Throwing oil on the fire in the form of pro-cyclical policies seems unwarranted and risky to us.

We can only hope it does, at least for a while as it takes some of the sting out of the biggest risks in the world economy.

Goldman Sachs argues that the synchronized growth spurt in the world economy is unlikely to last.

The world economy is in the first synchronized upswing since a long time, but this has Goldman Sachs worry that this is as good as it gets. They point to a world PMI above 60, which is fairly unprecedented

What's more, it tends to quickly reverse from these levels, here is Kostin from Goldman (from Yahoo):

Although economic data are extremely strong now, an ISM reading above 60 typically marks the peak of growth and presages economic and equity deceleration," he said. "Since 1980, the ISM has exceeded 60 in eight separate episodes; four of those lasted only one month...

And the kicker:

Investors buying the S&P 500 at ISM readings of 60 or higher have gone on to suffer negative three- and six-month returns on average as economic activity slowed," Kostin observed

Given the extended run in the markets of late, that wouldn't come as a surprise. What he also said is that today's world of synchronized accelerated growth risks turning into tomorrow's coordinated economic slowdown.

That is indeed likely, but we're not there yet. For the moment, let's rejoice in this growth (the markets are certainly doing that) but also notice that it takes some of the sting out of some of the most vexing problems in the world economy. And as it happens, these problems are also major risks for the markets, so this is a pleasant side effect.

Collateral repair

One pleasant side effect is that synchronized growth tends to be mutually reinforcing. While some seem to think that international trade is a zero-sum-game where one country's win necessarily means another one loses, in fact it is a positive sum game.

When country A does well, it buys more from country B and vice versa, and this is mutually beneficial, each providing something of a stimulus to the other country.

Growth is also the best disinfectant for a host of problems, like unsustainable debt levels. This works not only through higher activity producing more wages, profits, sales and rents to be taxed and less unemployment subsidies to be paid, but also via an upward pressure on prices which reduces the real burden of debt.

Speaking of debt levels, the top three of horror stories are no doubt, in no particular order, Italy, Greece and China. Well, on the latter there is also good news out, it looks like China is finally seriously addressing its debt and leverage problems, which we worried about some time ago. From Bloomberg:

leveraging campaign has yet to satisfy the country's central bank chief, but evidence shows that there are significant areas of progress. In the wake of People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan's call last week for "further efforts" to reduce financial risks, and with President Xi Jinping tightening his grip on China's power structure, the campaign is tipped to broaden in the coming year.

Indeed, there are several areas of progress with respect to shadow banking, leverage, and wealth management products, on the latter:

This still has a long way to go, compared to only a couple of years ago, but at least the upward trend has been broken.

This is an intricate, complex exercise because the Chinese authorities do not want a slowdown of growth, and credit has been one of its main drivers. But if they manage to take the sting out of their debt problem without too much damage to economic growth that would be a huge relief for the many observers who worry about this (with considerable justification).

Emerging markets

Dollar softness and a booming world economy boosting commodity prices have also conspired to take some of the sting out of other emerging market debt situation, the latter has been pretty solid. See for instance the performance of the iShares JP Morgan USD Em Mkts Bd ETF (EMB):

This is only mildly indicative by the way, as the real problem in emerging market debt isn't in public debt, it's in private debt. And that synchronized upswing in the world economy has made a considerable difference, here is Bloomberg:

Developing-nation debt will be one of the most lucrative bets over the next three to five years as growth accelerates from Indonesia to Brazil, according to one of the sector's top investors. Chia Liang Lian, the head of emerging-market debt at Western Asset Management, sees the opportunity to scoop up cheap assets from high-yield nations as current-account deficits shrink and oil rallies from its January 2016 low. The Western Asset SMASh Series EC Fund he helps manage has topped 99 percent of peers this year and 98 percent in the past five years. "Emerging markets are looking well positioned," Lian said in an interview from Pasadena, California. "From time to time, this asset class is vulnerable. But over three to five years, we think drivers of global growth are good for EM."

