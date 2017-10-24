Wal-Mart - The Most Exciting Stock In The Market? You Bet!

I significantly added to our position in Wal-Mart in the first quarter of this year, and it has worked incredibly well, but Wal-Mart is just getting started.

Everyone left Wal-Mart for dead, convinced that Amazon would put them out of business, or at least leave them a shell of its former self.

Details of Wal-Mart's Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Over the last few years Amazon.com (AMZN) stock has moved straight up as the company has dominated the retail space. In the face of this competition, many retailers are feeling the heat, reporting in some cases double digit declines in earnings, with many analysts questioning the fate of some of these retailers living in the shadow of the northwest giant. For many of the smaller retailers, I agreed with analyst sentiments, competition for these companies is difficult, but when I began to hear the same talk about Wal-Mart (WMT), I knew that analysts and media pundits had grown over exuberant in their love affair with Amazon, a company, that despite its size, is not known as a profit powerhouse.

In the trailing twelve month period Amazon produced net income of only $1.922 billion. Compare this to Wal-Mart, which produced net income during the same period of $12.729 billion, yet Amazon trades at close to $1,000 per share, and Wal-Mart trades at $88.

When we start to look at the numbers, it becomes rather ridiculous where Amazon is priced versus Wal-Mart, but I get it, Amazon is a disruptor, and investors are willing to pay any price to get a piece of a company they believe is at the forefront of innovation in retail and will fundamentally re-shape how people live their lives. I understand it...I'm just not buying into it. Investors are forgetting that Wal-Mart is a formidable competitor, and began as a disruptor itself.

Count the Cash

The best way to analyze an investment from a value investor's point of view is to count the cash. Let's take a look at the five year data trends for Amazon and Wal-Mart, and try to gain some insights about the valuation of these businesses.

$Mill TTM 2016 2015 2014 2013 Revenue $ 490,012.00 $ 482,130.00 $ 485,651.00 $ 476,294.00 $ 468,651.00 Gross Margin % 25.6% 25.1% 24.8% 24.8% 24.8% Net Income $ 12,729.00 $ 14,694.00 $ 16,363.00 $ 16,022.00 $ 16,999.00 Book Value/Share $ 25.57 $ 25.16 $ 24.51 $ 22.70 $ 22.30 Operating Cash Flow $ 27,959.00 $ 27,389.00 $ 28,564.00 $ 23,257.00 $ 25,591.00 Free Cash Flow $ 17,536.00 $ 15,912.00 $ 16,390.00 $ 10,142.00 $ 12,693.00 Free Cash Flow/Share $ 6.80 $ 4.93 $ 4.18 $ 2.88 $ 4.21

When we look at the companies' ability to generate free cash flow, we see that Wal-Mart was able to generate free cash flow in the most recent trailing twelve month period of $17,536 or $6.80 per share. We also see that Wal-Mart was able to grow their free cash flow per share by 61.5% since 2013 and 136.11% since 2014. Operating cash flow also grew by just under 10% during the period as well, as the company made key investments through capital spending. We know operating cash flow minus capital spending gives us free cash, and so we can see that in the current period, the company spent nearly 40% of their operating cash on capital spending. Now let's analyze the data at Amazon.

$Mill TTM 2016 2015 2014 2013 Revenue $ 150,124.00 $ 135,987.00 $ 107,006.00 $ 88,988.00 $ 74,452.00 Gross Margin % 36.0% 35.1% 33.0% 29.5% 27.2% Net Income $ 1,922.00 $ 2,371.00 $ 596.00 $ (241.00) $ 274.00 Book Value/Share $ 48.32 $ 37.28 $ 26.39 $ 22.23 $ 19.80 Operating Cash Flow $ 17,057.00 $ 16,443.00 $ 11,920.00 $ 6,842.00 $ 5,475.00 Free Cash Flow $ 8,848.00 $ 9,706.00 $ 7,331.00 $ 1,949.00 $ 2,031.00 Free Cash Flow/Share $ 16.19 $ 17.76 $ 11.41 $ 2.33 $ 0.84

Amazon's growth has been nothing short of extraordinary. The company has grown revenue by 101.64% growing from $74.4 billion to $150.1 billion. Operating cash flow grew 211.54%. Free cash flow per share grew from a mere $0.84 in 2013, to $16.19 in the current trailing twelve month period, a staggering increase of 1,827.4%. Let's remember a few things. Amazon is an internet company. Therefore its cost of doing business is lower than a traditional brick and mortar retailer. As Amazon matures in the internet business, and branches out into brick and mortar retail through the purchase of Whole Foods, I believe you will see the rate of growth in their free cash flow decline going forward as capital spending increases.

Wal-Mart on the other hand is doing the opposite, investing in its web based platform and using its stores to deliver more value to its customers, such as order on-line, pick up in store, and other promotions. I believe this will be positive for their cash flow growth. We see this already in the change from the most recent year end (2016) to the trailing twelve month period. Amazon has actually seen its free cash flow per share decline over this period nearly 10% from $17.76 to $16.19. During the same period, Wal-Mart has seen its free cash flow increase 37.9% from $4.93 to $6.80 As a value investor, all we can do is count the cash and attempt to determine the trajectory of free cash flow and company value going forward, based on an analysis of the company's financial position and strategic position within the market. My money is on Wal-Mart.

