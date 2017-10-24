GM Quietly Revving Up EV Presence In U.S.

Because I find the European EV scene in many ways more exciting, I have been writing more about it. Even when I cover Tesla (TSLA), I tend to often focus on its European rivals, which is frankly where I see its main challenge coming from, not only on the European market, but also world-wide. But I have to say that recently, I came to the conclusion that perhaps US automakers are equally ready to compete in this fast-growing niche market. GM (GM) has made some headlines and its presence felt in the US in the past, first with the Chevy Volt, which is often being dismissed, given that it is not a pure EV. It also made some more recent headlines, with the launch of the Chevy Bolt. It was conceived as a response to Tesla's efforts to provide for a mass-market EV option. GM responded by getting its $37,000 model with a similar driving range on to the market almost a year before Tesla was able to get even a few units delivered. It sold over 14,000 units so far this year. It also had a few concepts like the Chevy Spark and Cadillac ELR, which it used to test the market, which did not have such a major impact. Some may regard those as EV failures, but I regard the experience that GM gained as a positive.

GM's US EV sales compared with EV company Tesla

We have been for years now more or less conditioned to think of Tesla when we think of EVs. Investors are willing to pay a huge premium for Tesla stock because supposedly EVs are the future and Tesla is the future of EVs. The fact that GM sold 9.6 million vehicles world-wide in 2016, at a profit did not prevent it from being overtaken by Tesla in terms of market cap at times, despite the fact that Tesla will only sell about 100,000 units this year, at a loss. The fact that GM sold 30,000 EVs, to Tesla's 35,000 so far this year in the US evidently does not matter either.

Data source: InsideEVs.

While GM has been an early pioneer of the recent EV revival, as the chart shows, up until 2016 not much was happening in terms of sales, while Tesla has more or less been on a constant upswing. But as things stand right now, so far this year, Tesla sold only about 20% more EVs than GM did. And while GM already surpassed last year's sales volumes in the first nine months of the year, Tesla is not even close to doing so. I have no doubt that Tesla will manage to surpass last year's sales volume, especially now that those model 3 cars will start to be delivered in higher volumes, at least according to Tesla's own comments, as well as market expectations.

Given that in addition to its EV sales, which at this point make up a more or less insignificant part of GM's overall sales & revenue, it also sells almost 10 million ICE-powered cars every year, it is in many ways strange to even contemplate the fact that GM & Tesla trade at a similar market cap. It is as if GM's non-EV sales do not matter and the market is only pricing in the amount of EV sales a company sells. This is of course not true, because GM is more or less correctly priced in my view, with perhaps just a bit too much negative bias. It is Tesla which is currently priced as if it already achieved sales volumes of millions of units per year. But even if this were how we price car makers now, I think that GM's ability to successfully switch to EV's as needed in order to adjust to market conditions is greatly under-estimated. There are in fact a lot of reasons to expect it to be able to more or less keep pace with the likes of Tesla in terms of EV sales.

Flexibility is key to EV success & established automakers such as GM have it

So far GM offered the consumer four different EV options. The Volt is an EV-ICE combination, which has proven to be moderately popular, with some years being the number one selling EV in the US. It remained one of the top three on a regular basis. The thing that makes it popular is the fact that it offers consumers the ability to go electric for most of their daily needs, such as commuting, while also having the option of driving on gas, thus eliminating any concerns in regards to ever being left stranded or not being able to go on a road trip, or not having the ability to drive around town all day, perhaps on weekends, between charges. With an official EV range of 53 miles for the newest version, it is entirely possible for many Volt owners to go months on only one tank of gasoline, and perhaps for some people to rarely ever use gasoline.

The Chevy Bolt is also proving to be a viable EV option for the growing niche market. This year, it already sold over 14,000 units. It is a concept which is currently thought to be the best option for maximizing sales. It has a pure EV driving range of over 200 miles and a price tag starting at just under $37,000. In other words, EV's that sell in a similar price range as moderately-priced luxury brand sedans is what the global car industry currently sees as being the most likely path to success in terms of market appeal. It is worth noting however that GM currently still sells more Volts than Bolts. It should be interesting to see whether this will change, but so far I have to say that it comes as a bit of a surprise, given that at times it seems that the pure EV seems to be the ideological holy grail, even if the EV-ICE dual capability seems to be the significantly more practical option, given infrastructure, as well as recharge times. It should be noted that the relative success of the Toyota Prius Prime, which so far has sold over 15,000 units in the US is an indication of the fact that there may be many potential EV customers who do have practical considerations in mind when buying an EV. The Prius only has an EV range of 27 miles. I personally think that the EV-ICE combination concept still has a lot of potential. Major car makers are likely to continue offering this option and GM basically pioneered it with the Volt. The EV champion Tesla on the other hand will likely never offer such an option, which is likely to exclude it from catering to more diverse EV tastes.

Aside from the Volt and the Bolt, there was also the Spark EV, which was discontinued. We would be mistaken in assuming that it was a defeat for GM. As I often like to point out, the major car makers are currently in the process of probing the market and learning. Offering small compact EV's, with a range of about 70-80 miles, which has mass-market appeal in terms of price has been one of the concepts tried out by various automakers. The most successful one has been the Nissan Leaf, which for many years was found to be one of the top three-selling EVs in the US. This is clearly not a concept with mass-market appeal, because while the price may be right, the range is not. It is not even enough to ensure that one does not get left stranded on a day when some of us would need to do some running around town.

The Cadillac EV experiment also seems to have fallen short. In my view, for a starting price tag of $65,000 car makers should be able to offer a full EV, with considerable range, and a luxury feel to it all. The Tesla model S comes to mind in this particular case. The Cadillac ELR only offers an EV range of 35 miles, after which one has to switch to gasoline. The EV-ICE combination may work, but not in this price range.

As we can see, GM in fact managed to get more EV models on to the market since 2012 than Tesla did so far, given that only now it is rolling out the third model. In the time it will take for Tesla to ramp up production of the model 3 and then start focusing on giving the market a new Tesla model Y, by the end of the decade, after which there may not be too many new models coming perhaps until the middle of next decade, GM could potentially roll out as many as 20 different EV concepts. It can come out with new models, or simply electrify existing ones. It might choose to keep and improve on certain concepts that gain traction, or it could discontinue some of the concepts that will not gain traction with the consumer. The advantage that this approach has over Tesla is the fact that GM can afford for three quarters of its next EV concepts to crash and burn, and in the end, together with the Bolt and the Volt, it will still have significantly more EV options out there than Tesla as long as one quarter of them succeed, and perhaps it will at times surpass Tesla in EV sales, even as it continues to also sell millions of ICE-powered cars around the world. If we were to just imagine what would happen if the model 3 or model Y will be rolled out and crash and burn and what effect that will have on the future of Tesla and its stock, we should get a better sense in regards to the fact that GM may have a huge advantage over Tesla in EVs, even as it continues to be an ICE giant.