The election of Trump, and his reflationary and protectionist platform sacred the living daylights out of emerging debt holders (as you can see in the graph above), but the bark turned out to be scarier than the bite, at least so far.

This is mainly a dollar issue. market participants expected Trump's reflationary agenda to be bullish for the dollar. Since corporations in many emerging countries have gorged on dollar denominated debt, a rise in the value of the dollar (combined with rising dollar interest rates) would create real problems.

But, as it happens, the dollar went down, not up, defusing the emerging market debt time bomb at least for some time to come:

The question is, how will this picture be affected when the dollar starts rising again seriously, for instance on the prospects of higher US interest rates and a much larger US public deficit?

Eurozone

Economic growth has also softened the crisis in the eurozone. Softened is really the word here, as at the core, the system is still as dysfunctional as it was with countries having no good replacements for monetary or exchange rate policies in order to adjust to balance of payments imbalances and (especially) inflation differentials.

The pendulum is actually also swinging a bit to the other side. The ECB is keeping interest rates very low and it is still buying asset, even in a somewhat diminished quantity, in order to get the periphery out of the danger zone.

But in Germany, the economy and house prices are booming and unemployment is at a record low. This risks of an overheating economy as a result as monetary conditions are too loose for them so they are not happy with this.

The large rise in business confidence is tapering off a bit since the summer as there is indeed angst that this is as good as it gets, from Bloomberg:

"What we're seeing is probably a peak, but not a turnaround and the assessment of the economic situation is a little bit more moderate than it was before," said Jens Kramer, an economist at NordLB in Hanover, Germany.

Here are German house prices:

But while the Germans are fuming, for the eurozone as a whole it would be beneficial if German inflation would rise well above that in the eurozone periphery.

The reason why the eurozone experienced such a lengthy and deep recession is because all the adjustment fell on the deficit countries in the south. They accumulated an increasing competitiveness problem through running higher inflation in the first decade of the euro, and this led into large current account deficits.

This was unsustainable and when capital stopped flowing in, and started flowing out, these economies deflated but they could not restore the lost competitiveness the usual way, by devaluating.

Instead they had to resort to deflationary policies, basically an effort to undercut German inflation, which was itself very low. And all of the burden of adjustment fell on the deficit countries, there was no offsetting reflation in the surplus countries. We've all seen the result.

Economic growth is papering over these problems, but they have not disappeared, unless Germany starts to run inflation well in excess of the likes of Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy, of course. With continued economic growth, that could actually happen.

Pro-cyclical stimulus?

But just as one debt situation might be improving, another one could be worsening considerably. The US government has the intention to embark on a package of large tax cuts that is likely to boost the public deficit.

For starters, now doesn't seem the time to embark on such a pro-cyclical kind of stimulus for the US economy. Unemployment is very low, and the economy is growing at, or even above the growth of capacity.

That capacity is simply a function of the growth in the labor force and productivity growth, and both of these variables are considerably smaller compared to previous decades and not amenable to quick fixes:

Insofar as the tax package manages to stimulate demand (provided the tax package can pass through Congress relatively unscathed), it is just as likely to produce an overheating economy, given these supply constraints.

That will run into a rising inflation risk and the Fed, although the latter is somewhat dependent on who will be the new chair.

The other snag it is likely to hit is the bond market. If the reflationary platform on which he was elected is revived through the passing of a substantial tax cut program, we might have a bit of a repeat of the great bond market sell-off in reaction to Trump's surprising election victory.

Conclusion

While we are indeed in this is as good as it gets territory, at least according to Goldman Sachs, if it lasts it is at least repairing some damage in the world economy.

However, when iron is forced with bare hands and oil is thrown on a fire that isn't really needed at this stage, things could actually get worse.

A big US tax cut is universally seen as a big positive for shares as it is likely to produce a windfall for companies and by extension, shareholders (in the form of buybacks). However, there are several potential negatives as well.

One of the underpinnings of stock valuations is the low yield on bonds, another has been the falling dollar. The latter has already started to reverse on the prospects of the tax cuts, bond yields might be next.

A rising dollar and rising US interest rates will also bring back the emerging market dollar debt problem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.