The Case for Wal-Mart Grows As E-Commerce Pays Off

Reading through the annual reports for both of these companies and listening to their conference calls, there seems to be a very different approach in the way they do business. While it is obvious that Wal-Mart is a brick and mortar retailer, and Amazon the king of the online world, there appears to be a shift in strategy, as Amazon tries to gain a foot hold in the brick and mortar world, while Wal-Mart is continuing to compete in the online space. What is clear is that in order to compete in retail, you have to be focused on an omni-channel strategy. I believe Wal-Mart has the best chance of leveraging all of its assets to deliver for shareholders going forward. They bought Jet.com for $3.3 billion in 2016. We received word at the end of last fiscal year that the acquisition had begun to bear fruit.

"Wal-Mart has invested heavily in e-commerce over the last year, most notably its $3.3 billion acquisition of Amazon competitor Jet.com, and it appears to be paying off. In its fourth quarter and year-end earnings report Tuesday, Wal-Mart said online sales increased 29 percent in the U.S. and 15.5 percent globally. "

This continued quarter after quarter :

"The discount chain reported on Thursday that U.S. online sales rose a staggering 63% in the first fiscal quarter of the year, following last year’s overhaul of its online marketplace and a series of acquisitions of e-commerce companies since then, most notably its $3 billion purchase of Jet.com. And more importantly, Wal-Mart said comparable sales rose 1.4% at its U.S. stores, the 11th consecutive quarterly rise, and brought in more shoppers than a year earlier, in stark contrast to the traffic problems at rivals ranging from Target (TGT, +1.33%) to Macy’s (M, +0.90%) . Wal-Mart has credited its efforts to integrate its store and digital businesses so that they feed off each other."

The future for Wal-Mart looks bright, and I am betting that you will see significant increases in revenue growth and eventually free cash flow for the company going forward. While free cash flow may be hampered in the short run by increases in capital spending, it is clear Wal-Mart is on the upswing.

"Wal-Mart Stores Inc. expects U.S. e-commerce sales to surge 40% in the next fiscal year as its online investments allow the retail giant to play catch-up with Amazon.com Inc. The company, No. 3 in the Internet Retailer 2017 Top 500, also plans to add 1,000 online grocery locations—roughly double the current number of sites, which help fill orders from customers buying their food on Wal-Mart.com. Total sales, meanwhile, are expected to grow at or above 3%, the retailer said as part of a forecast issued ahead of its shareholder meeting Tuesday. The outlook lends evidence to the view that Wal-Mart’s company-changing bet on e-commerce is beginning to pay off. CEO Doug McMillon has channeled more than one-third of the business’s capital spending budget into digital initiatives—like specialized e-commerce distribution centers—up from just 20% a few years ago.

They have formed alliances with Google, and Lord & Taylor and other retailers, and continue to innovate in terms of the way they interact with customers. The idea behind the Lord & Taylor alliance I find very intriguing. Wal-Mart is discussing the creation of a "web-mall" that would use Lord & Taylor as the anchor store.

"Wal-Mart may not be able to take down Amazon.com on its own, but perhaps it can accomplish the feat by banding with other retailers. That strategy, a Wall Street Journal report posits, may be behind the retail giant’s decision to carve out space on its website dedicated to Lord & Taylor. A deal between the two retailers, which is not yet complete, is a step in the creation of an online mall that consumers would access through Wal-Mart’s site. Wal-Mart-owned brands, including Bonobos, Jet.com, ModCloth, Moosejaw and ShoeBuy, also seem likely to be included."

The company also announced it will buy back $20 billion in stock in fiscal 2019, where it expects to see 5% growth in EPS. With current year guidance putting earnings at $4.18-$4.28 a share, the company is poised to experience increased growth as its e-commerce initiatives continue to pay off. My price target is $102 for Wal-Mart, which represents a premium of nearly 15% from current levels. I get to this valuation by Wal-Mart exceeding its targets and continuing to build its eCommerce business. I believe the company can earn $4.38 in 2018, which is a multiple of roughly 23x earnings, only a small level of expansion from its current level of 21x earnings. Wal-Mart also pays a competitive dividend, currently sitting at 2.33%.

Conclusion

I believe Wal-Mart is an exciting retailer in a world of what seems like an endless parade of headlines claiming the death of retail and the triumph of Amazon. Wal-Mart represents the most formidable competitor to Amazon. If one is looking at where to put new money to work, and the choices are an established retailer with a growing online presence and new alliances that will continue to drive that business, that also pays a nice dividend and is expected to grow revenue; or a high flying retailer who trades at 250.1x earnings, and is entering the capital intensive business of brick and mortar, and does not pay a dividend, I am going with the established retailer who trades at a much more reasonable valuation. I am not taking anything away from Amazon, and in reality investors do not have to choose between the two, but as a value investor, my money is on Wal-Mart over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.