TerraForm Power Has Transitioned To A New Shareholder Structure With The Potential For Higher Returns

We believe the upside from Brookfield’s acquisition is now mostly priced into TERP’s share price, which we rate a HOLD.

TerraForm Power's (NASDAQ:TERP) transition to a new sponsor (Brookfield (NYSE:BAM)) is a positive development for a renewable YieldCo which has suffered from SunEdison's recent bankruptcy. We believe Brookfield will provide TERP with the leadership, acquisition sourcing, and financial backing to support continued growth in CAFD and dividends per share. However, most of the added benefits are already priced-in, following the significant rally since the Brookfield acquisition.

Company Overview

TerraForm Power owns and operates clean power generation assets. The Company's business objective is to acquire assets with high-quality contracted cash flows, primarily from owning clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers.

The Company's portfolio consists of renewable energy facilities located in the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Chile, and the United Kingdom with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts (90% coming from the US), and 41% from solar and 59% from wind.

Portfolio's average remaining life of 26 years (average remaining PPA of 14 years), with high credit quality counterparties (84% of offtakers are rated investment grade) as of June 2017.

Source: TERP Q2 2017 results presentation

New Sponsor - Brookfield

On 17th October, Brookfield completed its acquisition of a 51% stake in TERP and signed various agreements with the company in effect becoming its new sponsor, replacing SunEdison which went into bankruptcy last year. TERP's share price increased significantly on the day the deal completion was announced.

We view Brookfield's involvement in TERP as a significant positive sign to the company's future prospects, due to BEP's successful track record (15% annual total return since 2000), potential deal sourcing capabilities, and financial support ($500m sponsor credit line).

Source: TERP corporate presentation, October 2017

As part of Brookfield's 51% stake acquisition, the new sponsor will also provide executive leadership (4 out of 7 directors), business development resources, capital markets support, 3,500MW "right of first offer" pipeline, and a $500m acquisition line priced at L+3.0% (0.5% standby fee).

Debt and Liquidity

In line with other renewable YieldCos, TERP exhibits significant project-level debt. The company has also raised a significant amount of corporate-level debt, with plans to reduce it through raising additional non-recourse project-level debt from unlevered projects. Furthermore, future acquisitions will be financed through non-recourse project-level debt.

TERP's balance sheet is robust, with no material corporate-level debt repayments due until 2021. Moreover, 90% of its project-level debt has a fixed interest rate, which will protect the underlying cash flow generation if interest rates continue to increase.

Source: TERP corporate presentation, October 2017

The company has available liquidity of $650m as of October 16th, including a newly established $500m credit line from its new sponsor Brookfield. Management's revised pay-out ratio target of 80-85% is prudent for a YieldCo and in line with its peers.

Cash Generation and Dividends

Following the recent shareholding restructuring, the company has revised its guidance for FY2017, with projected CAFD of $105-125m equivalent to $0.71-0.84 per share. For FY2018, management projects total dividends per share of $0.72 steadily growing to $0.90 per share by FY2022 (5.7% CAGR of the FY18-22 period). We believe the growth in DPS is achievable through debt optimization and growth acquisitions. In particular, we see Brookfield's involvement to be supportive of TERP's debt optimization (where we expect TERP's corporate credit rating to be supported as well) and in sourcing growth acquisitions. In addition, TERP's lack of near-term debt repayments and Brookfield's $500m credit line will provide TERP with ample firepower for accretive acquisitions over the next 2-3 years (we expect 60-80% of future acquisitions to be financed through non-recourse project-level debt).

Source: TERP management projections, Pandora Capital calculations

Conclusion

TERP's forward-looking dividend yield of 5.2% is just below the peers average of c. 5.5%. Assuming a constant dividend yield in 12 months, we project total return of c. 11% over the period. However, if higher interest rates push up the dividend yield by 50bps, the total return over the 12 months period is reduced to 2%.

Source: Pandora Capital calculations

As such, we believe the upside from Brookfield's acquisition is now mostly priced-in, and we rate TERP as a HOLD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.