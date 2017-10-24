Shopify: Q3 2017 Earnings Preview And Waterloo Impact

We are expecting positive adjusted net income in 3Q17, one quarter earlier than management guidance implies.

We present our expectations for 3Q17 results, guidance for 4Q17, and guidance for the full year 2017.

Recent events and impacts include the announced expansion in Waterloo for Shopify Plus.

We recommend owning Shopify (SHOP) at or below our fair value of US$104/share before the 3Q17 results on October 31. If Shopify meets our expectations, we would expect it to reach positive adjusted net income one quarter earlier than expected. This could blow a key short thesis out of the water. And given the recent short report by Citron bringing the short interest to 5.6%, a strong quarter could cause a short squeeze on the stock.

Recent Events

The discussion around the Citron Research Short Report has been overly publicized by now, so I will just refer you to our Response to Citron article.

The news I want to talk about is Shopify's expansion in Waterloo. For those that don't know, Waterloo is a "university city" about 1.5 hours drive from Toronto (the 4th largest city in North America, ahead of Chicago). The University of Waterloo is famous for producing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineer, Mathematics) graduates. The city is home to other famous Canadian tech companies like BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB), and OpenText (OTEX). Waterloo is the Silicon Valley of Canada.

According to LinkedIn, Shopify has 2,504 employees and 264 Shopify Plus employees, 43 of which are listed as Merchant Success Managers (the equivalent of account managers for Shopify Plus Merchants). The expansion in Waterloo is expected to add 300-500 more Shopify Plus employees over the next couple (2) years. This implies Shopify Plus merchant growth is expected to double or triple in the next couple of years. If you consider the operating scale of G&A employees within the Shopify Plus employee base, the Merchant Success Manager growth could be (and likely is) greater than triple, implying greater than triple Shopify Plus merchant growth.

Considering that Shopify Advanced and Plus make up about 50% of GMV, and Shopify Plus contributes 18% of MRR (monthly recurring revenue). This expansion of the top tier of Shopify bodes well for revenue growth. Diversifying and expanding the "blue chip" merchant base is a better bet on setting a strong long-term revenue base as opposed to the high churn new businesses many short investors focus in on.

3Q 2017 Earnings Preview

The three keys in our expectations to look for in Shopify's 3Q17 results:

3Q17 revenue above $171 million and a GAAP operating loss of less than $4 million (adjusted net income of +$11 million).

4Q17 revenue guidance above $213 million and a GAAP operating loss of less than $7 million.

2017 revenue guidance range, revised up from $642 million-$648 million to within shooting distance of our 2017 revenue expectation of $662 million.

Shopify will release 3Q17 earnings results before the market opens on October 31, 2017.

Since 2Q17 was released, we calculated a fair value price per share for Shopify of US$104 per share. Currently, the shares are trading near our fair value derived from our 10-year forecast.

Management guidance provided for 3Q17 is as follows:

Revenue of $164 million to $166 million.

GAAP operating loss of $17 million to $19 million.

Adjusted operating loss* of $2 million to $4 million.

*The difference between the GAAP and the adjusted number is an exclusion of stock-based compensation expenses and payroll taxes of $15 million.

Additionally, the full-year 2017 guidance was provided as follows:

Revenue of $642 million to $648 million.

GAAP operating loss of $62 million to $66 million.

Adjusted operating loss* of $7 million to $11 million.

*The difference between the GAAP and the adjusted number is an exclusion of stock-based compensation expenses and payroll taxes of $55 million

Our expectations for the quarter 3Q17:

Revenue of $171 million versus guidance of $164 million to $166 million.

+3.4% above the mid-range of guidance.

+71% y/y revenue growth versus guidance of 65-67% y/y.

Every quarter since it started public reporting has resulted in revenue beating guidance by an average of 9% and ranging from 5% to 17%. In the last four quarters, they beat on average by 6%. Keeping the recent pace would imply revenue of $175 million.

Subscription revenue accelerated faster in 2Q17 compared to 1Q17. Our model takes this acceleration of growth as the new baseline. Therefore, we expect the same acceleration of growth in 3Q17 as in 2Q17. Given this acceleration of growth assumption, we forecast MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue) will reach $26.2 million in 3Q17, up from $23.7 million in 2Q17 and $18.5 million at the end of 2016.

We are assuming gross merchandise volume (GMV or total sales on the Shopify platform) continues to accelerate at the same pace as in 2Q17, reaching $6.6 billion in 3Q17, while the percentage of merchants using Shopify Payments (Gross Payments Volume or GPV) only makes an incremental improvement of +0.25% from 38% reported in 2Q17, reaching a GPV of $2.5 billion in 3Q17.

