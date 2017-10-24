McDonald's Turnaround Bears Fruit While Company Shrinks

I will continue to monitor the company as it undergoes its transformation, but keep a safe distance from the stock.

McDonald's (MCD) presses forward on its quest to become a more profitable yet smaller fast food company.

Before the opening bell, the home of the Big Mac delivered mixed results that, once pros and cons are taken into account, seem to have pleased the Street. Revenues of $5.75 billion represented a sharp -10% YOY contraction, the worst observed since 1Q15, but on strong comps of +6% that beat consensus by about 250 bps. With re-franchising efforts ahead of schedule in Asia, company-operated restaurants saw global revenues take a -23% dive YOY.

Credit: Quartz

Gross margin improved greatly, not a surprise given the revenue mix shift towards the much more profitable franchising model and generating what I estimate to be 31 cents in tailwinds to EPS on a YOY basis. A slight decrease in opex helped McDonald's push the impact of gross margin improvement towards the bottom line, with a lower non-GAAP tax rate providing further upside (see summarized P&L below). Non-GAAP EPS that is adjusted for disposition gains reached $1.76, not enough to top Street's expectation of $1.77. The miss, in my view, falls within reason given the one-off softness in the company's U.S. operations driven by the storms that hit Texas and Florida in 3Q17.

Source: DM Martins, using data from company reports

Taking a step back

The results of the quarter confirmed a longer-term trend that started to form in 2015. Fighting headwinds associated with shifting consumer preference towards healthy and organic foods and cost pressures from "higher labor wages and elevated commodity costs", McDonald's began to execute on a transformation strategy that continues to play out.

As the graph below illustrates, revenues have been declining decisively over the past several quarters, and I do not expect the trend to reverse in the foreseeable future. Gross profits have remained stable throughout the process, as profitability gains from the franchise side of the business offset top-line decline on the company-operated end. With operating leverage playing a role, op margins have improved, but I don't expect them to expand much further beyond current levels.

MCD Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

While MCD has shown outstanding risk-adjusted performance through bull and bear markets over the past several years, I am a bit more cautious about how the stock may behave in the future as McDonald's continues to right-size and consumer trends keep running away from the fast food giant. With shares valued at a relatively rich 25.3x forward earnings on timid 2018 earnings growth expectation of less than 7%, I fear that the stock might be currently fairly priced.

For now, I will continue to watch the company as it undergoes its transformation and keep a safe distance from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.