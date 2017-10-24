Eastman Kodak Co.: Can't Escape Declining Revenues And Margins

Investment Thesis – Short Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) – declining revenues and margins will drive stock below $4 over the next 12 months.

Business Overview

Kodak is a global commercial printing and imaging company. They provide services and develop solutions for the product goods packaging, graphic communications, motion pictures, and consumer printing markets. Kodak filed for bankruptcy in January 2012 and emerged 20 months later in September 2013. In bankruptcy, they reduced legacy healthcare and pension costs. Current market cap is $272 MM at 6.25 close on 10/23/17. Revenue split from 2Q 2017 is shown below.

Margins And Revenues Are Declining Rapidly

Kodak’s biggest market – commercial printing is facing an uphill battle as advertising and publishing continue to shift from printed materials to digital/online content. This trend will not reverse. See the excerpt below from IBISWorld’s June 2017 report on the commercial printing industry – Out of Ink: Digital Media Alternatives and Low Demand Continue to Threaten Industry Revenue. According to the IBISWorld report, industry revenue has declined by 2.5% annually since 2012

The impact of this difficult market is being felt heavily by Kodak. Both revenues and margins are declining. See analysis below on quarterly revenue and EBITDA margin. Revenue declined by 7.8% and 8.5% respectively in 1Q and 2Q 2017. EBITDA margin declined by 21.7% and 20.5% respectively in 1Q and 2Q 2017.

“Growth Engine” Is Barely Growing And Only Accounts For 27% Of Sales

Kodak outlined the breakdown of its businesses by growth classification in the 2Q 2017 earnings presentation. While management touts this as a positive, it is pretty underwhelming. Only 27% of sales in 2Q 2017 were in the “Growth Engine” and these sales grew at around 2% per year. The remaining 73% of sales were in “Strategic Mature Businesses” and “Planned Declining Businesses.” Revenue from these business declined by 14% per year.

Negative Free Cash Flow And Poor Quality Earnings

Based on the 2017 2nd Quarter 10-Q, free cash flow was -$31 MM over the first 6 months of 2017. The company had $11MM in earnings but earnings quality was very poor with $95 MM in earnings due to one-time items that aren’t related to ongoing business operations and that don’t generate cash. $59 MM of earnings came from pension income that was generated by changes to the valuation of Kodak’s pension liability. $36 MM of earnings came from changes to the projected value of the embedded derivative associated with the convertible preferred stock investment by Southeastern Investment Management.

Kodak is using up cash at a rate of around $62 MM per year and earnings are way overstated. They won’t be able to turn this around. They are operating in a commercial printing market that is in a long-term decline due to the shift to digital content by publishers and advertisers. Continuing declines in revenue and margins will drive the stock below $4 over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KODK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.