Given our expectation of revenue above guidance, it follows that we would expect the operating loss to be better as well. We forecast GAAP operating loss of $4 million versus guidance of $17 million to $19 million.

Last quarter gross margin was unexpectedly strong due to a higher proportion of subscription revenue than we expected. In 3Q17, we are looking for a gross margin of 55%, a decline from 2Q17 of 57.3%, as (lower margin) merchant solutions revenue is expected to contribute slightly more in 3Q17.

Adjusted numbers are less important to us, as we base our model on the more standardized results of GAAP. However…

What we think isn't what other investors will necessarily think.

If our forecast is correct and Shopify reports a GAAP operating loss of $4 million in 3Q17, after adjusting for $15 million in stock-based compensation expenses and payroll taxes (per guidance), they would have an adjusted operating income of $11 million.

This would be the first quarter where adjusted net income is positive, and this would come one quarter earlier than most analysts and investors expected. Company guidance is already implying positive adjusted net income in 4Q17.

For long-term investors like us, reaching positive net income this quarter or next quarter doesn't really matter. But for investors looking for a short-term catalyst to trade on, this might be one to watch.

Our expectation for the full year 2017:

Revenue of $662 million versus guidance of $642 million to $648 million.

+3.4% above the mid-range of guidance.

+70% y/y revenue growth versus guidance of 65-66% y/y.

Shopify has consistently increased full-year guidance every quarter since it started public reporting. The mid-range of guidance has on average increased by $20 million with each update to guidance. In 2Q17, the increase to guidance was $22.5 million at the mid-range. At the same time, the final reported annual revenue for 2015 and 2016 came in $10 million above the last full year guidance (provided in 3Q of those years). If this pattern continues, 2017 reported revenue could be $30 million above the current guidance, implying the full year 2017 revenue of $678 million. This is 2.5% above our forecast.

We are assuming MRR reaches $29 million by the end of 2017, up from $23.7 million in 2Q17 and $18.5 million at the end of 2016.

We are assuming GMV reaches $26.6 billion in 2017 from $15.4 billion in 2016, while we assume GPV closes the year at 38% and $10.1 billion for the full year 2017.

Given our expectation of revenue above guidance, it follows that we would expect the operating loss to be better as well. We forecast GAAP operating loss of $38 million versus guidance of $62 million to $66 million.

We are looking for a gross margin of 55%, a slight improvement with 2016 of 53.8%, as (higher margin) subscription solutions revenue sees an acceleration of growth in 2017, evidenced in the 2Q17 results.

Lastly, our expectations for 4Q17 are as follows:

Revenue of $212.6 million versus implied guidance of $199 million to $203 million.

GAAP operating loss of $6.8 million versus implied guidance of +$0.2 million to +$2.2 million

There are a lot of moving parts, so what should you be looking for in making a buy or sell decision?

Given that our expectations result in a fair value of US$104/share and the current stock price is around US$104/share, our model suggests that if we buy today, we would expect a 10% annual return on average for the next 10 years. We would normally recommend buying stocks below fair value with some margin of safety. However, we believe Shopify has the potential to benefit from some known and unknown factors such as wider market adoption (Early Majority Phase), which could accelerate merchant growth as businesses move online more and more, as well as GMV growth as consumers become more comfortable to buy online as their first choice, and Shopify Plus growth accelerating in the next couple of years.

Summary of Our Expectations

3Q17

Revenue ($171 million)

GAAP Operating loss (-$4 million)

Adjusted Operating income (+$11 million)

GMV ($6.6 billion)

GPV ($2.5 billion)

MRR ($26.2 million)

2017

Revenue ($662 million)

GAAP Operating loss (-$38 million)

4Q17

Revenue ($213 million)

GAAP Operating loss (-$7 million)

Conclusion

We recommend owning Shopify at or below our fair value of US$104/share before the 3Q17 results on October 31.

The three keys in our expectations to look for in Shopify's 3Q17 results:

3Q17 revenue above $171 million and a GAAP operating loss of less than $4 million (adjusted net income of +$11 million).

4Q17 revenue guidance above $213 million and a GAAP operating loss of less than $7 million.

2017 revenue guidance range, revised up from $642 million-$648 million to within shooting distance of our 2017 revenue expectation of $662 million.

The upside result: Shopify continues its streak of beating and raising guidance, plus produces positive adjusted net income/EPS. This could create a short squeeze given the increased short positions after the Citron Research Short Report.

The downside result: Shopify misses its guidance, we will continue to hold long term, but re-evaluate our model.

If Shopify misses its guidance, we would consider selling some of our position first. As investors have seen with the impact of the Citron Report, when a negative catalyst takes hold of a stock like Shopify, it can take a while for the dust to settle. Any indication that the growth train has slowed significantly is reason enough for short-term investors to flee the stock.

