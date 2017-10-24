PayPal: Who Needs Bitcoin

PayPal (PYPL) is quietly becoming the darling of the financial technology space. With an $81 billion market cap, it's now bigger than many conventional finance companies, including Capital One (COF) and Discover (DIS). It's quickly closing in on American Express (AXP) and Goldman Sachs (GS). Shares are already up 70% this year and trading at 30x next year's earnings estimates. Still, the bigger story is that PayPal is taking market share from conventional banks and is a more effective way to move money compared to bitcoin.

The recent earnings showed that Venmo is a big win for PayPal. Venmo is meant to be the payment app for millennials, acting much like Square (SQ). PayPal is seven times the size of Square and is much cheaper, with Square trading at over 70x earnings.

PayPal bought up Braintree in 2013, which owned Venmo. Last quarter, Venmo's payment volume doubled year-over-year to $9 billion and the company as a whole beat EPS expectations by 7%. Digital payments are the future and PayPal appears to have a leg up when it comes to competing with the digital currency leader - bitcoin. PayPal is much cheaper than bitcoin in terms of valuation, but PayPal is also doing a ton more transactions - over 60x the number of transactions compared to bitcoin. Transaction costs aren't an issue with PayPal, in the sense that they are much more reasonable. The time to process transactions are nil for PayPal compared to bitcoin. Granted, they are still very different, in that PayPal is a payment processor and you're still beholden to government currencies.

Using bitcoin, right now, in stores is tough, if not impossible. With PayPal, it's rolling out Venmo in retail stores. You can now use Venmo to pay for online purchases if they accept PayPal. Some 2 million U.S. merchants now accept Venmo. The idea is to make shopping in-person as easy as possible and PayPal wants to allow customers the ability to skip lines and pay with their mobile wallet. It's also allowing users the ability to split retail transactions - the heart of why Venmo was created in the first place. Venmo is doing a lot of volume and PayPal is just getting around to monetizing that. The idea is to let Venmo users buy anything they want.

Venmo is attacking the millennial and peer-to-peer angle - by also making payments more social, as well as hoping to get more involved with retailers. Venmo has a social feed and there is an opportunity to make more money by selling ads there. PayPal is carving out a niche with merchants. It's now in full harvest mode - harvesting its Venmo user-base and looking to keep more users coming back to PayPal with its mobile wallet.

Who can keep up? Square is another public company, and one that offers a debit card for customers. Venmo is rolling out a similar card. PayPal (already has a debit card) and Venmo have a much larger user-base and from what I've seen, the adoption of Venmo has been much greater. There is Google Wallet - which did away with its debit card - but again has a smaller user base. Zelle is the relatively new way to send/receive money and is a partnership among the major banks - so only allows bank account usage, and the initial reviews aren't that exciting.

Let's talk financial 'impact?'

The rise of 'all' these payment competitors hasn't phased PayPal's stock price, nor has it touched the income statement. EBITDA clocked in at $2.9 billion last year, and is expected to top $3.5 billion this year. Across the board, even as the likes of Square and Zelle, as well as cryptocurrencies, have popped up, PayPal is still growing. Revenue was $8 billion in 2014, hit $9.3 billion in 2015, then $10.8 billion last year, and is expected to hit nearly $13 billion this year. Earnings per share has grown all along the way as well, up from $1.10 in 2014 to $1.29 in 2015, then $1.50 in 2016 and $1.87 expected this year. Operating, EBITDA and net margin are all expected to grow year-over-year from 2016 to 2017.

The Venmo monetization is helping drive this and it's relying less on eBay. That is, eBay was 13.5% of total pay volume last quarter, where it was 20% just a couple years ago. When its partnership with eBay end in 2020, it should be an even smaller part of the business. As well, PayPal is growing its partnerships with other financial players, such as Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Skype - where you can no use PayPal in the Skype app.

Going forward, PayPal should continue to to hold off the competition and even excel as it adopts to the changing financial payments environment. That is, it has a stronghold on the digital wallet market, and has a growing stronghold on the corporate payment processing network - i.e. its Braintree service powers Uber's billing.

PayPal shouldn't have a problem adapting to the changing digital payments 'situation' either, as it's adapted in the past, buying up Venmo and Braintree to better cater to the changing market. The bet on mobile and flawless payments is just where PayPal needs to be.

In truth, PayPal does trade at a somewhat premium valuation of 30x earnings, but it's growth justifies that. And cryptocurrencies won't have a negative impact on earnings, nor valuation. The key being that right now bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are being used more as a store of value than a currency. The transaction costs for using bitcoin is still very high. Paypal can easily keep its 30x P/E multiple going forward, at least for the next couple years, as growth opportunities remain robust, and as it proves it can fend off competition.

Can bitcoin step up and be a formidable competitor?

PayPal started, in a roundabout, way accepting bitcoin a few years ago. PayPal has remained an intermediary when it comes to handling bitcoin transactions. There's a big opportunity here to figure out how to accept bitcoin and keep transaction costs to a minimal. Allowing users the ability to pay with goods and services and/or transfer money via bitcoin is interesting - and would be a big first-mover advantage. PayPal is already making a big push into agnostic style payments with its Choice investments.

That is, PayPal is making a big effort to allow users the ability to choose their funding source for paying for items, etc. This could naturally process into creating an alternative to Apple Pay. A single digital wallet that you can use anywhere is exciting and should considered the great space race when it comes to digital payments. PayPal already has a leg up with an installed user base and recognition online. The One-Touch feature only makes having a single source for payments that much easier.

What to look for - if PayPal makes a commitment to get rid of its consumer loan portfolio, it could signal that it is ready to focus on the digital payments landscape. A PayPal move to figure out how to accept or integrate bitcoin would be huge as well. In the end, PayPal is still a force to be reckoned with. It allows sellers the ability to reach customers with an online payment system, and looks to allow retailers the ability to better compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by offering a more seamless in-store checkout experience. PayPal isn't cheap, but based on how it's fended off competition effectively in the past, it's premium valuation is more than warranted. Bitcoin is not a threat and likely won't be for several years, if ever. And other players like Square and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Wallet are losing out it PayPal's Venmo. Then there's PayPal's stronghold among businesses and it's potential to become a bigger player as it offers seamless billing via Braintree, like it's done with Uber. The move toward mobile, digital and flawless payments is a win for PayPal and its investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.