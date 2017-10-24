Teva: Earnings Forecast





Thesis



Teva (TEVA) is likely to report lower than expected results. Primary reasons are continued pricing pressure in the generic market as well as pricing pressure on the company’s No. 1 drug Copaxone. To be sure, this assessment does not include any competition from Mylan as that will only be visible in the 4Q17.



Introduction



There’s been much ado about Teva. The company has too much debt and is experiencing pricing pressure. On top of that, new competition for its No. 1 drug Copaxone has arrived. On the other hand, the current valuation suggests that Teva is worth no more than Actavis. This could very well be deemed silly. Investors also are asking whether the soon to be CEO can turn the company around.



This analysis will not discuss any of that. Rather, we will focus on estimating the company’s upcoming earnings report. Spoiler alert, it probably won’t be pretty. First of all, while investors are focusing on new Copaxone competition, I have yet to see anyone mention that Copaxone already was experiencing pricing pressure.



Here are some excerpts from the company’s 2Q17 conference call:



“ Generic revenues now comprise 54% of our revenues; Copaxone is at 18%, down from 23% last year.”



and



“In terms of Copaxone, when we say net pricing adjustments this isn't necessarily all pricing in the market. If you remember, we have a 20 milligram generic in the U.S., which is putting a little bit of pressure on us.”





and



“Copaxone is down $111 million year-on-year, mainly due to lower volumes of Copaxone 20 milligram in the U.S. as well as some negative pricing effects.”





We can clearly see that Copaxone is experiencing pricing pressure. This is troublesome since Copaxone is a huge part of the company’s EBITDA and earnings. Furthermore, management has stated that: “ Based on what we see in the market and the public information that we have, we still feel confident that we will not see a generic Copaxone 40 milligram in 2017.”



Clearly, this has been misjudged by management. Management appears to consistently underestimate risks. In the first half of 2017, management repeatedly stated that the dividend would not be cut. Now we know that this was a misjudgment as well.



The point here is, again, management appears to either underestimate risks or overestimate their ability to deal with risks.



However, new Copaxone competition will not affect Teva’s 3Q17 numbers. I do expect an additional 8% price compression based on sequential trends and management statements:



“Regarding the key topic of price erosion, as mentioned by Yitzhak, if we look at Q2 2017 compared to Q2 2016, rather than a 12-month moving average that we have used in the past, price erosion of our base products was slightly over 6%. We believe this methodology better captures the rapid changes in the markets which we've been seeing recently. Had we used the previous MAT methodology, Q2 erosion would have been near 8%. We do not – or we do expect price erosion to accelerate in the remainder of the year and we will be using the quarterly comparison going forward as it better reflects the dynamic nature of our business.”



When management refers to “our base products” they are obviously referring to Copaxone as it is the company’s No. 1 drug. Wall Street analysts are estimating revenues to come in at $5.63B, a year-over-year increase of $300 million. How this will be achieved when price compression accelerates is a mystery to me. I acknowledge that management does not expect pricing compression to accelerate but this, too me, seems very optimistic.



At best, I expect revenues to come in flat at $5.6 billion which represents a lower than expected result. Pricing pressure disproportionality affects net income due to the operating leverage embedded in the business model. As such, I regard Wall Street EPS consensus of $1.06 as highly optimistic. A more realistic EPS number appears to be $1.03. Keep in mind that this is based on the assumption of higher than expected pricing pressure.



Final Tally





Teva will report both lower than expected earnings and revenue.

Earnings estimate: Revenue miss $5.6B versus $5.63B consensus and EPS miss $1.03 versus $1.06.



Thanks for reading this article. If you want to go to the next level, sign up for Forecasting earnings, my Marketplace service. I share my best investing ideas on earnings reports. I'd love to have you join our community as we look to take advantage of the hundreds of hours of work we've done to analyze the best opportunities that are buried in financial statements. Just click here to sign up for a free-trial.