's power is generated by hydroelectric assets, though it has been expanding its wind/solar portfolios. The company lauds its stable cash flows, 92% of which are currently contracted. BEP is a bit of a newer fund, making it difficult to track long-term performance, but the company has generated 14% average annual returns since 2011. It is worth mentioning that because of BEP's reliance on hydroelectric power, the company's cash flows are susceptible to weather events like drought. I imagine risks like this are why BEP's yield is much higher than BIP's.

Like I said before, at the end of the day, I think owning both is a nice compromise between growth and yield, offering global diversification and a wide variety of cash flow generating assets that should continue to provide solid returns over the long-term. Making matters better, both L.P.'s are backed by a master partner (Brookfield Asset Management) assuring plenty of available funds if/when attractive opportunities arise.

I view both BIP and BEP as relatively safe, income oriented investments. The third company that I purchased with my DAL/BMY proceeds doesn't quite fall into this category. The CBL shares that I purchased represent a highly speculative, high income play. CBL currently yields 12.63%. This is the second highest yield in my portfolio, behind another speculative bet that I recently made in Uniti Group (UNIT).

Like UNIT, I view CBL as a potentially massively mispriced asset with major upside potential. That said, I'd be remiss if I didn't also admit that both UNIT and CBL could end up being terrible value traps. I like the idea of adding high yielding distressed assets to my portfolio, though these positions will remain rather small. Like UNIT, my CBL purchase weighting was 0.375% of my portfolio.

Unlike the rest of the REITs that I own, when looking at CBL's real estate portfolio, I admit that the company's holdings are far from best in class. One might even argue that the quality of this company's portfolio is low. CBL focuses on b-class malls, an area of the retail space that has really been hit hard in the face of new competition from e-commerce and changing secular shopping trends. I worry about the long-term viability of these malls as they current sit. CBL's management team has done a good job of renovating failing locations, turning away from struggling anchor tenants and focusing on other, more consumer driven options, such as entertainment or dining options. I think this is going to be necessary for all but the most profitable malls and I'm happy to see CBL attempting to evolve with the times.

However, even while considering the secular headwinds that CBL faces, I think the company's, valuation is absurdly low, trading at less than 4x the midpoint of management's 2017 FFO guidance.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

This bargain barrel valuation, combined with the company's double digit yield (which is well covered by this guidance as well), was enough to inspire me to take a small, speculative bet on CBL. I don't expect to see any income growth out of CBL, but the stock doesn't need to do that with the yield so high. I'll be quite happy with this investment so long as CBL management maintains the dividend at current levels. Right now the dividend appears to be well covered by FFO, though I wouldn't call it safe, by any means, with the long-term secular headwinds that this company faces.

The market isn't pricing in any growth at these levels. Actually, it appears to be pricing in much worse than that. I think any sort of stabilization trends that lead to a slight change in market sentiment regarding CBL and/or the b-class mall space could send these shares much higher. I imagine that this type of investment will require a great deal of intestinal fortitude moving forward, as is the case with all distressed assets, but that is why I'm keeping my weighting relatively low.

After adding shares of BIP, BEP, and CBL, may cash position is down to ~10.5%. I decided to raise cash to make the purchases by selling shares because in today's market environment, I want to maintain a ~10% cash position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, BMY, BRK.B, BIP, BEP, CBL, BA, UTX, BX, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.