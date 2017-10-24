'Earnings Season' Will Be The Next Nonsense Excuse To Overpay For Stocks

By Parke Shall

What a Tuesday morning it was. Immediately, right off the bat, earnings have been coming in since first thing and many companies have reported numbers that have impressed the market. Staples like General Motors (GM) and Caterpillar (CAT) will likely be leading the Dow Jones higher today, as both companies produced earnings that far exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. In addition, companies like JetBlue (JBLU), TD Ameritrade (AMTD), McDonald's (MCD) and 3M (MMM) also reported this morning, adding fuel to the fire with good looking numbers and produced earnings that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.



At 6AM EST Tuesday morning, Dow futures were already rumbling higher by about 60 points (update: Dow is now up more than 180) and there was no doubt in our minds that the market would extend these gains and that the headline du jour across all the financial media and all of the markets Tuesday will be that stocks are heading higher as a result of positive earnings reports.

While the rest of Wall Street is taking this narrative and mainlining it intravenously as an excuse to be uber-bullish yet again, we are once again going to play the skeptic and explain why we believe bidding up an already expensive market based on these earnings reports isn’t a strategy that we will be putting to use anytime soon.



First, we will give credit where is due. The numbers coming out of many major companies this morning look fantastic. In fact, it looks as though it is shaping up to be another quarter of earnings across the market that will likely exceed expectations. But in order to understand this better, we need to look at how these companies got in a position to blowout earnings over these last few quarters. Then, we need to look at some important items that are rarely examined in earnings reports and finally, we will make our case as to why we continue to believe that reducing long exposure here is a good strategy.



Earnings have been impressive as a result of two things. The first is the Fed's policy of doing anything necessary to create spending that it has used over the last 10 years since the recession. The second catalyst for earnings beats has been that low interest rates have allowed companies to take on debt to buy back shares. In some cases, like with McDonald several quarters ago, the buying back of shares can become a Band-Aid to helping solve a companies operational issues. In the case of McDonald’s, we wrote months ago that we believed the company was using share buybacks to move its stock higher, which would ultimately distract people from some of the underlying operational issues at the company. This seemed to work, and the stock has risen precipitously since then.

MCD data by YCharts

But let’s look at two of the often ignored and negative issues that these catalysts create. The first is that spending as a result of Fed policy is, for the most part, largely engineered and not indicative of an actual recovery, we believe. Engineered spending only pushes us further into yet another bubble that nobody is talking about, acknowledging or worried about right now. That chicken will come home to roost at some point. But, as the market wants to celebrate, it is a "boom" until such time.



Second, companies have been taking on debt to buy back their own stock. This does a couple of things. Most importantly, it reduces the amount of outstanding shares that a company has on issue, allowing each share outstanding to have a claim to a bigger portion of the company‘s net income. In 2016, stock buybacks hit record levels:

The largest U.S. corporations are awash with cash and they are not afraid to spend it—on buying back their own shares. S&P 500 companies, determined to keep their share prices on a good footing during the turbulent market conditions at the start of the year, spent $161.4 billion on share buybacks in the first quarter of 2016. It’s the second-largest quarterly expenditure on buybacks after the record spent in the third quarter of 2007. 2007 was also the last year when corporate managers were as enthusiastic about buybacks as they are now. In the 12-month period ending March 2016, S&P 500 companies spent a record $589.4 billion on share repurchases according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, beating the previous year-over-year record of $589.1 billion set in 2007.

This can have the effect of making EPS numbers look better than they normally would on a per share basis, even if the company misses or only meets with its total net income number for the quarter. While this little type of financial engineering is perfectly legal and can sometimes be accretive to earnings, there are also times during a "boom" cycle where companies may find themselves buying back stock at a time when the stock isn't trading at a discount. The cases of both McDonald’s and Caterpillar both present themselves as these types of scenarios to us. Ultimately, what this does is eliminate shareholder value, but the effects of poor capital allocation often take many quarters or sometimes many years to rear their heads. For the time being, companies don’t really care because the reduced share count immediately results in a better looking earnings report.



One of the other hazards of this type of financial engineering is that companies continue to leverage themselves. At a time where individuals have ramped their debt levels higher than those reached during the 2008 crisis, corporate debt is now also on the rise in an alarming fashion. Per Reuters,

Americans’ debt level notched another record high in the second quarter, after having earlier in the year surpassed its pre-crisis peak, on the back of modest rises in mortgage, auto and credit card debt, where delinquencies jumped. Total U.S. household debt was $12.84 trillion in the three months to June, up $552 billion from a year ago, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York report published on Tuesday. The proportion of overall debt that was delinquent, at 4.8 percent, was on par with the previous quarter. However a red flag was raised over the transitions of credit card balances into delinquency, which the New York Fed said “ticked up notably.”

CNBC also reported earlier this year,

Corporate debt hit new highs in 2016, even as earnings grew at a slower pace. The gradual increase in debt in recent years has attracted attention because the ratio of debt to corporate earnings usually peaks during economic downturns, not during economic expansions. That imbalance, which has led some investors to worry about the health of the market, is not spread evenly across all companies. Much of the debt accumulation relative to earnings has taken place in a few industries, according to an analysis by CNBC. Over the last decade, total annual EBITDA for the S&P 500 as a whole rose and then flattened, while debt issuance has continued to take off in recent years. That means that the net debt over EBITDA ratio, or how many years it would take to pay off that corporate debt, has been driven up.

It seems like almost every staple stock now has "taken advantage" of being able to take on cheap debt.



Debt is hardly ever mentioned or brought up when earnings are reported. Earnings are much more about what the company is bringing in in terms of profit over the course of the quarter and not the balance sheet. But even this can have its fallacies. We recommend that investors skip looking at the P&L for the most part and focus on the tangible cash a company is bringing on a quarterly basis. Many times when companies get creative with revenue recognition or any part of the income statement, the net income number can differ greatly from the amount of cash that the company is able to generate from operations. We have found that cash flow is far more important and should be the "numbers behind the numbers" that investors and analysts focus on at inflection points like the market is at now.



So while we sit through what will likely be another earnings season "boom" we want investors to focus on what the cost of bringing in these earnings has been over the last few years. We are again pushing out a spending bubble that will undoubtedly at some point have to end. Corporations have taken on large amounts of debt. American households have also taken on massive amounts of debt. Finally, each company’s cash flow can often times tell a different story than its income statement, which can often times be "geared" by companies using capital to buy back shares.



After the nonsense "earnings season" narrative will come the even bigger non-sequitur of a "Santa rally", which to us basically seems like a stock market Hallmark holiday that investors use to get even drunker on euphoria and continue bidding up stocks. We'll address that problem in a month or two when we get there.



As we stated in a few of our previous articles, we believe that rallies should be used to reduce exposure to big cap dividend paying stocks and also to cause investors to look at the other side of the coin with the S&P PE nearing 18 and the Shiller PE now over 31. We believe that most market wide rallies should for the most part be sold or taken with a degree of skepticism and we believe capital would be better allocated in things like precious metals, emerging stock markets and foreign currencies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.